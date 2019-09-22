SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove seemed to really enjoy its chance to play boys soccer on Bolig Memorial Field.
While the Seals are good on the grass at Steffen Field, which sits in front of the high school, the Seals’ possession-based attack was even more effective on the turf.
Noah Derr scored three goals and assisted on a fourth as Selinsgrove extended its winning streak to eight games with a decisive 6-0 victory over previously undefeated Loyalsock on Saturday.
Owen Magee, Nick Ritter and Jamison Bohner also connected for the Seals (9-1-0), who dropped a 2-1 verdict to the Lancers (8-1-0) on Aug. 31.
“We were motivated coming into this game and we got it done,” Derr said.
The Seals easily zipped past Loyalsock while crafting their best 80 minutes of soccer thus far.
“I knew it was going to be a fun game when we started the game with 10, 15 passes in a row,” Selinsgrove coach Chris Lupolt said.
Lupolt’s club even left a few scores out there — so it could have been a bigger win.
“I think every one of us was on our game today,” a grinning Derr said. “That was definitely one of our best games.”
Magee used a second effort to stuff a ball home at the right post off a Derr corner at 15:37 to put the Seals in front to stay. Ritter slotted a shot from the right wing past Caleb Albaugh at 22:47, off a Matt Gilfert dish, to make it 2-0.
Loyalsock had a chance to halve its deficit in the 37th minute, but Cole Catherman (two saves) repelled Connor Albaugh’s blast to keep the shutout intact. Derr made it 3-0 with 1:44 left in the half, bumping in a ball that was sent across the crease by Ritter.
The Lancers, who tried to bypass the midfield with direct play, never recovered as Selinsgrove’s approach proved to be too potent.
It took the Seals several minutes to relocate their rhythm in the second half, but once Magee’s ball freed Derr for a run down the left wing it only took a beat or two before the Seals cashed in again and bumped their lead to 4-0.
Bohner’s ahot off a scramble — several other Selinsgrove players had opportunities during the goal-scoring sequence — made it a 5-0 lead at 70:52.
And when Derr stepped around Caleb Albaugh after receiving a Magee service, Selinsgrove had a sixth score with just 1:43 to play.
“Credit to my teammates,” Derr said. “They got me the ball and we finished well.”
Each of those finishes also helped the Seals avenge their lone loss.
“This was probably our most dominating performance,” Lupolt said. “I told the kids, ‘You’ve got a lot of work to do yet, but this is a good step in the right direction.’”
SELINSGROVE 6, LOYALSOCK 0
First half
S-Owen Magee (Noah Derr), 15:37; S-Nick Ritter (Matt Gilfert), 22:47; S-Derr (Ritter, Jamison Bohner), 38:16.
Second half
S-Derr (Magee), 52:49; S-Bohner, 70:52; S-Derr (Magee), 78:17.
Shots: S, 12-2. Corners: S, 4-2. Saves: Loyalsock 3 (Caleb Albaugh); Selinsgrove 2 (Cole Catherman).