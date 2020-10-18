SELINSGROVE — Jess Alba and her Selinsgrove teammates went to school on their Sept. 30 overtime loss to Lewisburg.
It’s why the Seals never relaxed in Saturday morning’s rematch, despite scoring an early goal.
It’s why they channeled Green Dragons attackers to the flanks, and met them with a white-jersey picket fence outside the circle.
And it’s why Alba chose to lift a point-blank shot for fourth-quarter insurance rather than trying to slam it past standout goalie Kerstin Koons.
Alba tallied both goals, surpassing 40 for her career, as Selinsgrove avenged its only loss and snapped Lewisburg’s nine-game winning streak, 2-0, in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover field hockey game at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field.
“We learned from that loss — and not just, ‘Make sure you play through the whole four quarters,’” said Seals coach Roz Erb. “That memory doesn’t go away.”
Selinsgrove’s uncommon on-field celebration was rooted in more than the fact 11 seniors played their final home game, or that it was the team’s sixth consecutive win and 11th shutout.
“Knowing that we brought everything to the table and put everything we could into this game, after last game, I think that’s why it’s really big for us,” Alba said. “We put our hearts into this.”
The Seals (14-1), who long ago clinched the HAC-Division I title, have three regular-season games left ahead of the District 4 Class 2A championship game on Nov. 5. Lewisburg (9-2) is tied with Bloomsburg (11-2) atop the HAC-II standings with one game to play, and are vying with the Panthers for the District 4 Class A top seed.
“I’m glad we had this game because it shows the girls that we still need to work and play together as a team,” said Green Dragons coach Daneen Zaleski, whose team wouldn’t have faced Selinsgrove twice if not for the COVID-19 protocol of a league-only schedule.
Alba, an all-state mid, converted on the Seals’ first penalty corner just more than five minutes into the game. Hannah Smullen pushed a shot off Koons’ pads, and Alba played the carom from the left side of the circle for her team-leading 10th goal of the season, breaking a tie with senior classmate Liv Reichley and junior Leah Toskey.
“I expected them to come hard right away,” said Koons, who made 13 saves in a stellar outing. “So I was prepared from the start and I just tried to do everything in my power.”
Selinsgrove generated three more corners early in the second quarter. Lewisburg flyer Siena Brazier broke up one (the first of her five such plays) and Kara Koch stifled another.
The Green Dragons ended the half with better pressure in their attacking end — including their only corner — but the Seals walled off the circle from threats with the dribble or long balls. Lewisburg was limited to one shot in the game.
“I think where we made the most improvement and changes since the last time we played them is really ball-pressure from our links and forwards,” said Erb. “I always have 11 kids on the field that have as much defensive skill as offensive skill ... and we wanted to take advantage of that.”
“I think what was frustrating is that our forwards were behind (the defense) and not coming out,” Zaleski said. “If they would have come out to get to the ball, we would have seen more green. But they have a great defense. They’re a great team.”
The Seals held in check Lewisburg scoring leaders Kara Koch (27 points) and Rylee Dyroff (17), both in the flow of the game and in one-on-one situations. Senior backs Hailey Bingaman, Grace Kuhns and Greta Widmaier had a second strong game against them.
“The most important thing is the communication,” said Bingaman. “If I didn’t have Grace behind me, the game would be totally different because she tells me where my people are and where I need to go. It’s communication the whole way up the field.”
Brazier and Koons made critical plays in a sequence of three Selinsgrove corners in the middle of the third, and again in another series early in the fourth. It wasn’t until the Seals’ final corner, with just fewer than seven minutes to play, that they put the game on ice. Alba controlled a rebound in a spot similar to her first goal, left of the cage, and lifted a shot that clipped Koons’ rising stick on its way off the crossbar and into the top of the cage.
“I looked up and saw too many people around, so I thought, ‘Just lift it. Just go for it,’” said Alba, who hit 95 career points. “Maybe switch it up. I feel like this whole game she’s prepared for those pad balls.
“‘You always have that last game in the back of your mind, but today I kind of said, ‘New day. New game.’”
SELINSGROVE 2, LEWISBURG 0
First quarter
S-Jess Alba, 10:20.
Fourth quarter
S-Alba, 6:17.
Shots: S 15-1. Corners: S 11-1. Cards: None. Saves: Lewisburg 13 (Kerstin Koons); Selinsgrove 1 (Riley Batdorf 1, Lonna Temple 0).
JV score: Lewisburg 2-1.