You would have thought Wilmington put out a welcome mat for Jake Rose given how much the Greyhounds saw of Southern Columbia’s outside linebacker Saturday.
They weren’t social calls, though, and the District 10 champions’ inability to keep the junior out of their backfield cost them dearly in the Class 2A state championship game.
Rose was a terror in the Tigers’ 42-14 win, recording two sacks, two quarterback pressures and a pass breakup — all in key situations. He was every bit as impactful on defense, particularly in the first half, as teammate Gavin Garcia — who scored four touchdowns in an eye-popping performance — was on offense.
While Tigers inside linebackers Wade Kerstetter and Garrett Garcia combined to make 20 tackles, Rose’s plays stopped drives and prevented Wilmington from keeping pace.
“Mainly I just had to make sure their (running backs) weren’t getting outside of me, blow up all the holes, and let the inside linebackers make all the big plays,” Rose said following Southern Columbia’s fourth consecutive state title victory.
The Greyhounds were no pushovers. They rushed for 235 yards and 14 of their 16 first downs behind an offensive line that averaged 272 pounds per man. In addition to 315-plus-pound bookend tackles, Wilmington often used 280-pound Xavier McDonald as a second tight end in a jumbo formation.
“We knew it was going to be tough because of their size and physicality of their offensive line,” said Tigers coach Jim Roth. “They weren’t just big; they were really good offensive linemen as well. They were aggressive. Sometimes you get a team with a lot of size, it doesn’t mean they were a good offensive line. This was a good offensive line.
“We knew from watching film that they were going to be a challenge for us. That was the toughest one we faced all year. Our guys responded, and those guys did a great job setting the edge.”
Rose was a problem for the Greyhounds from the start. Standing over the right tackle’s right shoulder in Southern’s 4-4 alignment, he routinely had a clear path to the backfield on blitzing downs.
After the Tigers opened the game with a nine-place scoring drive, Wilmington ran for at least 4 yards on four consecutive snaps to cross midfield. Kerstetter made a tackle for loss and teamed with cornerback Jake Davis on a stop that brought about third-and-8 from the Tigers’ 45. Rose then beat tight end Jordan Hess off the left side and sacked Caelan Bender for an 8-yard loss to force a punt.
“Me and Jake Davis always communicate what our responsibilities are during the game,” Rose said.
“We try to read (the play) from the ball on the left, see what formations they’re in, and then fly around,” Davis added.
Southern led 14-7 late in the first half when Wilmington got a 48-yard run from halfback Ethan Susen and approached the red zone. On third-and-11 from the Southern 31, Susen went in motion from the wing, leaving Rose unblocked on the left side. Rose’s blitz was so quick that pulling guard Morgan Whiting could only push him from behind. The pressure forced Bender to backpedal into a 14-yard loss. The ensuing punt was followed by Gavin Garcia’s 89-yard touchdown run for a 21-7 lead.
“They had a lot of big linemen — especially when they ran a pulling guard,” said Rose. “You have a 300-pound kid running at you, it’s not that fun.”
Before the half ended, Rose made a clean run at Bender and hit the quarterback just as he released the ball on a deep shot from Tigers territory. The high pass to the right side was broken up by safety Ian Yoder with Susen and receiver Mason Reed in the vicinity, and the half ended one play later with Southern ahead by 14.
“This was obviously a run-dominant team; I think they only threw the ball three or four times,” Davis said. “So going into it my game plan was just to get as tight (to the line of scrimmage) as I can and try to contribute to the run (defense).”
It was a two-score game after three quarters. Wilmington moved to the Tigers’ 12 on a drive that began in Southern territory due to a personal foul on the kickoff. The Greyhounds faced third-and-16 to start the fourth quarter, and Bender ran play-action to the left of the formation. After faking the handoff, Bender spun away from the play side and rolled directly into Rose’s grasp. Rose burned right tackle Connor Vass-Gal for the 6-yard sack, and then blanketed Susen out of the slot 20 yards downfield to knock away the fourth-down pass.
The Tigers went ahead 35-14 not two minutes later and made a Rose-like beeline to the program’s 11th state championship.