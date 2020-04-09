When a single was all that kept Alex Robenolt from hitting for the cycle in an early March game, he joked that he “couldn’t get the easiest part” of baseball’s rare feat.
The Danville graduate modestly overlooked the bigger picture. Getting the hard part of college hitting down made a huge difference that day and in his second season at Slippery Rock.
“It’s definitely a learning process,” Robenolt said. “The game’s a lot quicker at college ... and the quality of the pitching — you’re facing kids who were the best at their high school, and they bring it every time out.
“It was an adjustment.”
Robenolt, twice an all-conference outfielder for the Ironmen (2015-18), raised his batting average more than 125 points this season for The Rock. His .364 average ranked third on the team after 10 games when the season was halted by health concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Splitting his time between left field and center field as a full-time starter, Robenolt was tied for the team lead with four multi-hit games while getting on base at a .450 clip for Slippery Rock (7-3). All of his rates vastly improved from his first year in Butler County, when he hit just .237 and managed a .256 OBP.
He credited a tweak to his batting stance — which allowed him to better handle fastballs on the outer portion of the plate — and his offseason work for remaining a regular on Jeff Messer’s lineup card.
“The amount of playing time I got my first year was good but I missed a lot of fastballs later in the season, which has never been a problem,” he said. “So I had to make adjustments to my swing over the summer, and then I needed to compete for a spot — even with the amount I played as a freshman. I had to come back in the fall and show I deserved that shot.”
‘I proved myself a bit’
Robenolt played in all but two games over four years at Danville, becoming a starter in the outfield midway through his freshman season. He batted .314 for his career, posting a high of .365 as a sophomore (27-for-74), and went 5-2 with a 2.94 ERA over 50 varsity innings. In 2018, his senior year, Robenolt batted .317 with a team-high 19 hits and was 5-0 with a 2.25 ERA on the mound.
The Ironmen were 38-38 during Robenolt’s career with consecutive district semifinals losses at Loyalsock Township in his final seasons. He was twice named to Heartland Athletic Conference All-Star teams before enrolling at Slippery Rock.
Robenolt appeared in 20 of The Rock’s 43 games in his freshman year, making 10 starts over the latter half of the season.
“He had a bit of a nagging injury in his leg, so he didn’t get going right out of the chute,” said Messer, the all-time winningest coach in PSAC history at 1,016-664-5 over 34 seasons. “But then we had some injuries in the outfield, and he had been waiting his time and had put together some good at-bats. We tried to get him in as much as we could throughout the season. He performed above the expectations of what we thought he would do.”
Though he never hit a home run in high school, Robenolt homered in his first collegiate start — a 12-7 loss at home to Seton Hill on April 2, 2019. The highlight of a 3-for-4 day, he pulled an 0-2 pitch from Seton Hill right-hander Caiden Wood down the left-field line to break a 6-all tie in the fifth inning. The visiting Griffins pulled away with three runs in each of the next two innings, but Robenolt believed his debut as a starter was impactful.
“I think I proved myself a bit,” he said. “I struck out (looking) my first at-bat, so it was like, Woof! We’ll see how this goes. But definitely that game helped me jump into more playing time my freshman year.
“Over the winter of my freshman year I gained a lot of strength, and the ball was jumping more off bat. I was making better contact, and that jump I think definitely made them think I was ready enough to be put in that spot.”
Nothing quite as memorable followed, though. Robenolt scuffled over the season’s final month, and The Rock finished 15-28 (last in the PSAC West at 5-21). A Finance major, Robenolt capped his first year with the PSAC Scholar Athlete distinction due to a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25.
Among team leaders
Robenolt devoted his workout time last summer to fixing his swing, starting with his stance. The simple modification of starting his front foot a few inches nearer to the plate — closing what had been a more open stance during the spring — improved his timing. He then took the altered swing into fall practice with a focus on hitting the fastball away.
“I was able to get my front foot down quicker, which helped on timing the fastball and helped with off-speed pitches, too — recognizing the ball a lot more,” he said. “So in the fall I keyed in on hitting the ball the other way. There’ve been times when I struggled at it because you’ve got to be able to stay back (and not lunge across the plate). This spring I was able to get to that pitch a lot more and making harder contact. I was going the other way and still driving the ball like I would on the pull side.”
Robenolt had at least one hit in seven of his first eight games (with multiple hits in half of them), boosting his average to .429 before an 0-for-5 spell over the final two games. He was third on the team in doubles (three), RBIs (six) and total bases (20), while striking out just one time in 40 plate appearances — most all in the clean-up spot.
“We were expecting Alex to do well because he had a good fall, and he got off to a quick start for us,” said Messer. “I know he batted clean-up from the first weekend on. Not everybody can hit in the four spot, but he’s a strong kid and every at-bat is a good at-bat. He’s a good fit.”
In the season’s third game, the opener of a doubleheader sweep at West Virginia State, Robenolt posted his second career 3-for-4 game with a trio of extra-base hits. His second career home run in the second inning was followed by a double in the third and a triple in the fourth. He fouled out to the second baseman to end the visitor’s half of the seventh inning, and was replaced in center to start the bottom of the frame as The Rock closed out a 6-2 win.
“My first at-bat I got down (0-2) early in the count and was just looking for a good pitch to hit when I put one out,” he said matter-of-factly. “Then it was just kind of crazy because I ended up swinging at the first pitch next time and hit it off the (left-field) fence. My next at-bat, they put a shift on me and that’s how I hit the triple — hitting an outside fastball to the right side.”
His offseason regimen paid off with the first triple since mid-May of his senior season at Danville. The seventh-inning pop just wide of the first-base line still irked him a bit.
“I was just happy we were winning, really,” he said. “I could have hit for the cycle but if we would have lost I would not be happy.”
‘He’s one of our guys’
Robenolt, the son of Edward Jr. and Lisa, was frustrated the season abruptly ended after a March 11 win over Kutztown at Washington & Jefferson’s Ross Memorial Park. Though he dealt with a sore hamstring that now has ample time to heal, The Rock was perched atop the PSAC West standings by virtue of its .700 nonconference winning percentage. They were slated to open division play with a March 20 doubleheader at California (Pa.), with a rematch twinbill for their home opener the next day.
“It was definitely disappointing because we were setting ourselves up to have a good year,” he said. “We have a lot of people coming back — our whole starting nine and all our starters pitching-wise — but I think this was going to be a statement year.”
When he returns to campus, Robenolt will carry the confidence of a ballplayer who proved the power of focus and hard work by taking a bat to the first-year numbers that didn’t sit well with him.
“If I have a bad stretch or something like that, this will remind me that I can be successful at this level,” he said. “I just got to keep doing what I’m doing, but it’s a good feeling when a plan comes to fruition.”
“I think he knows what he can do and what he is capable of — we certainly do,” said Messer. “He’s proved to us that he’s one of our guys in the outfield and in the middle of the lineup. This offseason he’ll be working on his legs and making sure he’s 100 percent healthy to play in the 50 games we play.
“We think he’ll be an outstanding PSAC player — not just a great Slippery Rock player.”