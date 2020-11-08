HERSHEY — Warrior Run coach Cory Dufrene and his staff had a simple message to the girls cross-country team on Saturday — do what you've done all season.
"The coaches are really our foundation," Warrior Run sophomore Sage Dunkleberger said. "We freak out before the meets. I'm really thankful for our coaches. They keep us updated when we don't want to look at the standings. They tell us, 'Don't worry about these things. This is what you need to focus on.'"
The strategy didn't need to change simply because Saturday's race was the Class 2A state meet.
The approach paid off as the Defenders dominated their heat, and easily won the team title. Warrior Run finished with 40 points, 37 ahead of runner-up Central Cambria.
"It's great," senior Alyssa Hoffman said. "A lot of us are seniors and have been here for four years, so it's really nice for us to finally get this opportunity."
Senior Lauren Trapani won the first heat by 38 seconds, and the Defenders also grabbed third, sixth, seventh and eighth in their heat.
The race was split into four heats to encourage social distancing, with the first two heats containing qualifying teams, and the second two being individual qualifiers.
That meant the Defenders had to wait to see the results of the second heat before finding out they won the state team title.
"After our heat, I wasn't really worried," senior Mikaela Majcher said. "I had a lot of confidence after our race. I was feeling good."
The strategy for the Defenders all season has been for Trapani to win, Hoffman to follow close behind and everyone else to run together in a group as quickly as possible.
Trapani was fifth overall (second among runners on qualifying teams) in 20:04. Hoffman was 17th overall (fifth) as both also won individual medals.
Then for the team race, Sage Dunkleberger was 10th, Sienna Dunkleberger 11th, and Alanna Ranck was 12th. Majcher was 15th.
"Our grouping was the most important aspect of it," Ranck said. "Our pack of three (10th through 12th) really pulled us through."
The top five runners contribute to the point total, but the Defenders had six runners finish before any team except Central Cambria had three.
"The strategy for us is to run as a pack," Majcher said. "That's one of the ideas that we've had throughout the years. It's been a lot stronger this year. ... We were nervous, but there wasn't a lot of pressure. We just needed to do what we were used to doing."
Warrior Run was third as a team last year, and fifth as a team in 2018.
"It's crazy," Majcher said. "We've been working at this for years now. It's a really great group. As a senior, it's going to be really sad to leave."
Sage Dunkleberger said the bond between the Defenders made the title even better, and is a large part of why they were able to pull it off.
"It's awesome," she said. "I've formed a great relationship with them. I think we were able to accomplish this because we're so close, and we have what it takes."
Trapani won her fourth state individual medal.
"It was kind of rough today," Trapani said. "My time wasn't what I was expecting. The outcome wasn't bad though. The weather was definitely not what we were expecting at the beginning of the week. You just have to work with what you have. The state course is pretty tough. I was just trying to finish, honestly."
Trapani said closing her storied career with a team gold medal was special.
"I'm so proud of (my teammates)," she said. "Seeing them every day and all the work they were putting in, to have this outcome is really cool. Everything fell into place."
Hoffman said she was thrilled to have two medals hanging around her neck after her final high school race.
"I'm very happy to finally get one at states," Hoffman said. "It's a really nice way to end my senior year, but I'm way more proud of the team medal. I'm so happy we were able to do this together."
Bartholomew leads other Valley runners
Danville junior Coyla Bartholomew placed 25th as an individual to grab the final state medal in Class 2A.
"I am very pleased with how I ran," Bartholomew said. "I was so excited to come. I've been preparing since March for it, so it was so great to get here. But then you can't just stop because you get here, you have to keep racing."
Also for the Ironmen, freshman Victoria Bartholomew was 34th, and senior Grace Petrick placed 61st. There were 122 finishers in Class 2A.
Also in Class 2A, Shikellamy junior Alyssa Keeley was 33rd, and Selinsgrove freshman Shaela Kruskie was 54th.
In the Class A race, Southern Columbia freshman Kate Moncavage was 46th and sophomore Annabell Reck was 89th, and Mount Carmel senior Caroline Fletcher was 65th. There were 125 competitors in the race.