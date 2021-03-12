WILLIAMSPORT — There’s a sense Dani Rae Renno would rather go head-to-head with a fellow 6-footer than with 5-foot-5 Mount Carmel teammate Lauren Ayres.
Take Thursday’s district championship game, for instance.
After battling Southern Columbia center Ally Griscavage in the paint for two-plus quarters, Renno got a reprieve when the Tigers sophomore went to the bench with four fouls. The Red Tornadoes’ two-time all-state honoree took over in Griscavage’s absence, scoring 10 of her team-best 18 points in the fourth quarter with a little, um, encouragement.
“It took L.A. yelling at me, ‘Get down in the box!’ for me to finally run down there,” said Renno. “That one layup where it was wide-open, she’s screaming at me to get down there, so that’s really what happened.”
“She just needs a little push sometimes,” Ayres said with a laugh.
In addition to Renno’s 18-point, 16-rebound effort, Ayres scored a career-best 11 points as Mount Carmel stormed back from a first-half deficit to beat Southern Columbia, 57-52, for the District 4 Class 2A championship at Williamsport’s Magic Dome.
The two seniors, along with classmates Caroline Fletcher and Lauren Shedleski, capped a four-year sweep of district crowns and brought the Red Tornadoes their 10th title in 11 seasons.
“The whole time, no matter what the score was, we knew we were in that game. We just had to get our confidence back,” said Shedleski. “We didn’t have shots falling early, but we worked our tails off defensively, and I think that’s what really got us going again in the second half.”
The second-seeded Red Tornadoes trailed by as many as 11 in the first half as Tigers sophomore Loren Gehret scored 10 of her career-high 21 points. Mount Carmel whittled the margin to six at halftime, and then surged ahead midway through the third quarter after Griscavage exited.
Top-seeded Southern Columbia, which had won eight games in a row, forged a 41-all tie after three quarters but couldn’t keep pace with Renno’s outburst and the Tornadoes’ 6-of-10 shooting at the free-throw line.
“When (Griscavage) came out (midway through the third), it was a different game,” said Tigers coach Bill Callahan. “We shot poorly in the fourth quarter (5-for-16), the worst possible time. We just didn’t get the buckets late in the game, and we had opportunities. There were some easy layups and missed free throws, and that’s what they hit. That was the difference in the game.”
The Red Tornadoes (16-5) advance to the state playoffs for the 12th consecutive year. With a first-round bye, they will face either the District 2 champion (Holy Cross or Old Forge) or District 3 champion Linden Hall in Friday’s quarterfinal round.
Because only district champions qualify for the pandemic-modified state tournament, Southern Columbia finished the year 16-5.
“I’m proud of this team, and I’m proud of everything we did,” said Callahan. “There’s no way anybody should be disappointed.”
The Tigers started extremely well Thursday, despite the 6-1 Griscavage drawing two fouls in the opening 53 seconds. They had a 9-5 run for a 13-9 lead. Gehret matched her season average with seven early points, and junior Summer Tillett added six.
When Maddie Griscavage glanced at the clock and banked in a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer, Southern led 16-11 after one quarter.
Ally Griscavage scored all six of her points in the second quarter, including a lefty hook over Renno for a 22-11 lead. It took 3-pointers from Jenna Pizzoli (which ended a 5:13 scoreless span) and Ayres to help Mount Carmel stick within 27-21 at the half.
“I had full faith in my team,” said Ayres. “We knew the game plan. We didn’t execute it right away, but once we started going with it we never looked back.”
Ayres, who hounded Tigers scoring leader Ava Novak (16.0 ppg.) in a scoreless first half, hit two more 3-pointers in the Red Tornadoes’ 20-point third quarter. They came out in a 1-2-2 full-court press, and although Southern broke it on six of six occasions in the third quarter, the pace spurred Mount Carmel to pull ahead 30-29 on Fletcher’s baseline drive.
“We like to play fast,” said Red Tornadoes coach Lisa Varano, “and I think it made us force the tempo a little bit and kind of threw them off a little bit, got them a little out of their comfort zone. I think that helped.”
Southern drew even to close the third with an 8-2 run that included treys from Grace Callahan and Novak. The Tigers then tallied the first five points of the fourth to lead 46-41 before Renno scored on four consecutive trips — three of them putbacks — for a 49-46 lead that forced Ally Griscavage’s return.
Southern made just three of 10 shots over the final four minutes, and Renno, who shot 7-for-21, hit a layup amid Mount Carmel’s clinching free throws.
“I thought we did a really good job on Dani Rae,” said Bill Callahan. “I thought Ally did a great job; she really played well. Credit to Mount Carmel.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A GIRLS TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Williamsport High School
Mount Carmel (16-5) 57
Lauren Ayres 3 2-4 11, Mia Chapman 1 4-6 6, Caroline Fletcher 2 0-0 4, Lauren Shedleski 0 2-2 2, Dani Rae Renno 7 4-6 18, Alyssa Reisinger 3 4-5 10, Jenna Pizzoli 2 0-0 6. Totals 18 16-23 57.
3-point goals: Ayres 3, Pizzoli 2.
Did not score: Rachel Witkoski.
Southern Columbia (16-5) 52
Faith Callahan 1 0-0 2, Ally Griscavage 3 0-1 6, Summer Tillett 5 0-0 10, Loren Gehret 9 2-6 21, Ava Novak 2 0-2 5, Maddie Griscavage 2 0-0 5, Grace Callahan 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 2-9 52.
3-point goals: G. Callahan, Gehret, M. Griscavage, Novak.
Did not score: Colby Bernhard.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel 11 10 20 16 — 57
Southern Columbia 16 11 14 11 — 52