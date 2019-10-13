WILLIAMSPORT — When Daisy Ettinger woke up Saturday morning, the Selinsgrove senior expected she’d have to win three matches at the District 4 girls tennis singles tournament to extend her season to Monday.
The weather forced a change to those plans.
Ettinger was one of only five players to complete a first-round victory Saturday before a rain shower soaked the courts at Williamsport High School and made them unplayable.
The tournament will resume Monday at 9 a.m. at Williamsport High School where the first round will be completed, followed by the second round and quarterfinals. The semifinals and final, which were originally scheduled for Monday, will be played Wednesday at the Central Pa. Tennis Center, beginning at 2 p.m.
Ettinger defeated Shikellamy’s Melanie Minnier 6-2, 6-1, and will face sixth-seeded Lily Summerson of South Williamsport in the second round. Milton’s Haley Seebold was topped by Bloomsburg’s Dana Lee in the only other completed match featuring a competitor from the Valley.
District 4 girls tennis singles
First round
(completed matches)
Dana Lee (Bloomsburg) def. Haley Seebold (Milton) 6-0, 6-2; Hannah Ryck (Towanda) def. Faith Mihalick (Muncy) 6-3, 6-2; Tessa Gill (Central Columbia) def. Daina Dawes (North Penn-Liberty) 6-0, 6-0; Daisy Ettinger (Selinsgrove) def. Melanie Minnier (Shikellamy) 6-2, 6-1; Megan Wattles (Cowanesque Valley) def. Abigail Colton (Wellsboro).