Seals not worried about schedule, happy to play

Jess Alba and Liv Reichley languished for more than a month in limbo, unsure whether they would have a senior field hockey season.
So it’s not likely you’ll catch either one complaining about what was lost from Selinsgrove’s original 2020 schedule.
“I am so thankful that we are even having a season at this point,” said Alba, an all-state midfielder. “I will take any game we can play, any team — it doesn’t matter.”
“We’re very grateful for every game we have,” added Reichley, one of four returning starters, “so that is what we’re looking forward to right now.”
Two weeks ago, the Heartland Athletic Conference approved conference-only play in all fall sports for its 19 member schools, pending the go-ahead of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA). The PIAA signed off two days later, and formal practices began the following week.
The conference-only mandate — a precaution to combat coronavirus spread — made Swiss cheese of most HAC fall sports schedules. In the case of Selinsgrove field hockey, though, it undid years worth of construction on a gauntlet designed to best help the Seals reach their goals.
Gone are non-conference games against District 2 powers Wyoming Seminary, Wyoming Valley West and Crestwood, as well as District 3 contenders Greenwood and Newport, and Valley rival Line Mountain. That six-team group, which bolstered the Seals’ schedule since 2018, included last year’s Class 2A and A state champions. It also boasted a Class A state semifinalist (Greenwood) and quarterfinalist (Newport).
What’s more, Selinsgrove had inked District 3 champion and Class 2A state runner-up Palmyra to this year’s slate.
“Honestly, all of the games that we’ve missed out this season I’m really upset that we won’t be playing them,” said Alba.
All of those opponents look great on a marquee but even better on film, where Selinsgrove coach Roz Erb and her staff could better gauge their team’s strengths and shortcomings.
“I think we got a lot out of those games from a hockey smarts perspective,” said Erb. “We learned some things about ourselves. How do you defend people that are ripping reverse shots when you don’t see it often?
“So I definitely think that pushed us outside our comfort zones.”
Improving the quality of the Seals’ non-conference schedule was a priority for former coach Cathy Keiser, who won 619 games over 34 seasons. Erb recognized the benefits of tough scheduling as Keiser’s top assistant for nearly two decades. Neither woman allowed her competitive pride to get in the way of their team’s growth.
“We were going to play Palmyra this year; I was really looking forward to that,” Erb said. “Now, we might have got our butts handed to us, but it would have been great to see someone out of District 3. That was one of our goals. And, obviously, losing Sem and Valley West — you’re taking about state champions.
“So it is a little different now, but it’s actually, I think, a little more motivational because it’s more of a hometown pride thing. You’re playing everybody you know, sometimes three times.”
Selinsgrove has home-and-away division games with the five other HAC-I teams (Danville, Mifflinburg, Milton, Shikellamy and Southern Columbia), and a home-and-away set with HAC-II rival Lewisburg. The Seals host Central Columbia and Midd-West from HAC-II in single games, while 12-time defending HAC-II champion Bloomsburg and Mifflinburg filled openings in the annual TurfFest tournament.
“Justin (Simpson, Selinsgrove athletic director) did a great job of turning around our schedule in a matter of about two days,” said Erb.
The Greenwood matchup was cited by both seniors as the most disappointing exclusion. The two-time defending District 3 Class A champion Wildcats forged a two-game win streak in the series by winning in overtime last year. The teams’ last six meetings were decided by one goal.
“I’m definitely going to miss the Greenwood game,” said Reichley, an all-conference forward. “That’s definitely something I always looked forward to, that challenge.”
“It is a big loss — we played those games to really prepare ourselves, noticing what we needed to fix and what we could do better — but not having those games won’t change that for me,” said Alba, the Seals’ top returning scorer. “It’s always about going into a game being prepared and playing 100 percent, full-out, no matter who it is. We’re just going to go out try to play with our full potential.”
Selinsgrove is scheduled to scrimmage at Central Columbia tonight, a venue in which the Seals have won the last four of their 15 consecutive district championships. Away games are fewer this season, with only the Seals’ five division games, the return game with Lewisburg and a third, non-division game against Danville (that was added Monday) on the road.
“I think every practice we’ve said, ‘Listen, if we only get to this point we’re going to call it a win,’” said Erb. “The fact that we’re going to get to play any games, the kids would tell you they’re just thrilled.”