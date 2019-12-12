DANVILLE — Some might say it was the wrestling equivalent of a basketball buzzer-beater.
For Mifflinburg 152-pounder Dominic Sampsell, it was a thrilling act of atonement.
Sampsell needed a win — any kind of a win — in the final bout Wednesday night and Mifflinburg would pull off a dramatic come-from-behind win over Danville in the season opener for both teams.
In the season opener last year, the same thing happened, and Danville got the win with an Eric Sees pin of Sampsell.
So, for Sampsell, it was “here we go again.”
Sampsell trailed Conner Jones late in the third period as both wrestlers battled for position on their feet, each one missing opportunities to take the other one to the mat.
With 16 seconds left and his team in danger of losing, Sampsell finally found the answer, a lateral drop for the takedown which would have been enough to win. He went ever further, planting Jones’ shoulders to the mat for a fall in 5:46.
That gave the Wildcats a 40-33 victory in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II meet in the Whitey McCloskey Center.
“My shots weren’t doing good and this week we really went over them,” Sampsell said. “With 40 seconds to go something just clicked in my head and I knew that I needed to go big.
“I was getting nervous because the time was ticking down and my stuff wasn’t working for me, but I had to just really go, get a bigger heart and win the match.”
Sampsell said the drop was there all the way through the match, but he considered it a last resort.
Sampsell's heroics were set up by teammate Cody Rokavec’s fall over Jared Dewalt at 145 points to put the Wildcats up 34-33.
“I was pretty comfortable there with two veterans, Cody and Dom," Mifflinburg coach Derek Reber said. “Dom’s an athletic kid, he’s a go-er, he just needs to improve on his gas tank. He has good moves, he’s been around the sport, so he knows what he has to do.”
Danville coach Matt Bloom said he was proud of his team’s performance against a solid Mifflinburg team, and he was happy with the performances of Dewalt and Jones at the end.
“Jared’s really improved from last year. He got stuck in a bad situation and didn’t get out. Jones is undersized. He’s really a 138-pounder but he’s a kid with a huge hart and a great work ethic,” Bloom said. “I’m really proud of our guys,” he added. “I saw a lot of good things.”
Mifflinburg trailed since the midway point after Danville’s Kyle Vanden Heuvel pinned Dylan Starr a 113 to put the Ironmen up 24-22. Landon Hopper followed with a decision win at 120, and teammate Andrew Johnson put Danville up 33-22 with a fall at 126, but that would be the last point scored by the hosts.
Trey Bingaman and Clayton Reed each won by decision for Mifflinburg, leaving the score 33-25, putting the outcome into the hands of Rokavec and Sampsell.
The senior duo became a tag team as they battled and eventually pinned their opponents.
Rokavec overcame an early deficit and put his opponent away using a tilt and then a bar.
“It felt great that my team was up 34-33 and all my buddy had to do is win the match,” Rokavec said. “It felt wonderful.”
Watching Sampsell battle deep into the third period was tough for Rokavec.
“My heart was beating like it was my match," he said. "It got to the last seconds, and I was scared."
Mifflinburg 40, Danville 33
160: Rylan Shuck (M) pinned Jacob Gilbert, 3:14; 170: Jesse Yount (M) maj. dec. Tyler Artley , 19-9; 182: Caden Hagerman (D) pinned Davidson Reigle, 3:26; 195: Mike Cook (D) pinned Kaelex Shuck, 1:39; 220: Quenton Doane M) pinned Bermudez Santiago, :44; 285: Emmanuel Ulrich (M) pinned Roman Erdley, 1:15; 106: Blake Sassaman (D) won by forfeit; 113: Kyle Vanden Heuvel (D) pinned Dylan Starr 1:33; 120: Landon Hopper (D) dec. Brady Struble, 8-7; 126: Andrew Johnson (D) pinned Dylan Bingaman, 3:56; 132: Tyler Bingaman (M) dec Brayden Sarviss, 8-3; 138: Clayton Reed (M) dec. Terez Sewell, 4-0; 145: Cody Rokavec (M) pinned Jared Dewalt, 3:33;