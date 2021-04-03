SELINSGROVE — As a freshman two years ago, Teague Hoover was an indispensable part of Selinsgrove’s state championship team, playing shortstop and batting third.
Now, after a gap year caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hoover has become even more critical to the Seals’ success as one of their top pitchers.
“My freshman year we had enough people (to pitch),” he said, “but this year we lost a couple so I’m going to have to step it up.”
Hoover and senior Carter Horton combined on a no-hitter in Friday’s 10-0 win over Shamokin in five innings as the teams opened Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I play.
Hoover struck out eight and walked two in three innings of work on a blustery spring day. Horton fanned five while walking two over the final two innings.
Selinsgrove got two RBIs apiece from senior Randy Richter, sophomore Tyler Swineford and freshmen Gannon Steimling and Tucker Teats to even its overall record at 1-1.
The Seals took a 1-0 lead into the home third when 11 players went to the plate, eight reached base (including the first five) and seven scored.
That was more than enough for Hoover and Horton. Hoover struck out the side in each of the first two innings, pitching around a two-out walk in the first. He then stranded Shamokin leadoff man Seth Hart at third base in the third following a two-out walk and Hoover’s own errant pickoff throw to first base.
“It was a good day. I was just trying to throw strikes, get some outs, and that’s what we did,” he said. “I just figured I was going to try to pound the zone, get strikes with the fastball, and then, if they started to catch on, go with the off-speed — a change-up or curve.”
Hoover ended each of his three innings with a swinging strikeout on an off-speed pitch. He threw 36 of 57 for strikes, going to a three-ball count on just the two hitters he walked — both on 3-2.
“He’s looking great on the mound, pounding the strike zone, and we have a lot of data of good accuracy and command around the plate,” said Selinsgrove coach Brent Beiler. “So he’s going to see a lot (of innings). He and Ryan Reich are going to be our two horses.”
Two years ago, during the Seals’ 20-5 state title season, Reich emerged as a late-game option behind starters Logan Hile and Blaise Zeiders. The hard-throwing righty pitched 322/3 innings over 15 appearances, going 3-1 in four starts and converting all five of his save opportunities.
Hoover, on the other hand, saw just 51/3 innings over two appearances (one start, one save) in 2019. He was invaluable at shortstop and at the dish, where he led the Seals with a .364 average and 18 runs scored.
“I’d like him in both places, but risk-reward? You’ve got to have your best pitchers on the mound,” Belier said. “As of right now, Ryan Reich and Teague have really proved dominance. I mean, it’s a no-brainer.
“And how many balls does the shortstop get when he’s on the mound? Not very many.”
Beiler tucked Hoover in the two-hole in Selinsgrove’s lineup Friday, between junior infielder Brandon Hile and Swineford. Hoover smoked the second pitch he saw from Shamokin starter Matt Long past the second baseman. Hoover promptly stole two bases and then scored on Swineford’s bullet up the middle on the shortstop side of the bag.
Two innings later, after Hile singled to center, Hoover barely beat a throw from third base for an infield hit. Swineford followed with his second RBI single, lining a ball to left field with the runners in motion. A walk to Ryan Aument loaded the bases for Randy Richter, who doubled in two runs with a drive to left-center. Steimling’s sacrifice fly made it 6-0 before Teats lined a 2-0 pitch to right field out of the nine-hole for two more runs.
Selinsgrove got the margin it needed to trigger the 10-run rule with two in the fourth, including Steimling’s run-scoring single.
“It was awesome to win a state championship, and definitely we were upset about not having our season last year, but I think we’re going to come out strong,” said Hoover. “We’ve got a couple kids stepping it up ... and we could use a couple more pitching, but, yeah, I think we’re going to have a good season.”
Hunter Rodman, a junior catcher, worked two of the four walks drawn by Shamokin (0-2 overall, 0-1 HAC-I).
SELINSGROVE 10, SHAMOKIN 0 (5 INNINGS)
Shamokin`000`00`— 0-0-4
Selinsgrove`107`2x`— 10-8-1
Matt Long, Tyler Whary (3), Hayden Kramer (4) and Hunter Rodman. Teague Hoover, Carter Horton (4) and Ryan Aument.
WP: Hoover. LP: Long.
Selinsgrove: Brandon Hile 1-for-2, run; Hoover 2-for-3, 2 runs; Tyler Swineford 2-for-2, run, 2 RBIs; Randy Richter 1-for-2, double, run, 2 RBIs; Gannon Steimling 1-for-2, run, 2 RBIs; Tucker Teats 1-for-1, run, 2 RBIs.