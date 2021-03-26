HERSHEY — Lisa Varano gathered the six seniors on her Mount Carmel girls basketball team to tell them the bad news back in December.
Their state championship dreams were on hold for at least three weeks, and maybe forever.
“There were tears,” Varano said. “These seniors wanted this season. ... It was hard. We tried to keep them engaged.”
However, once the schools received the go-ahead to play in early January, the Red Tornadoes became laser-focused on one goal — a state gold.
“Once the season started going, we knew this was a really special group,” senior Lauren Shedleski said. “We’ve had Hershey in our sights since our first team meeting.”
Thursday afternoon, that dream came true — with a bit of late nailbiting.
Dani Rae Renno had a double-double, and the Mount Carmel defense was outstanding once again, in a 54-43 victory over Neshannock at the Giant Center to claim the school’s first girls basketball state championship.
“I remember sitting on the bench as a freshman, watching those girls win a district gold medal. We all started thinking this is what all the summer workouts were for — all four years we put our heart-and-soul into this team — for this one moment,” Renno said.
Varano added: “It’s fantastic (to get to hang a state title banner). There is a long girls basketball history at Mount Carmel, and these girls are a huge part of it. There are a lot of girls that came before them that laid the foundation.
“This happened to be the team that made the state title run, and I couldn’t be happier for them.”
Mount Carmel finishes its historic season at 19-5. Neshannock wraps up its season at 18-3.
Thursday’s title didn’t come without its nervous moments, but they were few and far between.
The first came early.
Junior guard Mia Chapman drew the defensive assignment of Neshannock point guard Neleh Nogay. Chapman made it hard for the Lancers to get into their offense in the first quarter, and she had two steals in the first five minutes of the game. However, she was injured with 2:44 left in the game, and did not return.
“We knew Mia was going to have to guard their point guard; Mia is such a good defensive player,” Shedleski said. “She can really get into the other point guard’s head. Having her go down really hurt us, but the rest of the team stepped up on the defensive end.”
The Red Tornadoes used Shedleski, Jenna Pizzolli and Caroline Fletcher on Nogay for the majority of the game, while Lauren Ayres did the bulk of the work on the Lancers’ sophomore guard Mairan Haggerty despite giving away nearly six inches to the 5-foot-11 Haggerty.
Mount Carmel’s defense harrassed Neshannock into 5-of-35 shooting from the 3-point line, while Ayres forced Haggerty to take 19 shots to score her team-high 12 points.
“Losing Mia was a tough blow; she is the best on-the-ball defender that we have,” Varano said. “She really rattles a lot of people. I think the other girls saw that she wasn’t coming back, and wanted to pick it up on the defensive end for them.”
The Lancers devoted a lot of defensive manpower to Renno, putting a defender in front of and behind her for most of the first half. Sophomore Alyssa Reisinger came off the bench to take advantage, scoring 11 of her 13 points in the first half.
Coupled with eight points from Renno — including her shooting 4-of-4 from the free-throw line — the Red Tornadoes built a six-point halftime lead despite not making a 3-pointer. The Mount Carmel players not named Renno or Reisinger shot 2-of-10 in the first 16 minutes of the game.
Mount Carmel’s outside shooters got on track to start the third quarter, specifically Shedleski. She scored eight of her nine points in the third quarter, including both of Mount Carmel’s 3-pointers.
With Reisinger drawing attention for her first-half performance, Renno drew single coverage in the second half. She knocked down seven of her first eight field goal attempts of the second half.
Her putback early in the fourth quarter stretched the lead to 15 points at 47-32, and had the Mount Carmel faithful ecstatic in anticipation of a state championship.
That’s where the second nervous moment of the championship game came for the Red Tornadoes. Mount Carmel struggled with the Lancers’ amped-up pressure, turning the ball over six times in the fourth quarter. Neshannock scored eight straight points, and when Nogay knifed into the lane for a layup with about two minutes left in the game, the Red Tornadoes’ 15-point lead had been whittled down to six.
“We talked a lot before the game, that (Neshannock) had made some comebacks before,” Varano said. “We talked about not counting them out, that they were going to come back. They were going fight and scrap to come back.
“We had some hiccups, but we stayed disciplined and knocked down some big foul shots.”
Reisinger was fouled on a fastbreak layup, and made the first foul shot. The second fell short, but Renno grabbed her fifth offensive rebound of the second half, and the final field goal of her illustrious career gave the Red Tornadoes a nine-point lead with less than a minute to play.
Renno finished with a game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Red Tornadoes.
PIAA CLASS 2A PLAYOFFS
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
at Giant Center, Hershey
MOUNT CARMEL 54, NESHANNOCK 43
Neshannock (18-3) 43
Neleh Nagoy 5 0-0 11; Addilae Walls 4 0-0 10; Aaralyn Nagoy 3 0-0 6; Megan Pallerino 2 0-0 4; Mairan Haggerty 4 2-2 12. Totals 18 2-2 43.
3-point goals: Walls 2, Haggerty 2, N. Nagoy.
Did not score: Marrisa Austin, Kaitlyn Fries.
Mount Carmel (19-5) 54
Lauren Ayres 0 2-2 2; Mia Chapman 0 2-2 2; Caroline Fletcher 1 0-0 2; Lauren Shedleski 3 1-2 9; Dani Rae Renno 10 4-4 24; Alyssa Reisinger 4 5-6 13; Jenna Pizzoli 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 14-16 54.
3-point goals: Shedleski 2.
Did not score: Rachel Witkoski.
Score by quarters
Neshannock`8`13`11`11 — 43
Mount Carmel`11`16`16`11 — 54