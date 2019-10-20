WILLIAMSPORT — Milton’s duo of Hannah and Haley Seebold were hoping to make the state tournament as a pair.
However, the fourth-seeded pair were eliminated in the second round of the District 4 doubles tournament Saturday, falling in a tough three-set match.
“I started playing tennis a year after Hannah and being here with her is very important to me as well,” Haley Seebold said. “I’m honestly so proud of myself. Hannah is an incredible tennis player. I really wouldn’t want to be a doubles player with anybody else. I never thought I would get to a point where I could help her out. Now that we were here and I was helping her out on some of those points, it really makes me feel good.”
Hannah Seebold, who was topped in the singles quarterfinals on Monday, enjoyed her time playing with her twin sister.
“We actually spent a lot of time away from each other and practiced with other people,” Hannah Seebold said. “We came together. Today we just happened to have good chemistry. ... It was just a lot of fun.”
The Milton duo captured a 6-1, 6-1 win over St. John Neumann’s Maria Helminiak and Juliana Krinner in the first round. In the second round, Central Columbia’s Adrianna Rakaulkas and Isabella McHugh topped the Black Panthers 7-6, 6-7, 6-3.
The tournament was a chance for the Seebolds to show how far they’ve come in their rennis careers.
“I remember when she told she wanted to play tennis,” Hannah Seebold said. “Everybody in my family has also asked about the doubles team, and today we actually did it. It was pretty good. I couldn’t get the ball over the net my freshman year. I just got lucky I had a twin that would always hit with me.”
Only two other Valley doubles teams won first-round matches. Mifflinburg’s Abby Underhill and Rockell Keister topped Hughesville’s Madison Entz and Maria Duff 7-5, 5-7, 6-2, and Lewisburg’s Bekah Vance and Becca Brown topped Danville’s Paige Kupas and Paige Holcombe 6-3, 6-3.
Milton’s Payton Ritter and Brooklyn Wade won their preliminary match 10-4 over Wellsboro’s Alyssa Wagaman and Bethany Zuchowski. Selinsgrove’s Fiona Finnerty and Emeline Snook downed Bucktail’s Calrie Gentzel and Christiana Delatorre to advance out of the preliminaries.
Shikellamy’s Keirsten Strohecker and Anne Norris also won their preliminary match.