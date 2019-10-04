SELINSGROVE — Jess Alba scored two goals, and Katie Bucher assisted on a pair as Selinsgrove clinched at least a share of the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I field hockey championship for the 11th time in the league’s 12-year history on Thursday.
But, man, it’s been a grind recently.
The Seals had a roller-coaster last 10 days, which included losses at Lewisburg and nationally-ranked Wyoming Seminary before they eked out a win Tuesday at cross-river rival Shikellamy.
In very few programs would a 4-2 run through a string of six consecutive road games become a call for soul-searching.
“Win or lose, the games we’ve had the last couple weeks ... I’ve been unhappy with the mental choices we’ve been making,” said Selinsgrove coach Roz Erb. “We put too many minutes into this game to make the easy choice right now. So we have been more demanding.
“I’ve probably yelled more the last two weeks than I have the rest of the season.”
“We’ve definitely had a lot of talks,” added senior Anna Gephart, “just about what we’ve done wrong and what we can fix or what we can improve. Then we try to implement that in practice.
“It’s not like we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to win — we’re the Seals.’ It’s more like, ‘We’re the Seals for a reason, (and) we need to keep working hard for it.’”
Thursday’s 4-0 win over Mifflinburg on a soggy Senior Night was a strong step.
Selinsgrove downed the top challenger for the HAC-I crown by scoring just four minutes in, then solving the Wildcats’ determined defense again before halftime when heavy rain moved over Bolig Stadium.
Alba added her team-leading 12th goal midway through the second half with Bucher’s second assist. Gabby Kelly capped the scoring with a late penalty stroke.
“Tough game. We knew it would be tough,” said Mifflinburg coach Shelly Orren, whose team lost 2-0 in the first meeting. “We had some great opportunities; we couldn’t capitalize. We did some good things.”
The Wildcats (8-5 overall, 4-2 HAC-I) were tough on the left side with Brooke Catherman, Claire Hayes and Erica Hauger active in front of goalie Jaden Keister.
In fact, the game’s opening goal was scored on a penalty corner after Keister ranged far from the cage to stone an Olivia Lybarger breakaway. On the corner, Bucher’s look from the top of the circle was slowed by Wildcats senior Angela Reamer, but the ball pinballed inside the circle until Alba flicked it past a lunging Keister at the left post.
Just fewer than 10 minutes later, Gephart centered a pass from the defensive thicket on the right side to Bucher at the top of the circle. A quick pass set up Emily Swineford’s 10th goal of the season.
The Seals (11-3, 6-0) led 2-0 at halftime, which matched their scoring average over the last 10 days.
“We need to score a lot more goals the last few weeks than we did. We haven’t had good offensive production,” said Erb. “The Sem game (a 6-2 loss to nation’s No. 17 team, according to MAXFieldHockey.com) was probably the only one I’ve been happy about our play in the last two weeks.”
Selinsgrove had a series of four corners in the opening portion of the second half — two that were thwarted by the Wildcats’ Brook Karchner and Reamer. On the last corner in the sequence (and 11th overall), Alba tipped in a knee-high drive by Bucher for a 3-0 lead.
“There’s always a bunch of pressure on us to do our best, really come out and create a lot of goal-scoring opportunities, and it’s something we keep working on,” said Gephart. “We need to keep getting better at it.”
Kelly, one of eight Selinsgrove seniors honored with their parents before the game, swept her penalty stroke past Keister (10 saves) into the left corner of the cage with 1:33 to play.
Both defending district champions are at, or near, the top of their respective District 4 power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
“You have to be mentality tough (at this time of year),” said Orren. “Not only do you have to have the skills and so forth, but you’ve got to be mentally tough.
“I think it’s very easy to get frustrated (losing a tough game). You can’t give up; you can’t get down; (and) you can’t start pointing fingers.”
SELINSGROVE 4, MIFFLINBURG 0
First half
S-Jess Alba (Anna Gephart), 26:03; S-Emily Swineford (Katie Bucher), 17:08.
Second half
S-Alba (K. Bucher), 18:24; S-Gabby Kelly (penalty stroke), 1:33.
Shots: S 14-7. Corners: S 7-5. Cards: None. Saves: Mifflinburg 10 (Jaden Keister); Selinsgrove 7 (Mazzie Teats 2, Riley Batdorf 5).
JV score: Selinsgrove 10-0.