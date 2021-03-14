Seals' Schon closes career with dramatic state title

HERSHEY — Hollywood couldn’t have written a better ending.
Just when all seemed to be lost for the man with the large S on his chest, he found one last bit of energy to overpower his foe, and go out with a bang.
It seemed entirely appropriate that Selinsgrove’s Nate Schon, who has been one of the state’s most entertaining wrestlers for the past four years, ended his career with a dramatic fall in overtime to capture his second title at the PIAA Class 3A Wrestling Championships on Saturday night.
“I wanted that. I wanted that last one to end my high school career. It feels so nice,” Schon said. “Sums up my whole high school career.”
Schon pinned Nazareth freshman Sean Kinney for the 285-pound title. Kinney seemed to have the upper hand after tying the match at 3 late in the third period. The Selinsgrove senior took an offensive shot, which Kinney countered, and it looked briefly like he might get the victory over Schon.
“When he took that shot and went right down to his hands and knees, I thought he was done,” Seals coach Seth Martin said. “And then he kind of jumped back and up and grabbed a leg like a last-ditch effort. I thought, ‘OK, well maybe.’ He gets into a high crotch, and then he gets put onto his back. And then I really thought it was done. And then, here he comes back the back bridge. That was a heavy boy on top of him. I just couldn’t believe it. Now that it’s over, that is 100% the best way to go out as a senior.”
Schon went 144-7 in his high school career. He won a state title at 220 pounds as a sophomore, and finished second as a junior. He was an eighth-place finisher as a freshman. The four medals, three finals appearances and two titles make him the most accomplished wrestler in school history.
“He’s been a major, major part of a lot of awesome things that have happened at Selinsgrove,” Martin said. “It’s terrible to think that he won’t be back next year, and that was the last time I’ll be in his corner. What an absolute privilege it was this entire time to watch him grow as a human being, a wrestler, a young man. I feel humbled to be a part of it.”
An Iowa State recruit, Schon said that last year’s loss in the finals motivated him, as did his lone setback of his senior season — a 7-2 loss to Hempfield Area’s Isaiah Vance, who Kinney beat in the semifinals on Saturday. Vance finished third.
“Thank God,” Schon said. “I worked so hard. Finishing second last year really hit me hard.”
Schon pinned Easton’s Matthew Cruise in the quarterfinal round, then beat Greensburg Salem’s William McChesney 6-4 to return to the championship stage to which he’s so accustomed.
“This one feels a lot better than the first one,” Schon said of his second title. “Ending my career in the Giant Center, this will be the last time I ever wrestle here. It’s a great place, heck of an atmosphere. It’s over now.”
After the perfect Hollywood ending, all that awaits Schon is a hero’s return home, and Martin is looking forward to that.
“I just can’t wait to go home and celebrate with our community that couldn’t be here tonight,” the coach said.