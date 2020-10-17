Zoe Tomko tries to take things one step at a time.
That’s an approach that has served the Selinsgrove senior well in cross-country, school and life.
“If I have a huge workload, I try to just focus on what I’m doing then and not the whole pile,” Tomko said. “It makes me less stressed.
“I do that with my miles, too. Just focus on one mile at a time.”
Tomko said that one-step-at-a-time approach was what allowed her to be involved in so many things.
“I prefer not to think of everything all at once, so I just zoom in,” Tomko said. “It’s like a camera.”
Tomko has dropped about three minutes off her time in her cross-country races this season, recently running a personal-best time of 19:14 to win a meet against Shamokin. Tomko added a second-place finish Tuesday to help the Seals earn another team win ahead of today’s Heartland Athletic Conference meet.
Tomko’s performance on local cross-country courses, as well as her 4.0 GPA and work in the community are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
“Zoe has been working hard for a long time,” Selinsgrove girls cross-country coach Ali Huber said. “She’s been running all summer long. She had a training plan that she’s been sticking to. She’s very diligent, a very hard worker.”
That has paid off as evidenced by her massive drop in time from last season to this one.
“Last year, she ran in the 22-minute range for most of her runs,” Huber said. “This year has been a significant improvement. It’s all due to the hard work she’s put in. The fact that she ran 19:14 ... was such a good achievement. Finally her hard work paid off in a race. It was really satisfying to watch that happen. She’s shown great improvement.”
Tomko said having more success has made this season more enjoyable for her.
“I am really happy with myself because I had to work really hard to get to where I am,” Tomko said. “Last year, I wasn’t running anywhere near these times. It’s been a really big improvement for me, and I’ve really enjoyed the season.
“I wasn’t happy with districts last year, and I figured the only way I would get better is if I ran more. I worked on that. I also swim, so the cross-training helped me.”
Tomko has also become a leader on the team.
“She’s always leading the workouts, hitting her paces and performing,” Huber said. “She really sets a good example for the team.
“Cross-country is the type of sport where the kids have a lot of independence. They all go out on their own warm-ups. They do their own cooldowns, their own pre-meet jogs. (Zoe) really takes charge of the girls varsity group, and leads them through proper stretching and a proper warm-up. She often has good advice for the younger runners.”
Tomko said that leadership role is something she has grown into organically this season, and that she is trying to emulate the leadership skills of Mikayla Carnathan, who graduated from the program last year.
“I like to think that some of the younger girls might look up to me,” Tomko said. “I like helping them if they ever need someone to talk to. They’re all really nice, and I love doing it.”
Academically, Tomko uses her one-step-at-a-time approach to maintain that 4.0, and is a member of the National Honor Society and Tri-M Honors Society, while being a fixture on Selinsgrove’s Distinguished Honor Roll.
She is currently enrolled in Advanced Placement Calculus.
“I really like math,” Tomko said. “It’s a different experience, but I’m enjoying it. I like being able to problem solve. We’re doing derivatives right now, and I find that really cool.”
Tomko said she wants to be a physician’s assistant, and is looking at schools that have a five-year PA program.
“I would love to run in college,” Tomko said. “That would be so much fun.”
Tomko also said music is part of her future plans, as she is an accomplished flautist. The Tri-M Honors Society was open to Tomko because of her musical accolades. She has qualified for districts, regions and states as part of the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association festivals, and is in her second year as a member of the Harrisburg Symphony Youth Orchestra.
“I started playing the flute in fifth grade, and I honestly hated it,” Tomko said. “I got it into it more and started practicing. It was cause-and-effect. The more I practiced, the better I became. I really liked getting better, so I stuck with and kept working.
“I was really excited when I got accepted at Harrisburg. I love playing it. It’s like running — it helps me have less stress.”
When not running, playing the flute or completing school work, Tomko volunteers in the pool.
She has served as a volunteer coach with the Selinsgrove Summer Swim Team, and also with Special Olympics swimming.
“I’ve been swimming since I was about 10 years old,” said Tomko, who has qualified for district swimming in high school, and districts and states at the club level. “I usually coach the 10-year-olds,” Tomko said. “I really like that age group because they’re so excited to learn, and they also know how to swim.
“It’s important to give back because I’d want someone to help me. If I have the opportunity to help others, I think it’s something I should do.”
She said she was happy with the time she spent with Special Olympics, but was disappointed that the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“They’re such a nice group of people, and I had so much fun with them,” Tomko said. “It was great to spend time with them, swim with them and help them learn.”
All of that combines into someone that Huber said she was happy to have as part of the program.
“She’s just an all-around great kid,” Huber said. “She’s always looking out for the team.
“She’s the type of kid who always wants to get better, always has a positive attitude. The thing about running is a positive attitude and a good work ethic is all you need. She comes with that every day.”