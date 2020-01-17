Seals win nine bouts to end losing skid in rivalry

SUNBURY — The streak is over, and Selinsgrove wrestling fans are partying like it’s 1978.
It is one of the Valley’s biggest rivalries, yet when Shikellamy edged Selinsgrove 33-32 last season it was the 41st consecutive win by the Braves.
That was one of only two occasions in Selinsgrove coach Seth Martin’s 10-year tenure that he thought his team would end Shikellamy’s dominance.
“Last year was very tough for me,” he said. “It just seemed like it was the time.”
But, Martin added, “God had a plan for me and my team, and this year the thing that was different was that we won all levels (of dual meets), elementary and junior high.”
“I’m glad it’s over. Next year, this is going to be just a normal rivalry dual meet.”
The visiting Seals won nine bouts Thursday, six by pin and two more by technical fall, to roll over the Braves 50-21 in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I match-up at Phil Lockcuff Gymnasium.
Selinsgrove gave its fans a lot to talk about, but perhaps a key to the victory occurred in the opening bout at 120 pounds.
Seals sophomore Donovan Goundie rallied from a 7-1 first-period deficit against freshman Hunter Beaver before pinning him in the second period (2 minutes, 59 seconds) to send the huge Selinsgrove crowd into a frenzy.
In the end, Goundie’s pin was not a factor mathematically, but it meant all the world to the momentum of the meet.
“I was just trying to think what takedowns I could do against (Beaver) and what would be the easiest way to win the match, because I was the first guy,” Goundie said.
When Beaver took control, early, “I had to start fighting off my back and then I had to just work for the pin,” he added.
He used his legs to start to turn Beaver, then a power-half to get the job done. It was Goundie’s usual strategy.
“I usually get legs in and then power-half and then try to get the half-nelson to pin him,” he said. “I could feel he was tired, and I felt like I could take him over.
“I was so excited because it was the first win of the match and I was thinking, ‘Let’s go!’”
Martin said, “There’s no better feeling than seeing your guy’s opponent’s shoulder starting to slowly roll over and then the shoulder goes down and — my goodness gracious — the top comes off the place.”
First-year Braves coach Pete Solomon, a Shikellamy alumnus who coached in the Selinsgrove program years ago, said he knew it would be tough to win. His team needed to have everything go right, but it didn’t.
“Hat’s off to them; they’re a tough team. They are really solid. Seth Martin’s done a great job,” Solomon said.
The Seals (4-0 overall, 2-0 HAC-I) took a 14-0 lead, then Shikellamy (4-6, 1-3) worked its way in front 15-14. That advantage was short-lived.
Selinsgrove followed Goundie’s dramatics with a technical fall by Aiden Gaugler (126), and got a 5-4 overtime decision by Sylvan Martin for a 14-0 lead.
Shikellamy answered with four wins in a row: a 6-0 win by Coltyn Sempko; a pin in 2:55 with a cradle by Cade Balestrini; a 2-0 win by his Drew Balestrini; and a 5-0 decision by Baryn Emerich.
Just when the Shikellamy fans were feeling good and the Seals’ crowd was looking to get back on its feet, Coy Bastian’s pin in 3:42 at 170 put the visitors back on top, for good, at 20-15.
Shikellamy forfeited at 182, and then the real fireworks began.
After Braves freshman Logan Crick took down the favored Ryan Aument to tie it at 4-4, the Seals junior reversed him and rolled him to his back for a fall in 1:47.
Then the Seals’ returning Class 3A state champion and No. 1-ranked (Pa. Power Wrestling) Nate Schon got the chance to clinch the long-awaited Selinsgrove win.
He didn’t waste it, improving to 13-0 on the season when he used a double-armbar to crank over fellow junior Adam Young for a pin in 1:44.
“Even when I was younger, I was always hoping we would finally beat them — and I thought we had them last year. Then tonight my match sealed the deal,” he said. “It felt good.
“I knew what I had to do,” he said. “I go into a match with the mentality that nobody can beat me.”
Martin was happy that Schon not only clinched it but did it with a pin.
“You want to end it with a pin and then you get the pin and everybody loses their mind,” Martin said.
Young, ranked No. 10 in the state, was 17-1 coming in, but is still seeking his first win over Schon.
Shikellamy senior Damien Wolfe got a fall in 3:26 the final bout.
The Seals had a 19-11 advantage in takedowns.
SELINSGROVE 50, SHIKELLAMY 21
120: Donovan Goundie (Sel) pinned Hunter Beaver, 2:59; 126: Aiden Gaugler (Sel) tech. fall Arthur Skoff, 21-5, 4:47; 132: Sylvan Martin (Sel) dec. Caleb Yoder, 5-4; 138: Coltyn Sempko (Shik) dec. Garrett Paradise, 6-0; 145: Cade Balestrini (Shik) pinned Ryan Moyer, 2:55; 152: Drew Balestrini (Shik) dec. Teague Hoover, 2-0; 160: Baryn Emerich (Shik) dec. Dean Hollenbach, 5-0; 170: Coy Bastian (Sel) pinned Gage Wolfe, 3:42; 182: Steven Miller (Sel) won by forfeit; 195: Ryan Aument (Sel) pinned Logan Krick, 1:47; 220: Nate Schon (Sel) pinned Adam Young, 1:44; 285: Trey Baney (Sel) injury default Jake Reed, 0:47; 106: Leo Martinez (Sel) pinned Kerah Kratzer, 1:27; 113: Damien Wolf (Shik) pinned Tom Strouse, 3:26.