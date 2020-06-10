Recent Lewisburg graduates Kameron Schreffler and Chloe Michaels missed their senior track seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic, but both said they were thankful that their careers weren't over.
Schreffler and Michaels both plan to compete for Bucknell track and field next spring.
"I was devastated at first, but in the end I'm thankful I have four more years," Schreffler said. "I still get to compete. Now is time to get ready for college. What's in the past is in the past, and you can't do anything about it."
Michaels added: "At first it was so new and we didn't want to believe it. Once it sunk in, it was very disappointing. At the same time, going to Bucknell really helped. I felt bad for all my teammates."
Both Green Dragons were poised to have big seasons, and had high hopes that were dashed.
"I was really upset," Schreffler said. "I had a lot of goals for this season — some unfinished business you might say.
"I wanted to break another school record — in the 200 — and I would have liked to win states in the 110 hurdles."
Schreffler said he felt as though he was far ahead from where he was in 2019. Schreffler claimed the district title in the 110-meter hurdles as a junior.
Michaels was part of the district champion 1,600 relay as a junior, and earned state medals in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays last year.
"We previously set goals for the season," Michaels said. "For the relays, we definitely wanted to make it back to the state meet. Last year, we won district gold in the 4x4. So the main goal was to win districts in the 4x4 and the 4x8, and then go to the state meet and medal high. Personally, I had times in the 400 and 800 that I wanted to hit. We wanted to be district champs as a team, that was a big goal."
What made it all easier was knowing their futures were set.
"It was done way before the pandemic," Schreffler said of his recruiting. "It really was a blessing."
Schreffler said he looked at other schools, but becoming a Bison was the right decision for him.
"I felt the best situation athletically and academically was Bucknell," he said. "The fit was right and I felt I'd grow there."
Michaels said she also found Bucknell to be a fit for her.
"I knew I wanted to play a sport, and being able to run at Bucknell was huge," Michaels said. "I didn't plan on staying close, but I loved the campus. I was so comfortable there. It's nice to know I'll be in my hometown. It's such a good academic school, and I worked so hard in high school, so that definitely played a role.
"I want to get better as a track athlete. Bucknell will give me the opportunity to reach my goals. I'm super excited to run for Bucknell."
Plus, staying in Lewisburg will make it easier for family members to watch them compete.
"My parents are very happy," Michaels said. "They were going to support me anywhere I want, as was the rest of my family, my brothers. For me to be right down the street, all my family is very excited."
Both Michaels and Schreffler have been able to work out during the pandemic.
"I've been able to continue to train," Michaels said. "A big thank you to my coaches who have been sending us workouts, that has helped keep me motivated. I've also been talking to some of the other girls who are training on their own. We've been able to encourage each other and share ideas. It's been huge to keep us active and healthy."
Training has been especially important for Schreffler.
"I've been really fortunate," Schreffler said. "Bucknell is one of the only facilities that stayed open. I've been down there consistently, and they have hurdles there. I've done about as well as you can hope during a pandemic.
"Hurdles go up in college — three inches — and that's a major transition that people struggle with. Right when the pandemic hit and the season was canceled, I started working on those hurdles. I'm really happy with how I've adjusted to the higher height."
Schreffler said he still wasn't where he would have been if he competed this season — a statement Michaels echoed — but added that working with the taller hurdles was important.
"I knew it was going to be a transition," Schreffler said. "My friend hurdles at Bucknell and he told me he struggled with it. I've had it in my head for a long time that summertime was when I was going to transition. The cancelling of the season bumped it up."