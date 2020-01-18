DANVILLE — K.J. Riley warmed up before Friday’s Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game with Lewisburg, and said he felt pretty good.
“In warm-ups, I couldn’t miss,” Riley said. “Everything was going down. I thought it was going to be a good day.”
After Riley hit his first two shots, Danville coach Lenny Smith’s game plan became pretty clear as well.
“Get him the ball,” Smith said with a laugh. “We kept feeding him, and he kept hitting the shots.”
Riley scored 21 of his career-high 30 points in the first half as Danville rolled to a 78-61 victory over the Green Dragons at the Whitey McCloskey Center.
Danville won its third straight since a road loss last Saturday to Steelton-Highspire. The Ironmen lost leading scorer Mavin James to an injury in that game.
“We have to adjust our roles a little bit (without Mavin), but not a whole bunch. We really have one heart as a team,” Riley said. “We trust in each other to step up if somebody’s out.”
It’s something the Ironmen have become used to as Riley and Jack Smith are the only two of Danville’s top six in the rotation who haven’t missed a game this season.
“We’ve been doing it since Day 1 this season. I think we’ve had a full roster for one game so far this season, four of our top six has missed time. It’s high school basketball, though, you’re going to have some injuries in a season,” Smith said. “That’s why you have a bench. I’m confident when the guys need to step up, they will.”
Danville (9-5) led 6-4 early. Then Colton Sidler knocked down a 3-pointer, Riley had bucket off a steal and then knocked a 3-pointer off a Lewisburg turnover for eight points in a 28-second span, pushing the Ironmen lead to 14-4.
The Ironmen knocked down five 3s in the first quarter, the last coming when Sidler canned one from the wing at the horn to give Danville a 28-14 lead after one quarter.
Danville’s shooting and its defense made it a long night for the Green Dragons (9-5). The Ironmen defensive game plan was to limit point guard Ben Liscum and forward Nick Shedleski. Liscum scored 15 points, but most of those came after the game was decided. Shedleski, who averages 14.5 points per game, was limited to five thanks to an outstanding defensive effort by Jagger Dressler.
“That’s specifically what we worked on practice for this game — face-guarding Liscum and Shedleski,” Riley said. “We felt if we could stop those two, we would be in pretty good shape.”
“I really thought Jagger Dressler did a great job on defense on Shedleski,” Smith said of his senior, who finished with seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Lewisburg cut the Danville lead to 11 twice in the second quarter — once with 2:45 left in the half on a Shedleski three-point play and again when Peter Lantz knocked down two foul shots with 1:22 left in the half.
However, Dante Harward hit two foul shots, and Carson Persing scored on a fastbreak to send Danville to the break with a 15-point advantage.
Riley knocked down a jumper in the lane to open the second half, then Sidler scored on a putback and off a feed from Dressler as the Ironmen pushed their lead to 21. Danville led by as many as 28 points in the third quarter.
Sidler chipped in 14 points for the Ironmen, while Harward finished with 12 points.
Liscum’s 15 led the Green Dragons, while Peter Lantz and C.J. Mabry each chipped in 12 points.
DANVILLE 78, LEWISBURG 61
Lewisburg (9-5) 61
Dante Sims 3 1-5 7; Ben Liscum 5 2-3 15; Nick Shedleski 2 1-3 5; Peter Lantz 4 2-2 12; C.J. Mabry 6 0-0 12; Cam Michaels 1 0-1 2; Brett Herman 2 0-0 5; Forrest Zelechoski 0 1-2 1; Joey Martin 0 2-2 2. Totals 23 9-18 61.
3-point goals: Liscum 3, Lantz 2, Herman.
Did not score: none.
Danville (9-5) 78
Colton Sidler 6 0-1 14; Jack Smith 2 4-4 8; K.J. Riley 11 3-4 30; Jagger Dressler 2 0-0 4; Dante Harward 3 4-4 12; Brady Hill 0 1-2 1; Carson Persing 2 0-0 5; Mason Raup 1 1-2 4. Totals 27 13-17 78.
3-point goals: Riley 5, Sidler 2, Harward 2, Persing, Raup.
Did not score: Mitch Vanden Hueval, Connor Kozick, Aiden Witkor, Charlie Betz, Zach Gordon, Dawson Follmer.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg`14`17`7`23 — 61
Danville`28`18`20`22 — 78