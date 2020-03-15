If Thomas Schultz’s freshman season at Vanderbilt ended a week ago in Southern California, it was capped by a true career highlight — and a somewhat, um, colorful exclamation as he strode off the pitcher’s mound.
The big right-hander was dropped into a code-red relief situation with his second-ranked Commodores battling No. 22 Texas Christian in the finale of the three-day College Baseball Classic last Sunday.
Bases loaded. Two outs. Vandy trailing by a run.
Schultz, armed with a repertoire vastly improved from what carried him to high school success in the Valley, caught Horned Frogs five-hole hitter Gray Rodgers looking at strike three to end the fifth-inning threat.
Two innings later, the score tied at 3, TCU filled the bases against him with the help of a self-described “bad pitch” that was roped for a double, and an intentional walk. Then, in perhaps the turning point of a game between two teams with College World Series aspirations, Schultz fanned both Rodgers and Conner Shepherd swinging to trigger an animated reaction like few he’s experienced.
“I can’t lie — I got a little excited coming off the mound,” Schultz said Saturday from Nashville on a break from packing his belongings. “I’m glad there were no TV cameras at the game because I don’t know if everything coming out of my mouth was clean. It was just one of those raw moments of emotion, but a great memory to have.”
Memories are all the 2019 Lourdes Regional graduate has now after concerns over COVID-19 prompted the suspension of the college baseball season and shuttering of colleges across the country.
On Friday, the Southeastern Conference pulled the plug on all Vanderbilt athletics activities — including games, practices and team meetings — through at least April 15. The College World Series was caught up in the NCAA’s sweeping cancellation of winter and spring championships. And Vanderbilt, which announced Saturday an undergraduate student tested positive for coronavirus, made plans for online and alternative learning to begin Monday, and residential students were expected to leave campus.
“It’s been stressful,” Schultz said. “I’m leaving (Sunday). I have four bags to take to the airport, and I’m shipping three boxes home. My only chance was if (the season) was suspended for just two weeks — which was the first (report). I would have stayed, but most people are going home just to get away now.”
<\>
The wave of emotion that engulfed Schultz at Southern Cal’s venerable Dedeaux Field was a sharp contrast to the nausea brought on by the nervous energy he had to suppress upon entering a game in such a tough spot. It took him back to his junior year at Lourdes, during the Red Raiders’ run to the Class A state basketball final, when he’d simply find the nearest trash can before taking the floor.
Schultz didn’t experience that feeling much at all while pitching for Mount Carmel (in a co-op agreement between schools) likely due to his dominance. He went 7-2 with an 0.58 ERA to help the Red Tornadoes set the school record with 18 wins in 2019. He struck out 74 and walked just 12 while allowing 28 hits in 48 innings as a senior. It was a typical campaign for the two-time Daily Item Player of the Year, a young man who was committed to play at national power Vanderbilt since April of his freshman year.
A 6-foot-6 flame-thrower (225 strikeouts in 164.1 prep innings), he arrived in Nashville with a looping curveball and a change-up he called a “gift” for opposing hitters who would often run into it while speeding up their bats for his fastball. During the course of fall workouts in his first college semester — his first year in many without a break for basketball — his velocity improved and the curve morphed into a slider with a 10 mph boost.
“I knew I was going to switch (secondary pitches) but I didn’t know when,” he said. “It’s actually more of a slurve I can get up to 79, 80 (mph); it has slider spin but curveball movement — more vertical depth than horizontal. My fastball bumped from 87, 90 to 91 (consistently), and I’ve touched (94 and 95). So (the improvement is) that, plus having the ability and confidence to throw a change-up now.
“To finally make a jump (in velocity) and see a step-by-step progression in every outing makes me feel good, that everything I did in the fall was beneficial.”
Schultz described a brief time during fall training that was important for his mental make-up and comfort level as a freshman, when his new teammates helped him overcome adversity.
“I started out throwing pretty well. My curve was consistent; I was spotting the fastball, and the changeup was coming along,” he explained. “Then I hit a rough patch where I started to change too many things too quickly with my delivery, and I got hit around. I lost a little confidence there, but the support of the players was what helped me. Keeping me up and making me laugh was big for my confidence, and it immediately turned things around.”
