Alyssa Reisinger peeled herself off the Giant Center court and made a determined walk to the free-throw line.
Neshannock’s Addi Watts tried to prevent Reisinger’s breakaway layup, and a collision from behind sent Mount Carmel’s 6-foot sophomore careening head-first into the padded basket stanchion.
When she stood up, Reisinger did little more than assure her teammates and a referee that she was OK. The Red Tornadoes’ 15-point fourth-quarter lead had been whittled to 49-43 with just less than a minute to play, and she needed to stop the bleeding.
Reisinger calmly made a free throw for Mount Carmel’s first point in more than five minutes, finally hitting 50 on the scoreboard when that total had long seemed like a foregone conclusion. Though she missed the second shot, her partner in the post, Dani Rae Renno, scored with a putback to make it nine-point margin, and the Red Tornadoes could begin to celebrate as Class 2A state champions.
“It’s amazing,” Reisinger said. “I can’t believe it. I’m so happy I could cry.”
Reisinger’s late-game resilience put the capper on a season-best 12-point effort, the majority of which unfolded in the first half and made all the difference in Mount Carmel seizing momentum and wresting control from the District 7 champion Lancers.
“I think it’s just huge how Alyssa came off the bench like that,” said Red Tornadoes coach Lisa Varano. “Sometimes our shooters get hot from the outside, but today it was Alyssa. I feel so great she played so well on such a big stage.”
The score was tied at 6 in the last three minutes of the first quarter, and Mount Carmel had lost junior guard Mia Chapman to an apparent knee injury.
Reisinger, fresh off the bench, turned her first touch into a basket on a drive from the free-throw line. Before the period ended, Reisinger converted three of four free throws for an 11-8 lead, and a 21-15 Mount Carmel run was ignited.
“One of our biggest strengths is our depth,” said Red Tornadoes senior guard Lauren Shedleski. “With Mia going down, that hurt us. Alyssa really stepped up. With two girls on Dani, we just found the holes in their defense. Alyssa converted those open shots, then (in the second half), so did Dani.”
Neshannock, with no player taller than 5-11, gave the 6-3 Renno her due from the opening tip, dropping back on defense before the ball was tossed. The Lancers then bracketed the two-time all-state post with defenders front and back, and still managed to pressure the ball on the perimeter.
Renno had the only baskets as Mount Carmel was just 2-of-6 from the floor with three turnovers in the early going before Reisinger entered the game.
“They were pressuring me, putting two people on me — even when I was out in the corner,” said Renno. “So I think that opened it up for Alyssa, and she executed.”
The Red Tornadoes scored on their first six possessions of the second quarter, and on eight of nine overall in the period to lead 27-21 at the break. Jenna Pizzoli followed up a missed 3-pointer ahead of a Reisinger bucket. Then, after pairs of free throws from Renno and Shedleski, Reisinger passed to a cutting Caroline Fletcher for a 21-14 lead. Reisinger then cashed in a Lauren Ayres assist to give Mount Carmel 12 points in the paint.
“They decided they were going to double(-team) Dani ... and that just left me wide open. I put some points up,” Reisinger said. “Every game you have to understand teams are going to double her. So when I come in, it makes two bigs and it just works very well.”
In the Red Tornadoes’ state quarterfinal win a week earlier, Varano pried apart the Holy Cross defense for a stretch of the third quarter by posting Renno and Reisinger on the opposite low blocks. It helped to produce an eight-point lead when Reisinger converted passes from Pizzoli and Ayres.
“When we saw that (the Lancers) were focusing all that attention on Dani ...” Varano said with a shrug. “Teams have done that the last two seasons.”
Neshannock relented on the double-team in the second half and Renno flourished, scoring 16 of her game-high 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting. The three-year starter finished her career with 1,566 points, the third-most in program history behind Maria Fantanarosa (3,823) and Nicole Varano (1,818).
Renno, who is headed to Elizabethtown College, accepted the Class 2A trophy with her senior classmates. She also passed the torch to Reisinger, who inherits Mount Carmel’s streak of 12 state playoff appearances and 10 district titles in 11 seasons.
And, of course, the “defending state champion” label.
“She’s a great girl,” Renno said. “She’s someone to keep an eye on the years to come.”