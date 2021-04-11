Satterlee grabs win at Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE — After being rained out on Friday, the United Late Models Series made the trek north to Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday, and Greg Satterlee picked up his third win of the season.
It was also Satterlee’s third win at Selinsgrove Speedway.
Greg Satterlee rocketed off the front row into the lead, and he was followed by Max Blair, Jeff Rine, Mason Ziegler and Kyle Knapp.
“I was in the heat race with Max so I knew the start would be important,” Satterlee said “After the heat race, we came back in and made some adjustments, and it really paid off.”
Despite several caution flags and a red flag, Satterlee led for the entire 30-lap race.
“I really like it here; we have a really good, big track setup,” Satterlee said. “We’ll be back here a couple more times for the big races.”
Satterlee took the checkered flag, 1.083 seconds in front of Blair, Ziegler, Rine and Dylan Yoder.
Justin Mills, was happy after towing his car three hours from Middletown, New York, to compete in the Pa. Sprint Series race.
Mills held off a furious charge by Christian Rumsey and Doug Dodson on the final lap to win the 305 sprint car race.
“This is my first sprint car win,” the 18-year-old Mills exclaimed. “There is a racetrack in my hometown, but they don’t race sprint cars. If you want to race sprint cars, you come to Pennsylvania.”
Rumsey took the lead early in the race, and Mills was right behind him.
The red flag flew on lap six when Cassidy Kreitz slammed the front-stretch fence, and the car rolled onto its side. She was not injured.
Mills dove low in the third turn for the lead on the restart, but Rumsey retook the point at the other end of the track. Rumsey and Mills spent the next several laps playing high-speed tag.
By lap 13 Mills slid back into the lead, and Nick Sweigart joined the race at the front.
“I dove in there, and just hoped it would stick enough so he couldn’t get by me,” Mills said.
On the final lap Jared Zionkowski’s car erupted in flames on the front stretch bringing out the red. Zionkowski leaped out of his burning race,r which then rolled to a stop against the inside guardrail. Zionkowski was not injured.
Keith Bissinger, a former multi-time track champion, held off defending champion Jake Jones to win the roadrunner race.