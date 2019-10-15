BLOOMSBURG — Hannah Smullen and her Selinsgrove teammates experienced one of those fleeting moments that seems like an eternity Monday.
At the very end of the Seals’ game with Bloomsburg, as the host Panthers played out a penalty corner after the horn sounded, the ball emerged from a throng of players near the left post and took a tantalizing path across the mouth of the cage.
“It was really scary,” Smullen said. “When I saw the ball cross past the goalie, all of our faces dropped.”
With no one from either team close enough to get a stick on it, the ball stubbornly rolled out of play mere inches from catching the right post and sending the game to overtime.
Selinsgrove survived the battle of Heartland Athletic Conference division champions, breaking a tie early in the second half and winning its fifth consecutive game, 2-1.
“I knew we could come here and get a game,” said Seals coach Roz Erb. “It definitely will help us.”
The HAC-I champion Seals (13-3) and Panthers (12-2-1), who have a 12-year HAC-II reign, were originally supposed to play Sept. 7, but the game was postponed to Oct. 5. When officials couldn’t be found for that Saturday, the matchup was moved to the regular season’s final week, which suited both coaches just fine.
They spent 60 minutes Monday sharpening their blades ahead of their respective district playoffs for which both are in line for No. 1 seeds.
“It was a great game — a battle all the way to the very end — and that’s what we need going into the next couple weeks,” said Bloomsburg coach Chuck Baker. “This makes us better. It makes you tough. It makes you battle-tested.”
Selinsgrove earned a series of three corners in the opening three minutes, and converted the last for a 1-0 lead. Katie Bucher received Emily Swineford’s insert at the top of the circle and passed to Jess Alba above the left post for a successful rip at the cage. It was Alba’s 13th goal of the season, and Bucher’s 12th assist.
The Panthers answered with more than 21 minutes left in the first half, cashing in their lone corner opportunity of the period. The insert got away at the top of the circle but was swept back in to the front of the cage where Morgan Millard scored with a shot from a scramble.
The tying goal and sequence shortly after, when the Seals created no threats over two minutes with a player advantage, were part of lull when their effort was fine but the energy was low. Erb thought it could have been the result of being deadlocked after missing some early chances.
“We could have put that game away early,” Erb said. “We could have been up four-nothing, first five minutes, and we didn’t put stuff away. Would have been a different game, but we didn’t.”
However, with fewer than 10 minutes to play in the half, Smullen made a thrilling stop on a breakaway that sent a jolt through the visitors’ side.
Bloomsburg speedster Natalya Heard snared the ball on a misplay near midfield and streaked alone down the right side of the field. Smullen stepped to the ball outside the circle and made a textbook tackle, controlling the ball and sending it back upfield.
“I heard the fans start to scream, and it made me excited,” said the junior first-year starter. “Then I heard my teammates, and they’re my family so it made me very happy.”
The Seals, who went 21 minutes between corners, had five over the final six minutes of the half. Although they didn’t score in that span, the energy carried over to the second half where they went ahead after just four-plus minutes.
On a restart at the left sideline, Alba handled a long lift across midfield and carried toward her attacking 25 before centering a pass to Swineford. The Seals’ scoring leader went through the middle of the circle before laying off a pass to Maddie Bucher at the right post for her team-high 13th assist.
“You see it a lot on the offensive end where a great play is made and it really pushes you up in your level of play. The same thing is true in the backfield,” said Erb. “With (Heard’s) speed, there’s not a lot of backs that could have got to that opposite-side ball. (Smullen) is just steady and quick.
“When you get a stop on a breakaway — on a perfectly clean tackle that allows you to start your offense — for sure, that was big. Just gave us some energy.”
Coming off a 4-2 win over Class A state runner-up Newport, Selinsgrove closes the regular season Thursday at winless Milton before an expected week layoff ahead of the District 4 Class 2A playoffs. Bloomsburg has a trio of games to play before diving into the District 4-A playoffs next week.
“I told our kids, ‘(The Seals) just beat Newport, and Newport is one of the top teams in the state. And we just went toe-to-toe with them,’” said Baker.
SELINSGROVE 2, BLOOMSBURG 1
First half
S-Jess Alba (Katie Bucher), 26:28; B-Morgan Millard, 20:46.
Second half
S-Maddie Bucher (Emily Swineford), 25:39.
Shots: S, 17-8. Corners: S, 13-4. Cards: B, Aydan McFarland, 1st, 12:51 (green). Defensive saves: Bloomsburg 1 (Bella Luxardo). Saves: Selinsgrove 5 (Mazzie Teats); Bloomsburg 11 (Maddy Trivelpiece).
JV: Selinsgrove 1-0.