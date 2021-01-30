SELINSGROVE — After bowling a strike in each of the first nine frames, Mifflinburg senior Logan Rubendall realized he had to focus to finish a 300 game and lead his team to a victory over Selinsgrove.
“Once I struck in the ninth, it really hit me,” Rubendall said. “I had to make all the shots count in the 10th because I could have something pretty special — 300 is a pretty big achievement.
“When I threw the 12th ball, a lot of emotions went through me. Everybody started yelling. It was an exhilarating feeling.”
A 12th strike sealed Rubendall’s second career 300 game — the first in high school competition — in the Wildcats’ recent win over the Seals.
Rubendall’s season average of 219 pins per game is one of the best in the Heartland Athletic Conference, leading Mifflinburg to a 9-7 record.
“He has a smooth approach,” Mifflinburg coach Curtis Camp said. “Everything is just smooth from start to finish. He’s very consistent. He doesn’t miss his target that often. That gives him more opportunities to really score. He puts the ball in the hole, and that’s all you can do; it’s really out of your hands once you do that. Once you let go, it’s in God’s hands.”
Rubendall’s performance on the lanes, his GPA (3.6) and community service involvement are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
What made Rubendall’s perfect game against Selinsgrove even more special was that his family was there to witness it.
“One, I got to help out my team,” Rubendall said. “Two, I did it in a match, and three, my family got to see it.”
His previous 300 game was also bowled at Best Bowl on a Saturday morning in a Young American Bowling Alliance league.
“To bowl a 300, you’ve got to have luck on your side,” Camp said. “I have to laugh because (Wednesday) night I bowled a 300, and I had a little bit of luck on my side. ... If you don’t have luck on some of those shots, you’re not going to get it.”
Rubendall has improved as a bowler each year because he’s put in the work. Rubendall said he bowls at least four times most weeks.
“He’s committed to being better,” Camp said. “Each season, he’s gotten better.
“He’s put a lot of time and effort into getting where he’s gotten.”
It’s an approach that has paid off academically, as well.
“It’s my senior year, so I want to put in a lot of work and make sure that it pays off,” Rubendall said.
Rubendall is a member of the National Honor Society and the National Society of High School Scholars, and is a fixture on the Distinguished Honor Roll.
This year, he is attending Sun Area Technical Institute in the electronic technologies program, with an eye on studying electrical engineering in college.
“We really work a lot with digital circuits,” Rubendall said. “We build circuits online; we build circuits by hand; we build a bunch of other little projects. We do theory every day, and after that, we’re hands-on working on labs.”
Rubendall is part of the Penn College Now program, which should allow the classes he’s taking at Sun Tech to count as college credits.
He spent part of the day Thursday wiring a circuit to make a motor turn clockwise or counterclockwise based on which way a switch was pushed.
“It’s basic electrical engineering,” Rubendall said. “I wake up every day for school, and I love going to school.
“It’s college pace; it’s challenging. ... It’s getting a head start for college.”
Rubendall has narrowed his college choice, and is looking at five colleges for electrical engineering, at three of which he might be a collegiate bowler.
“He’s talking about bowling in college, which is really cool,” Camp said.
For now, Rubendall is focused on helping Mifflinburg reach regionals as a team, which the Wildcats have done once while he’s been there.
“I really want these guys to be able to experience team regionals,” he said, adding he wanted to qualify for singles regionals again, as well.
Rubendall keeps busy between school, bowling and working at the Mifflinburg OIP.
“School always comes first,” Rubendall said. “I have to keep my grades up.”
He has also volunteered during the Fourth of July celebration at the Mifflinburg park.
“He’s a good kid,” Camp said. “He comes from a good family. ... He’s a very smart kid, good academic-wise.”