SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna’s defense was all over Franklin & Marshall’s highly-touted running backs Saturday afternoon at Amos Alonzo Stagg Field at Doug Arthur Stadium.
F&M came to Selinsgrove touting the Centennial Conference’s top rushing game behind the nearly unstoppable Keshon Farmer and Joe Hartley-Vittoria.
In a 35-14 victory, the River Hawks (3-1 overall, 2-1 CC) held the Diplomats (3-1, 2-1) to 2.9 yards per carry, and little production through the air.
“All week we prepared very well,” Susquehanna linebacker Craig Roumes said. “It helps us swarm to the ball and bring down the ballcarrier. If we get one person there, you know that three or four more are coming.”
The more plays Susquehanna made, the more the momentum built.
“Third down for us is a big down because we know we can do something impactful that’s going to hurt their offense and hurt their game plan,” Roumes said.
Roumes said the River Hawks’ game plan was to stop the run first.
“Our defense dominated all day long until the very end,” Susquehanna coach Tom Perkovich said. “I thought our kids came out ready to roll. We challenged them all week and in the locker room before the game to come out and be great.”
Susquehanna got big performances from its senior-laden defense, senior tight end Anthony McCoy and senior wide receiver Mikah Christian.
While the Diplomats were doing little except running a few plays and punting, McCoy and Christian combined to score the first five touchdowns to put their team up 35-0 through three quarters.
On the first play of SU’s second possession quarterback Michael Ruisch went play-action and hit Christian on a deep ball down the middle for a 49-yard TD. Southern Columbia grad Elijah Hoffman booted the first of his five extra points for a 7-0 lead with 5:50 left in the opening quarter.
“(Ruisch) made some great throws and bought some time and played very well,” Perkovich said.
McCoy then scored the next two TDs, on 3-yard and 24-yard passes from Ruisch, before McCoy came back and caught a short pass in the middle of the field and ran the rest of the way for a 66-yard score to make it 28-0 by halftime.
McCoy came out and made it 35-0 on an acrobatic play. He tipped a Ruisch pass to himself, caught it, had it bounce away, retrieved it again, and took it the house for a 15-yard TD.
Christian’s second TD, with 2:10 left in the first half, involved great teamwork between the receiver and quarterback. Ruisch was initially pressured, but slid left to buy time for Christian to get free, then hit him for a 66-yard pass and run.
“Mike had tons of options — he could have thrown to the flat, or he could have thrown it over the middle, and he decided to give me a shot and I appreciate it,” Christian said. “I was glad the plays were there to be made today. I was glad I had the opportunity to do that.”
Perkovich added, “To see two seniors like Micah and Anthony come out and have such huge days was fun.”
The shutout got away when a pass bounced off McCoy’s hands and was picked off by safety Thomas Downs, leading to a Hartley-Vittoria 5-yard TD run.
Susquehanna answered quickly when junior running back Da’Avian Ellington scored on a 63-yard run.
The Diplomats added a late TD on an 8-yard pass from backup quarterback Jack Donaghy to Grant Gale with three seconds left.