Selinsgrove breaks from Danville late in boys semifinal

SELINSGROVE — For most of the first 60 minutes Saturday, Danville hung tough with top-seeded Selinsgrove in a District 4 Class 3A boys soccer semifinal.
The Seals made a strong final push to make the final score look more comfortable than the game was. Jamison Bohner scored on a penalty kick with 22:55 to play, and Selinsgrove scored on a pair of headed shots in the final 10 minutes to defeat the Ironmen 4-0.
“It was interesting,” Selinsgrove coach Chris Lupolt said. “It took a while to get on track there. Danville is definitely a much-improved team. It’s really hard to beat a team three times in one season. Every time we play them, they give us their best game.”
The Seals (15-2) had advantages in shots, corner kicks and possession, but struggled to finish against Danville’s defense.
“They worked well as a unit,” Danville coach Brian Dressler said of his defense. “They stayed together. They kept the guys in front of them.”
Selinsgrove had plenty of chances, but either a last-second defensive play or a save by Ironmen keeper Evan Haas kept the Seals from piling up goals.
Selinsgrove got on the board midway through the first half when Kyle Ruhl capitalized on one of the few Danville defensive miscues, getting a loose ball and firing it into the net.
“In the first half, I think we gave them that goal,” Dressler said. “They had a lot of chances. We had a couple good chances.”
The best chances for the Ironmen (5-10-1), who closed the regular season on a four-game winning streak to reach the playoffs, were stopped by Selinsgrove keeper Cole Catherman, who made six saves and intercepted several passes and crosses.
The Seals kept their composure and kept pressing, sticking with their offensive plan, despite the dogged defending of Danville.
“We have a pretty seasoned group,” Lupolt said. “This senior class has been down the road before. ... They kept their composure. They just kept working hard. Eventually when you do that — even though some individuals might get frustrated because they think they should have scored — it will pay off.”
With 22:55 to play, Danville was called for a foul in the 18-yard box. Bohner drilled a low shot into the net to double the Seals’ lead.
Then. late in the game, the Ironmen started to attack more recklessly.
“In that last 10 minutes, I told the guys to start pressing,” Dressler said. “We had to try. When it’s 2-0, I’d rather go out and try to win it than sit back and lose 2-0.
“Part of them getting those two late goals was us forcing it forward to try to get one.”
Selinsgrove took advantage. The Seals earned a corner kick that Noah Derr sent in front of the goal where Owen Magee headed it into the net with 9:24 left. Three minutes later, Ruhl headed home a cross from Evan Pickering.
“You can’t ask for two nicer goals,” Lupolt said. “That was great service and headball finish. It’s beautiful soccer.”
Selinsgrove, which has only lost to unbeaten Lewisburg this season, will face Jersey Shore in the district final. The Seals beat the Bulldogs 7-1 in the regular season.
“One of our goals at the beginning of the year was to try to repeat our district championship,” Lupolt said. “That’s a really hard thing to do. We really haven’t had too many close games this year. Certainly, Lewisburg took it to us. ... Having this type of game hopefully helps us for next game.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A
Boys soccer semifinal
SELINSGROVE 4, DANVILLE 0
First half
S-Kyle Ruhl, 16:37.
Second half
S-Jamison Bohner (PK), 57:05; S-Owen Magee (Noah Derr), 70:36; S-Ruhl (Evan Pickering), 73:50.
Shots: S, 26-11. Shots on goal: S, 11-7. Corners: S, 6-5. Saves: Danville 6 (Evan Haas); Selinsgrove 6 (Cole Catherman). Fouls: Danville 6; Selinsgrove 8. Offsides: Danville 1; Selinsgrove 3. Cards: Danville (Brian Myers, yellow, 57:05; coach Brian Dressler, yellow, 58:28); Selinsgrove (Colin Findlay, yellow, 59:45).