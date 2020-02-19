MOUNT CARMEL — It was a simple turn near the basket that led to a layup for Mount Carmel’s Dani Rae Renno.
It’s a shot Renno has hit many times throughout her career.
That basket, which came with 4:25 left to play in the opening half, pushed the junior past the 1,000-point milestone. Renno scored 17 points as top-seeded Mount Carmel defeated Cowanesque Valley 63-16 in a District 4 Class 2A girls basketball quarterfinal Tuesday night.
The game was well in hand for the Red Tornadoes (18-5) after a dominant second quarter that put them ahead 35-2 at halftime.
“Certainly, the team wanted her to get it and they were a little anxious, but she was just into the flow of the game,” Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano said. “I knew it was going to happen. It was a great pass to her from Lauren Ayres. She just zipped that ball in there.”
Renno and Ayres are best friends, and have been playing basketball together for years.
“It was just great, especially to get the pass from Lauren,” Renno said of the milestone. “We’ve been playing together since seventh grade. She’s just really always been the point guard on the court, and it was just amazing to get the pass from her.”
The game was immediately stopped after the layup. Renno was surrounded by teammates as her coaches and family presented her with a sign and balloons to help celebrate the moment.
The stoppage didn’t slow down Renno, as she quickly added another basket. She also blocked the first of two shots and grabbed three rebounds. She led a defense that blanked Cowanesque Valley in the second quarter. The Indians attempted just three shots in the quarter as they turned the ball over 11 times.
“It’s just a point for us to lock down on defense,” Renno said. “It’s what coach has been preaching to us all year. It’s just really a game where we wanted to show we can be dominant on the court and scare everybody else out there.”
Renno and Alyssa Reisinger combined to scored 33 of the team’s 63 points. Reisinger finished with 16 points and grabbed five rebounds as Mount Carmel controlled the paint start to finish.
“Both had a really nice game,” Varano said. “Both Alyssa and Dani are just good finishers around the basket. Tonight, we were able to use them separately, but when we can use them together, they are a tough matchup.”
The Red Tornadoes will face Muncy in the semifinals.
District 4 Class 2A
Quarterfinal
MOUNT CARMEL 63,
COWANESQUE VALLEY 16
Cowanesque Valley (7-13) 16
Kaitlyn Streeter 1 0-0 2; Kailey Wells 2 0-0 5; Riley Walker 1 0-2 2; Makayla Vargeson 2 1-3 5; Abby Ackley 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 1-5 16.
3-point goals: Wells.
Did not score: Mackenzie Surine, Paisley Nudd, Janna Quick, Megan Wattles.
Mount Carmel (18-5) 63
Lauren Ayres 1 0-0 2; Mia Chapman 2 0-0 4; Caroline Fletcher 0 2-2 2; Lauren Shedleski 3 0-0 9; Brooke Bernini 3 0-0 6; Rachel Witkoski 0 2-2 2; Dani Rae Renno 8 1-2 17; Alyssa Resinger 7 2-2 16. Totals 26 7-8 63.
3-point goals: Shedleski 3, Witkoski.
Did not score: Jenna Pizzoli, Maggie McCracken, Emily Szantny.
Score by quarters
Cow. Valley`2`0`9`5 — 16
Mount Carmel`16`19`21`7 — 63