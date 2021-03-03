COAL TOWNSHIP — Hunter Reed’s final game at Lee Korbich Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday night didn’t appear too memorable, at least at first glance.
“I was little nervous (because it was my last game at home). I wanted to make sure we played well, and came out of here with the win,” Reed said.
The senior scored just five points in a 75-45 District 4 Class A boys basketball quarterfinal win over Juniata Christian, but his fingerprints were all over the Red Raiders’ offense.
Reed dished out 10 assists from the high post, getting it inside early to take advantage of the Red Raiders’ height advantage, and then flipped it to the wings later in the game for wide-open 3s.
“We wanted to get into the high post, and then work from there. We wanted to pound it in(side) a little bit,” Reed said. “Then work to the outside for open shots.”
The Red Raiders (10-11) now head to No. 1 seed North Penn-Liberty (13-2) in the semifinals at 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
“I like to be in that role of underdog more than the one that has to prove himself. We’re going to up there and play our hardest,” Lourdes Regional coach James Sandri said. “That’s a really good team up there. It will be a challenge.”
Reed and Tyler Novak found Casen Sandri with back-to-back passes to the weak-side of Juniata Christian’s zone, and Novak added a 3-pointer as the Red Raiders opened up a quick 7-0 lead just 1:18 into the game.
The Lions, which wrap their season at 11-8, rallied with four foul shots by Luke Sheaffer, and a 3-pointer by Trey Tusing to tie the game with 5:36 left in the game, forcing coach Sandri to take a timeout.
“We got into some foul trouble, but the plan was to get it into our inside game, and then work it outside,” James Sandri said.
The Red Raiders dominated the boards in the latter half of the first period, pulling down six offensive rebounds. Lourdes Regional went on a 12-1 run to take control of the game. Novak converted on back-to-back drives to the basket as the Red Raiders took a 19-8 lead.
With an 11-point lead, Lourdes Regional then caught fire from the floor, and the Lions had no answer. The Red Raiders combined to shoot 18-of-26 (69.2%) in the middle two quarters to take control of the game.
Junior point guard Shawn Potter and senior Chris Feudale, who came off the bench, both played a big role in that spurt. Potter left his first shot of the second period — a 3-pointer from the front of the basket — short, but then hit his next seven shots from the field — including three 3s — to score all 18 of his points in that span.
Feudale — another senior playing his final game at Korbich Gymnasium — scored 10 second-quarter points for Lourdes Regional. By the time Casen Sandri converted a layup off a feed from Reed with 3:42 left in the third quarter, Lourdes Regional led 59-28, and the mercy rule took effect.
“It’s important for us to get that first win in districts. After last year, we got knocked out right away (a road loss to Sullivan County),” James Sandri said. “We had a lot of guys knock down shots, and we have shot well a lot this year. We finished on the inside. The younger kids came off the bench, and played well defensively.
“Overall, I’m really happy with what I saw.”
Novak finished with 16 points to give the Red Raiders three players in double figures as seven players scored at least five points in the victory, and 15 players appeared in the victory.
Luke Sheaffer finished with 16 points, the only player in double figures for the Lions.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A
QUARTERFINAL
LOURDES REGIONAL 75,
JUNIATA CHRISTIAN 45
Juniata Christian (11-8) 45
Trey Tusing 2 0-0 6; Owen Yorks 3 0-0 6; Luke Sheaffer 6 6-6 18; Nevin Yorks 3 2-3 8; Anson Portzline 1 2-6 4; Brent Graybill 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 10-15 45.
3-point goals: Tusing 2, Graybill.
Did not score: Trevor Brubaker, Kenny Hoover, Clayton Martin.
Lourdes Regional (9-10) 75
Shawn Potter 7 1-1 18; Casen Sandri 3 1-1 7; Maxwell Reiprish 3 0-0 6; Tyler Novak 7 0-0 16; Hunter Reed 2 1-2 5; Michael Keer 1 0-0 2; Chris Fuedale 4 0-0 10; Chase Higgins 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 5-8 75.
3-point goals: Potter 3, Novak 2, Hughes.
Did not score: Lucas Weikel, Liam Bradley, Owen Sandri, Joey Nguyen, Owen Fuedale, Gavin Kodack.
Score by quarters
Juniata Christian`10`11`14`10 — 45
Lourdes Regional`19`21`25`10 — 75