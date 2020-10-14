SUNBURY — Shikellamy scored two second-half goals to break open a scoreless game at halftime, and defeat Midd-West 2-0 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls soccer Tuesday.
Eryn Swanger opened the scoring with an assist from Wiley Egan to put the Braves ahead. Kendra Mull doubled the advantage when she scored off a corner kick by Averi Dodge.
The Braves controlled possession and field position for much of the second half, and finished with a 9-4 advantage in shots on goal.
Much of the play was in the midfield, but the Braves were able to generate more chances than the Mustangs were.
Shikellamy frequently attacked down the right side, which cause problems for Midd-West’s defense.
One of those attacks down the right wing led to the corner kick that Mull scored on for the key insurance goal.
Seven of Shikellamy’s shots on goal came in the second half.
Cassi Ronk made four saves for the Braves. For the Mustangs, Rylee Weaver made two saves and Leah Ferster had five.
Both teams are scheduled to return to action with road games Thursday. The Braves travel to Warrior Run, and the Mustangs head to Mount Carmel.
n Southern Columbia 5, Loyalsock 0
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Loren Gehret had a hand in all five goals, scoring three and assisting on a pair, as Southern Columbia posted a HAC-II shutout.
Gehret scored the match’s only first-half goal with an assist from Karly Renn. The Tigers then scored four times in an 11-minute span of the second half, bookended by Gehret goals. The sophomore also assisted goals by Myranda Malacusky and Riley Reed.
Southern Columbia 5, Loyalsock 0
First half
SC-Loren Gehret (Karly Renn), 32:19.
Second half
SC-Gehret, 61:54; SC-Myranda Malacusky (Gehret/Riley Reed), 67:19; SC-Reed (Gehret), 70:18; SC-Gehret, 72:21.
Shots: SC, 17-3. Corners: SC, 6-1. Saves: Southern Columbia 3 (Mackenzie Palacz); Loyalsock 10 (Riley French).