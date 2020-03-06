HERSHEY — On the opening day of the PIAA Class 3A Wrestling Championships, Nate Schon didn’t show any lingering effects of the injuries he suffered in the regional finals.
Of course, it would have been hard to tell in just 45 seconds. That’s all the defending state champion from Selinsgrove needed to advance to the quarterfinal round at 220 pounds.
Schon will be joined in the quarterfinals by 160-pound teammate Coy Bastian. The Seals’ Ryan Aument is alive in the consolation bracket, as are Shikellamy’s Cade Balestrini and Adam Young.
Schon injured his finger and head in his loss to Erie Cathedral Prep’s Dorian Crosby last week.
“I’m back and better,” Schon said of his injury status. “I’m ready. I’m coming in wanting it more now that I have a loss on the season.”
Schon’s quick fall over Gavin Drake of Abington Heights boosted his record to 35-1.
“He said all week that his finger was fine,” Seals coach Seth Martin said. “I wasn’t sure if he was lying to me. But in that match ... he had a hold of that kid’s wrist with the bad hand. I didn’t see any bad hand there.”
Schon will face Downingtown West’s Chase Mielnik in today’s quarterfinal round. Mielnik is 35-5 after pinning Hampton’s Dawson Dietz. Central Dauphin’s Marques Holton, the Southcentral Regional champion, is also on the bottom half of the bracket with Schon.
“Anything other than what took place (in the first round) would have been a surprise this early in the tournament, but I must say, 220 is a little bit interesting this year,” Martin said. “There are some contenders on both sides of the bracket. I’m not going to throw those names out there, but there are a few guys we’re paying attention to, and we’re not taking anybody lightly.”
Bastian was solid in all positions in a 5-0 victory over Hazleton’s Bryce Molinaro. After a scoreless first period, the Selinsgrove junior escaped quickly to start the second and took Molinaro down, then rode him out for the final 90 seconds of the period.
He added a third-period takedown and rideout in an impressive performance.
“Coy Bastian coming down here the last two years lost in the first round,” Martin said. “We didn’t talk about it because sometimes when you talk about that it becomes a barrier. I didn’t know if that was a barrier for him or not, but I wasn’t risking it. It doesn’t matter anymore, because he went out and he wrestled to win. Last year, he kind of wrestled not to lose.”
Bastian will have a difficult assignment on Friday, as he faces top-seeded Clayton Ulrey of Upper Dauphin.
Aument won his preliminary-round bout at 195, beating Solanco’s Nick Yannutz 6-2, before being pinned by Northeast Regional champ Jason Henderson.
“His goal at the beginning of the year was to get here, and when he got here, it was to win a match,” Martin said. “He’s already done both of those things, and we’re not done yet. … Whatever he can do (Friday) is icing on the cake.”
Shikellamy coach Pete Solomon has both of his wrestlers returning on Friday, but he can’t help thinking about how close Balestrini was to beating second-ranked Jagger Condomitti of Northampton in the first round.
“If we still had Balestrini in the winners’ bracket, I’d be completely happy,” Solomon said. “Adam Young did a great job in his first match. In his second match, he was against a regional champion. It was a really tough kid, but he didn’t get pinned. He fought, chucked the guy, he was after it, so I was really proud of him. Really happy, and I’m looking for him to get some wins tomorrow.”
Young beat Wissahickon’s Dan Keller 2-1 in tiebreaker 2 before falling 13-7 to Holton.
Balestrini scored a takedown 15 seconds into his match with Condomitti and controlled it the rest of the way until the Nebraska recruit scored a takedown with 12 seconds remaining in the third period. Condomitti won by 3-2 decision.
“It was a tough draw for both guys,” Solomon said. “He had him beat, but just lost it right at the end there. It was a heartbreaking loss. I’d love to have him in the winners’ bracket, but this is the Pennsylvania state tournament, and these things happen.”
Balestrini, who finished seventh last season, rebounded to beat Liberty’s Jason Rezak 7-3 in the first round of consolations. Solomon is confident that Balestrini can find his way back onto the podium despite the mentally-draining loss.
“He was upset, like anybody would be,” the coach said. “He’s a senior, and it’s tough to lose that first round. But he’s a battler. He’s a tough kid. He knows he’s not going to fall apart if he has a setback.”