HUGHESVILLE — With an excessive heat warning in effect, Mifflinburg manager Shawn Cooper took a different approach to Saturday’s Susquehanna Valley American Legion League Division 2 playoff game.
“The heat took its toll,” Cooper said. “We had to pitch by committee, and we tried to keep everybody fresh.”
The plan worked as three Mifflinburg pitchers — Michael Warren, Eric Zimmerman and Reed Wagner — combined to throw a one-hit shutout and Mifflinburg defeated Line Mountain 3-0.
Mifflinburg advances to today’s winners bracket final against Mansfield with first pitch set for 1:45 p.m. today.
Line Mountain dropped its next contest 15-0 in four innings to host Hughesville, and was eliminated. Hughesville eliminated Lewisburg with a 9-2 nine-inning win in the first of three games Saturday. Hughesville will play the loser of Mifflinburg and Mansfield at 5:30 p.m. today.
Mifflinburg opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. Michael Warren drew a walk, stole second and took third on a passed ball. Garrett Becker then knocked him in with a single. In the third inning, Wagner singled, went to third on an error and scored on Becker’s second RBI single of the game.
Collin Miller tripled in the fourth and scored on an RBI single by Gavin Enders for a 3-0 Mifflinburg lead.
“I was very happy with the way we played,” Cooper said.
Mifflinburg accumulated nine hits against Line Mountain pitcher Keefer Neidig, but the Line Mountain defense kept Mifflinburg from scoring more. Cooper said there were multiple times in the game when he thought his team had an extra-base hit only to see a Line Mountain outfielder range into the gap to make a catch.
“Line Mountain played a whale of a game,” Cooper said. “Line Mountain was tremendous defensively.
“It was pretty crisp and pretty well-played. That’s what you want to see at this time of the year.”
Now Mifflinburg faces a mostly unknown oppenent in a key tournament contest.
“Clearly the winner of that game is in the driver’s seat because someone will have to come back and beat them twice,” Cooper said. “It’s going to come down to attrition, and whose got enough pitching.”
Mifflinburg is planning to start Tony Bennage on the mound today.
“I already told him I need a two-hitter, and I want a shutout,” Cooper said with a laugh.
Hughesville wins pair
After dropping its opener Friday night against Mansfield, Hughesville had its back against the wall.
Hughesville and Lewisburg each scored one run in the second inning, and that was it for regulation. After a scoreless eighth inning, Hughesville scored eight runs in the top of the ninth inning by taking advantage of some Lewisburg miscues.
Jaret Stroup and Brock Stroup were hit by pitches to lead off the inning, and both scored on an error. Hughesville finished with six unearned runs in the inning.
Jacob Brooks homered to lead off the bottom of the ninth for Lewisburg, but that was as close as it got.
In Hughesville’s second game, Chance Webb threw a no-hitter in the four-inning contest.
“(We had) a lot of team energy and chemistry,” he said. “We won earlier this morning, which really helped. We came back off a loss yesterday, and just came out and played ball like we can.”
After walking the first batter of the game, Webb began to settle in. Only four batters put the ball in play, and he struck out eight.
“I felt like my curveball had a lot of good movement on it,” he said. “I really felt comfortable throwing it for that third strike.”
Webb had plenty of run support, including four in the first inning. Jacob Corson — who pitched a complete game against Lewisburg — Devon Swank and Hunter Wentzel each doubled for Hughesville in the frame.
Grady Odem reached on an error to lead off the second inning for Hughesville, and he came around to score on a triple by Corson. Each of the next four batters got on base, and three of them scored, as did Corson, who finished a home run shy of the cycle.
“I think with us beating Lewisburg this morning … I think that was enough momentum for them to come back tonight and want this game, too,” Hughesville manager Gary Gordner said. “Our bats were working very well tonight, and Chance did a great job on the mound.”
Brock Wirt and Colton Smith each drew a walk for Line Mountain’s baserunners.
Susquehanna Valley American Legion
Division 2 playoffs
Elimination game
Hughesville 9, Lewisburg 2, 9 inn.
Hughesville`010`000`008 — 9-9-3
Lewisburg`010`000`001 — 2-7-6
Jacob Corson and Matt Myers, Chance Webb (6). Aaron Hoover, Kadyn Magyar (6), Jacob Brooks (9), Dakotah Snyder (9) and Peter Marrara, Kaiden Wagner (6).
WP: Corson. LP: Magyar.
Hughesville: Corson, 3-for-5, triple, run, RBI; Jaret Stroup, 2-for-3, 2 runs.
Lewisburg: Brooks, 2-for-4, home run (9th, solo).
Winners bracket
Mifflinburg 3, Line Mountain 0
Line Mountain`000`000`0 — 0-1-1
Mifflinburg`101`100`x — 3-9-0
Keefer Neidig and Kamden Shaffer. Michael Warren, Eric Zimmerman (3), Reed Wagner (6) and Josh Foster.
WP: Zimmerman. LP: Neidig. S: Wagner.
Mifflinburg: Wagner, 2-for-3, run; Garrett Becker, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Denzel Sampsell, 2-for-2; Collin Miller, triple.
Elimination game
Hughesville 15, Line Mountain 0, 4 inn.
Line Mountain`000`0 — 0-0-2
Hughesville`450`6 — 15-11-0
WP: Webb LP: Seth Wolfe.
Hughesville: Corson, single, double, triple, 3 runs; Brock Stroup, double, 2 runs; Devon Swank, double, run; Hunter Wentzel, 2 singles, double, run; Myers, double, run.