MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel senior Tommy Reisinger made subtle changes to his game before his senior season.
Though coach John Lazicki says his 6-foot-4 forward has the green light to shoot the 3, Reisinger decided he hasn’t needed his outside shot so far this season.
“The paint is the strong point of my game,” Reisinger said. “I haven’t been looking to shoot as much. I’ve been trying to use my size and my strength in the post.”
In the first of what could be four meetings with Hughesville, Reisinger put his full post game on display against the Spartans, scoring 35 points on 16 field goals in Mount Carmel’s 58-52 victory over Hughesville in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III.
A gangly 175 pounds as a freshman, Reisinger turned into a 220-pounder as a senior and uses that strength to take over inside.
“When he’s inside — he’s 220 pounds — he knows how to use his body,” Lazicki said. “He worked on it, posting people up. He’s a bull in there. He’s done a lot of work on his foot work and using his hips (in the post).”
Add in the fact that he hasn’t lost any quickness, and it’s not hard to see why Reisinger is averaging more than 20 points per game this season.
“Most games he’s equal or better than most post guys because he can take them outside and take it to the basket. He’s a hard guard,” Lazicki said.
Mount Carmel improves to 11-3 overall and 4-0 HAC-III. The Red Tornadoes are the last undefeated team in the division, plus the Spartans (9-2, 2-2) fall two games behind in the league race.
“We needed this one because it was a conference game,” Reisinger said. “It’s going to be huge in the power rankings (Hughesville was No. 2 and Mount Carmel No. 4 before the game).”
Mount Carmel raced out to an early 10-4 lead, but went three minutes without scoring to allow the Spartans back in the game. After jumping back ahead by seven, Dylan Beiber and Clayton Poust knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the Mount Carmel advantage to 14-13 after one quarter.
However, Lazicki switched to more of a 3-2 zone against the Spartans, who hit 13 3-pointers in their last game.
“As long as we move in (the zone), it’s almost the same as man-to-man in getting out to shooters,” Lazicki said. “They were getting to the rim a little too much when we were in man, so we thought we switch it up a little bit.”
The defensive switch limited Hughesville to just 2-of-10 shooting in the second quarter. Reisinger scored five in a row and then found Nathan Long for a layup as Mount Carmel opened up an eight-point lead.
The Red Tornadoes stayed hot to open the third quarter as Reisinger scored on back-to-back trips and Mike Balichik knocked down a 3-pointer to give Mount Carmel a 34-19 lead just a minute into the second half.
The Spartans didn’t go away — Poust hit two 3-pointers sandwiched around a Blake Sherwood bucket — to pull Hughesville back to 34-27 midway through the third quarter, but Mount Carmel had an answer.
Reisinger drove to the basket for a traditional three-point play before Garrett Timco knocked down a 3-pointer to push the lead back to 42-27.
Hughesville would pull within eight before the end of the third quarter, before Reisinger capped a 13-point quarter with a bucket to keep the lead at double digits heading to the fourth quarter.
“(The Spartans) are never out of it,” Lazicki said.
Hughesville scored eight in a row late to cut the lead to 54-49 on Nick Trevoledes’ 3-pointer, but Brock Evert knocked down two foul shots with 28.5 seconds left in the game to seal the contest.
MOUNT CARMEL 58, HUGHESVILLE 52
Hughesville (9-2) 52
Clayton Poust 4 2-4 14; Blake Sherwood 2 4-6 8; Nick Trevoledes 2 0-0 5; Justus Leighow 2 0-0 5; Carter Cowburn 2 0-0 4; Steele Evangelista 1 3-4 5; Dylan Beiber 5 0-0 11. Totals 18 9-14 52.
3-point goals: Poust 4, Trevoledes, Leighow, Beiber.
Did not score: Ethan Snyder.
Mount Carmel (11-3) 58
Mike Balichik 4 0-0 9; Garrett Timco 1 2-2 5; Brock Evert 1 2-4 4; Tommy Reisinger 16 3-6 35; Damen Milewski 1 0-0 2; Nathan Long 1 1-2 3. Totals 24 8-12 58.
3-point goals: Balichik, Timco.
Did not score: Garrett Varano, Matt Schicchitano, Julien Stellar, Nick Nestico.
Score by quarters
Hughesville`13`6`18`15 — 52
Mount Carmel`14`13`20`11 — 58