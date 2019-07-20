MANDATA — Colton Schwartz’s first crack at playing the hero Friday resulted in a baseball fouled away and his bat flung like a whirlybird toward the visitors’ dugout.
Not exactly the Line Mountain hitter’s idea of game-winning dramatics.
“It was actually good I did that because it kinda calmed me down a little bit, gave me a little chuckle,” Schwartz said. “I was just sweating so bad ... and it’s not the first time that’s happened. But you get a little chortle like that, it really gets the pressure off you. It was funny.”
Schwartz returned to the batter’s box, bat in hand, and rifled the next pitch to shallow center field on a line, allowing Griffin Smeltz to score the winning run from second base.
Line Mountain beat Lewisburg, 8-7, to open the Susquehanna Valley American Legion League Division 2 (small school) playoffs.
Post 504 advanced to play Mifflinburg, the double-elimination tournament’s top seed, today at 1:45 p.m. at host Hughesville. Lewisburg plays Hughesville, a 9-2 loser to Mansfield, in an elimination game at 10:30 a.m.
Schwartz, a rising senior who hit .271 with 10 RBIs during the high school season, went to the plate with two outs in the last of the seventh inning. Smeltz was on second base courtesy of a leadoff walk and steal, but Lewisburg pitcher Aaron Hoover responded with consecutive strikeouts — the last two of five Ks in a 30-pitch relief stint that kept him eligible to pitch today.
Brett Herman, who was 3-for-4 at the plate, was given the ball to face Schwartz.
“Before going up (to bat), I really tried to focus in on getting a good swing,” Schwartz said.
“He’s typically pretty patient,” said Line Mountain manager Sam Strause, “so I was hoping he would be able to get something he could square-up. We told him, ‘Anything in grass — that’s the objective here. Anything in the grass is going to win the game.’”
After losing his grasp of the bat on his first cut, Schwartz stung the ball with his next. Lewisburg center fielder Andrew Ramirez charged the play and fielded the ball cleanly, but his throw couldn’t get Smeltz, who ran on the crack of the bat.
Schwartz’s walk-off hit — which spurred his teammates to soak him with a cooler of water — made a winner of Cameron Gaw, who pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief of starter Blake Wirt. Though he allowed two runs on three hits and four walks, Gaw remarkably left the bases loaded with Lewisburg runners in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
“Just staying confident — that’s all Sam tells me — and trusting my teammates to back me up,” Gaw explained. “I knew I couldn’t let any more runs score, so I figured I had to bear down. They’re all relying on me.”
Dustin Terry’s second hit of the game tied the score at 5 in the fifth inning and chased Wirt. Gaw’s second pitch hit Jacob Brooks in the back and filled the bases with one out, but the next two batters popped out.
Seth Wolfe put Line Mountain up 7-5 with a two-out, two-run single in the home fifth. Following a Herman sacrifice fly in the sixth, back-to-back walks filled the bases for Lewisburg before Gaw fanned Brooks on three pitches.
Then, in the seventh, Dakotah Snyder’s second RBI knotted it at 7, and Lewisburg soon loaded the bases with one out. Gaw, a recent Line Mountain graduate, got a three-pitch strikeout and pop out to end the threat.
Lewisburg stranded 14 runners in the game, nine in scoring position and nine by Gaw.
“Gaw’s an experienced pitcher,” said Strause. “He’s been pitching on this field, on this mound, since he was 13. So he’s got a lot of innings under his belt.
“I had confidence in him. He just needs to have confidence in himself.”
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AMERICAN LEGION LEAGUE
DIVISION 2 PLAYOFFS
LINE MOUNTAIN 8, LEWISBURG 7
Lewisburg`110`211`1 — 7-13-5
Line Mountain`210`220`1 — 8-5-2
Jackson Landis, Dakotah Snyder (4), Aaron Hoover (6), Brett Herman (7) and Snyder, Kadyn Magyar (4), Kaiden Wagner (7). Blake Wirt, Cameron Gaw (5) and Kamden Shaffer.
WP: Gaw. LP: Hoover.
Lewisburg: Andrew Ramirez 2-for-4, run, 2 RBIs; Snyder 2-for-4, run, 2 RBIs; Herman 3-for-4, run, RBI; Dustin Terry 2-for-3, run, RBI; Jacob Brooks 1-for-3, home run (2nd, solo), run, RBI; Landis 1-for-2, run; Wagner 1-for-1, run.
Line Mountain: Griffin Smeltz 1-for-3, 2 runs; Gaw 1-for-4, run; Colton Schwartz 1-for-3, RBI; Seth Wolfe 1-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; Keefer Neidig 1-for-1, home run (4th, 1 on), 2 runs, 2 RBIs.
Mansfield 9, Hughesville 2
Hughesville`000`002`0 — 2-5-0
Mansfield`100`304`x — 9-6-1
Devon Swank, Mike Hill (5), Grady Oden (5), Jaret Stroup (5) and Jacob Corson. Carson Davis, Kurtis Easton (7) and Dylan Williamson.
WP: Davis. LP: Swank.
Hughesville: Stroup 1-for-1, double; Hunter Wentzel 1-for-1, triple.
Mansfield: Williamson 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Brian Smith 1-for-4, double; Logan Garverick 2-for-2, RBI.