Winning the team’s annual “Omaha Challenge” didn’t hurt his standing, either. The four-day series of boot-camp-like drills and exercises were “a couple of the worst days I’ve ever had — literally just four days of whatever your body can go through,” he said.
The first day, for example, saw the Commodores subjected to the “Quad Crusher,” a sequence that included pushing a weighted sled 40 yards, dragging a 100-pound tackling dummy backwards for 20 yards, rolling a 50-pound medicine ball 15 yards and then carrying it back to the start in a timed event.
“I’m telling you, when I was done I couldn’t stand up unless my legs were straight,” Schultz said. “If I bent my legs at all, I would fall.”
Then players got together for the challenge every morning before classes and later in the evening to flip tires or run circuits as individuals or in groups for four days, the last of which was marked by a driving rainstorm in 30-degree weather (a video clip exists online) when Schultz was crowned the winner among pitchers.
“I think it’s the happiest week of the year for (Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin),” Schultz said. “He and (and the coaching staff) have their biggest smiles. He likes to see us compete in everything, and pushing us to the limit made him even happier.”
<\>
Tim Corbin has coached Vanderbilt for 18 seasons, compiling a record of 753-359-1 with two national championships in the last six years (2014, 2019). He is a legend in baseball circles and in Tennessee, as evidenced by notice three weeks ago of his impending induction to the state’s Sports Hall of Fame. The Commodores’ string of 14 NCAA Tournament berths is the SEC’s longest active streak.
So it was with overwhelming pride that Schultz accepted glowing praise from Corbin while standing among teammates in the dugout following the win over TCU. The coach lauded his rookie for stranding the bases loaded with strikeouts to cap the fifth and seventh innings.
“Schultzy, I don’t know where to go with you,” Corbin said in a moment posted on Vanderbilt baseball’s official Twitter account. “Keeping those guys off the scoreboard? That’s leadership right there. That’s a freshman. That’s leadership on the mound right there. That’s just never, ever, ever giving in.”
“That meant a lot to me,” Schultz said. “Hearing those words from a guy you look up to so much ... I’d say it is like a father-type relationship because he treats us all like his sons, and so does Maggie, his wife. Their life almost revolves around us. So to have those words come from him was really special.”
Perhaps the only moment that rivaled it was getting his first collegiate start in a March 1 home game against Hawaii. The spot start was as much of a surprise to Schultz as was his parents, T.J. and Michelle, and sister Rachel being on hand to watch. His family popped into town to visit Friday night, and Saturday morning Corbin told him he would get the ball in place of injured preseason All-American Kumar Rocker.
“They completely surprised me,” he said in a post-game interview. “I almost started to tear up when I saw them because it’s been awhile. Just to have it land like this, where I start and they’re here, was awesome.”
Schultz limited the Rainbow Warriors to one run on three hits while striking out six over five innings. Vandy, however, managed just six hits as an eight-game win streak was snapped in a 3-1 loss.
In four appearances spanning 13 2/3 innings this season, Schultz struck out 17 and walked just three. He allowed just one run on nine hits for an 0.66 ERA. Opposing batters hit just .184.
“It’s very satisfying, but the thing that makes it easier is the trust I have in my catcher and the guys in the field behind me,” he said. “They’re guys I know are that good that I’m confident to throw strikes and hit spots, and if someone hits the ball the plays are going to be made. It’s just being convicted in every single pitch.”
The Commodores were 13-5 when their season was halted (11-1 at friendly Hawkins Field) with four losses by one run. SEC play was to have opened Friday with a three-game set against Kentucky. That series — and 12 more games, including a late-March series with No. 3 Georgia and an April 2-4 trip to No. 20 LSU — is off the books. The SEC is expected to address the situation again in the coming weeks.
“I probably say (the experience) exceeded my expectations — and I had really high hopes coming in,” Schultz said. “The biggest thing is how close we became as a team, which is something I wanted coming out of high school. Like how close our basketball team was my junior year, I almost longed for it again. We were able to achieve that going through the Omaha Challenge and other things like hanging out on trips. The relationships I’ve made and all the rest just exceeded expectations.”