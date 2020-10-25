LEWISBURG — Ella Reish wanted to close out the regular season on a positive note.
The Lewisburg senior made sure that happened Saturday — for both herself and her team.
Reish had a hat trick to propel Lewisburg to a 4-1 win over Danville in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover action.
Diagonal passes from Sophie Kilbride and Chelsea Stanton sprung Reish loose for a pair of first-half goals.
“Since it was our last game, we just really wanted to have fun,” Reish said. “We always play better when we’re having fun together. We connected our passes really well. Me, Sophie and Chelsea always work really well together.”
Danville played a high line defensively, and forced Lewisburg offsides three times early. However, once the Green Dragons adjusted, Reish got through for two breakaways.
“(Lewisburg coach) Terry (Gerlinski) always asks us what we notice,” Reish said. “We noticed that they were playing flat, so through balls were working.”
Stanton played a long diagonal pass that Reish ran onto, took a dribble and fired into the goal for a 1-0 lead 12:24 into the game. Kilbride played a similar pass that lead to another Reish goal 18 minutes later.
“We were moving the ball well,” Gerlinski said. “We’ve really been working on spacing and making runs, using the angles and stuff like that. We did that well. A big thing for us is turnovers, and we had fewer than in the past. We really cleaned that up.”
Other than those two plays, the Ironmen kept Lewisburg at bay.
“They broke through twice in the first half,” said Chris Johns, who was the acting Danville coach Saturday. “(Reish) had three goals, and she was obviously the difference. They’re a very good team, very well-organized. But I thought in the first half we were there.”
Danville coach Dave Tumolo was away, forcing Johns — Danville’s Director of Student Activities and Affairs, and Danville’s boys soccer coach from 2002-09 — into action.
“I thought their effort was great today,” Johns said. “We started brightly. We were on the ball. We were in the game.”
The Green Dragons added two goals in the first 5:01 of the second half to put the game away. Reish scored to make it 3-0 off a rebound following Danville goalie Caillie Fish’s save of a close-range shot by Amelia Kiepke. Fish finished with five saves. Then Kilbride played another long diagonal pass, this time to McKenzie Johnson, who scored.
“The girls played well,” Gerlinski said. “Everybody got to play. I was really excited to get everyone in the game.”
The Ironmen tried to mount a comeback. Freshman Azlyn Girardi ripped a shot from about 30 yards out that banged off the crossbar with 8:50 to play. Lewisburg goalie Izzy Wood saved a shot on the rebound.
Girardi got the Ironmen on the scoreboard with 2:28 left when she collected a loose ball in the middle of the box, and blasted it into the net.
“We were consistent today,” Johns said. “There were just a couple breakdowns, a couple miscommunications where we allowed (Reish) to stay onside. Other than that, I can’t fault them. Our keeper played well.
“We played well in the midfield at times, and moved the ball well. It was a pretty complete effort, even considering the scoreline was 4-1.”
Danville ends it season at 5-13.
“We kept up the level of intensity,” Johns said. “We played hard right until the end. We were able to get everybody in, and get a lot of action. That’s our last game of the year.”
Lewisburg (10-5-1) will learn its assignment for the District 4 Class 2A playoffs today.
“It’s good that we ended on a good game, so everyone can be ready to go,” Reish said.
“We’ve won our last two,” Gerlinski said. “Hopefully we’ll get some good work in this week. It’s good to be peaking at the right time.”
LEWISBURG 4, DANVILLE 1
First half
L-Ella Reish (Chelsea Stanton), 12:24; L-Reish (Sophie Kilbride), 30:26.
Second half
L-Reish, 41:42; L-McKenzie Johnson (Kilbride), 45:01; D-Azlyn Girardi, 77:32.
Shots: L, 16-11. Shots on goal: L, 10-6. Corners: L, 5-4. Saves: Danville 5 (Caillie Fish); Lewisburg 5 (McKenna Meadows 2; Izzy Wood 3).