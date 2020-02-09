HERSHEY — Southern Columbia fell for the third year in a row to Reynolds in the PIAA Class 2A Team Duals Championship bout.
Reynolds pulled mild upsets in the first two bouts, and rolled to a 34-27 victory Saturday afternoon in the Giant Center.
“They are a great team,” Southern Columbia coach Jerry Marks said. “When you win that many state championships, it’s not by accident. They know what they’re doing.”
The Raiders won the state title for the sixth time, and they were also runner-up three times.
“It was a great match,” Marks said.
The Raiders got a major spark in the opening bout when Evan Miller trailed Max Tillett the entire way until Miller got a takedown with one second left for a 6-5 decision for Reynolds.
Reynolds kept it going with a 9-3 win by Guy Rocco John-Daniello over Lear Quinton at 285. It was 2-2 going into the final period, but the Raider big man cradled Quinton twice for a combined six points to notch the win.
“We lost the first two bouts, but we had opportunities to win some others and they slipped through our fingers,” Marks said. “We have 12 other guys, and I was proud of our guys because we battled back. We showed resiliency and worked hard to get ourselves close at the end, but we needed a miracle at that point.”
Reynolds flexed its muscles in the lightweights with pins by Kane Kettering (106) and Gary Steen (113), and a major by Cole Bayless (120) to stretch its lead to 22-0.
Southern sophomore Kole Biscoe finally scored Tigers (20-3) with a 7-1 win over Liam Foore at 126, but Biscoe wasn’t pleased with himself or the team.
”The goal for me was to get the major and I let down the team there,” Biscoe said.
“That (major) is something I have to do,” he said, pausing for several seconds and adding, “It sucks.”
Patrick Edmondson got Southern its second win, with a 9-0 major decision over Dreyvin Livingston at 138, and then tried to pump up his teammates.
“We went down early and that wasn’t expected, but we can’t fold up shop after losing those first two matches,” Edmondson said. “There were still 12 more matches and stuff can always go wrong for the other team, so I was trying to get everybody motivated to keep wrestling and keep wrestling tough.
”Even if we don’t win this dual meet, we can still go out and win a match in the state finals in the Giant Center. Who doesn’t want to do that?”
Senior Cade Linn had to wait about 20 minutes before heading to the mat to try to bring his team back. He and Reynolds’ Cole Toy had to bide their time because of a 20-minute computer malfunction at the scorer’s table.
When wrestling got under way in the 170-pound bout, the determined Tiger senior did what he knew he had to do.
“Just take care of business, that’s all I was thinking about (during the down time),” Linn said. “I just had to try to help my team get back into the match. That’s what motivated me, to do anything I can to help my teammates.”
Linn won by 10-2 major decision to pull the Tigers to within 31-21.
Linn knew he needed at least a major decision to help his team rally, but he wanted more.
“I was trying to get some turns, but they weren’t working, so I just started cutting him and trying to take him down and score as many points as I could,” he said.
Linn hit a double-leg takedown with 11 seconds left to secure the major.
Freshman Wes Barnes got what would be the Tigers’ lone pin of the match when he decked Jaylen Wagner in 1:54 to make it 31-13 at 152, and Gavin Garcia and Linn used back-to-back majors to give the team a chance.
The Raiders (22-0) answered with a 5-0 win by freshman Brayden McCloskey over junior Tyler Waltman.
With the match in hand, the Raiders forfeited to unbeaten Gaige Garcia at 195 to close the meet.
Now Southern Columbia is left to hope for a repeat of last season. In 2019, the Tigers finished as runners-up to Reynolds in the team state final, and then won the team state title at the individual tournament.
“I want to say that us wrestling here will motivate us to do better in the coming weeks,” Biscoe said. “You’ll see us go on a tear in sectionals, districts, regionals and states.”
Linn added: “(This loss) gives us a ton of motivation. We’re going to come down here and try to get the gold in the state (Individual) championship.”
PIAA CLASS 2A TEAM DUALS
CHAMPIONSHIP
At Hershey
REYNOLDS 34, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 27
220: Evan Miller (R) dec. Max Tillett, 6-5; 285: Guy Rocco John-Daniella (R) dec. Lear Quinton, 9-3; 106: Kane Kettering (R) pinned Toren Cooper, 3:29; 113: Gary Steen (R) pinned Edward Zuber, 0:29; 120: Cole Bayless (R) m. dec. Brady Feese, 10-0; 126: Kole Biscoe (SC) dec. Liam Foore, 7-1; 132: Kaeden Berger (R) pinned Ian Yoder, 3:00; 138: Patrick Edmondson (SC) m. dec. Dreyvin Livingston, 9-0; 145: Alex Ischo (R) dec. Brandon Gedman, 7-2; 152: Wes Barnes (SC) pinned Jaylen Wagner, 1:54; 160: Gavin Garcia (SC) m. dec. Jordan De Carmen, 10-1; 170: Cade Linn (SC) m. dec. Cole Toy, 10-2; 182: Brayden McCloskey (R) dec. Tyler Waltman, 5-0; 195: Gaige Garcia (SC) by forfeit.