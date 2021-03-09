LEWISBURG — Central Columbia ratcheted up the defensive pressure on Lewisburg in the second half of a District 4 Class 4A girls basketball semifinal Monday night.
The Blue Jays scored 13 of 17 third-quarter points to overcome a halftime deficit on their way to a 47-36 victory.
“They have a bunch of soccer players on that team,” said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample. “They come at you in waves, and it’s difficult to keep up with. I think we just wore down a bit.”
Central Columbia will face Shamokin, a 32-25 winner over Athens in the other semifinal, on Saturday in the district final.
Lewisburg (13-6) took a one-point lead into halftime, but struggled to get going offensively in the third quarter.
“In the first half, we did some good things,” said Sample. “We were cutting to the ball and making things happen. In the second half, our legs got tired. They jumped into our passing lanes, and made things difficult on us.”
Stout defense by the Blue Jays held the Green Dragons to just four field goal attempts in the entire third quarter, while Central Columbia scored points in transition.
“We try to pressure with discipline,” said Central Columbia coach Ryan Novak. “We don’t want to put them on the foul line; we don’t want to give up layups. We want to protect the rim. We knew we could wear them down a little bit and pull away.”
The Blue Jays outscored the Green Dragons 13-4 in the third quarter to take a 36-28 lead into the final frame.
Hope Drumm hit a 3-pointer for Lewisburg early in the fourth quarter, but Emmie Rowe responded with six of her game-high 16 points to help Central Columbia pull away.
“Lewisburg is a well-coached team,” said Novak. “You could tell they were very prepared for us this time around, but we knew our formula to success. They’re bigger than us, so we needed to try to get the game into a full-court game and use our pressure.”
Early on, the Green Dragons handled the high-pressure defense of Central Columbia (11-9).
Lewisburg senior Roz Noone scored five of her nine points in the first quarter, and Sophie Kilbride and Regan Llanso each scored four points in the opening period as the Green Dragons led 15-11 after the opening period.
Llanso recorded a double-double, finishing with a team-high in points (11) and rebounds (12).
The Blue Jays started to push the pace with their defense in the second quarter.
“Anytime you can get a transition game to help your half-court, that’s big,” said Novak. “I thought we did a good job in those aspects of the game tonight.”
In a normal year, the Green Dragons would have a chance to continue playing after a loss in the district semifinals. However, with only district champions qualifying for states this year, Lewisburg’s season ends.
“You could see the growth of these girls over the years,” said Sample. “This group of seniors won three games as eighth-graders. Even over the past few months, this team has shown great growth. Last year we fought for a spot in the playoffs, but didn’t get in. This year we got to the semifinals and played a really good team. I’m going to miss having (this class). I hate to see them go.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A
Semifinal
CENTRAL COLUMBIA 47, LEWISBURG 36
Central Columbia (11-9) 47
Emmie Rowe 7 1-3 16, Ellie Rowe 5 0-1 11, Alyx Flick 4 1-2 9, Caitlyn Weatherill 2 2-2 6, Lindsey Bull 1 1-2 3, Maddy Blake 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 5-10 47.
3-point goals: Em. Rowe, El. Rowe.
Did not score: Alaina Humphrey.
Lewisburg (13-6) 36
Regan Llanso 4 3-3 11, Roz Noone 3 2-2 9, Hope Drumm 3 0-0 8, Sophie Kilbride 3 0-0 6, Lauren Gross 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 5-5 36.
3-point goals: Drumm 2, Noone.
Did not score: Maddie Still, Maddie Materne.
Score by quarters
Central Columbia`11`12`13`11 — 47
Lewisburg`15`9`4`8 — 36