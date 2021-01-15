DANVILLE — Selinsgrove won the first three bouts, all in the first period, to jump out to a 17-point lead Thursday on its way to a 58-18 win over Danville in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I wrestling.
Steven Miller won by fall in 24 seconds at 189 pounds to open the bout. Ryan Aument followed that with a pin in 12 seconds at 215 pounds. Then Nate Schon won by 15-0 technical fall in 1:34 to push the Seals out to an early 17-0 advantage.
Blake Sassaman earned a first-period pin at 106 to get the Ironmen on the board, but the Seals got pins in the next two matches — by Ryan Gavason and Leo Martinez — to push the lead to 29-6.
The Ironmen (2-1) got pins from Andrew Johnson (126) and Aaron Johnson (138) — sandwiched around a Selinsgrove pin by Aiden Gaugler — to cut their deficit to 35-18.
The Seals (7-0) won the final four matches, getting falls from Garrett Paradis (145) and Josiah Foss (152), a technical fall from Coy Bastian (172), and a forfeit win by Cale Bastian (160).
Selinsgrove 58, Danville 18
189: Steven Miller (S) pinned Caden Hagerman, 0:24; 215: Ryan Aument (S) pinned Joe Shipe, 0:12; 285: Nate Schon (S) tech. fall Justin Kutcher, 15-0, 1:34; 106: Blake Sassaman (D) pinned Blake Rising, 1:20; 113: Ryan Gavason (S) pinned Braeden Earlston,1:01; 120: Leo Martinez (S) pinned Kyle Vanden Heuvel, 2:47; 126: Andrew Johnson (D) pinned Trent Turner, 1:33; 132: Aiden Gaugler (S) pinned Gavin Haggerty, 1:08; 138: Aaron Johnson (D) pinned, 1:34; 145: Garrett Paradis (S) pinned Weston Whapham, 2:54; 152: Josiah Foss (S) pinned Jacob Ray, 1:00; 160: Cale Bastian (S) by forfeit; 172: Coy Bastian (S) tech. fall Jacob Gilbert, 26-11, 2:59.
Warrior Run 58, Towanda 17
TURBOTVILLE — The Defenders won the first six matches to take a 34-0 lead on their way to a big nonconference win.
Anson Rouch won by fall at 113 pounds, and Kaden Majcher followed with a pin of his own at 120 to put Warrior Run ahead 12-0. Isaac Butler (132), Landan Kurtz (145), Kalen Ritenour (160), Taylor Wise (172), Ethan Litchard (189) and Caleb Long (285) also won by fall for the Defenders.
Warrior Run 58, Towanda 17
113: Anson Rouch (WR) pinned John Parker, 4:27; 120: Kaden Majcher (WR) pinned Mykee Nowell, 3:31; 126: Kaden Milheim (WR) by forfeit; 132: Isaac Butler (WR) pinned Joseph Vanderpool, 5:21; 138: Nathan Michael (WR) m. dec. Dillon Gallagher, 14-6; 145: Landan Kurtz (WR) pinned Garrett Chapman, 3:56; 152: Evan Johnson (T) tech. fall Tanner Confair, 15-0, 2:52; 160: Kalen Ritenour (WR) pinned Brandon Lantz, 1:50; 172: Taylor Wise (WR) pinned Zayne McPeak, 1:34; 189: Ethan Litchard (WR) pinned Spencer Jennings, 0:36; 215: Clay Watkins (T) pinned Austin Witmer, 0:51; 285: Caleb Long (WR) pinned Alexander Perez, 3:47; 106: Dalton Lunn (T) by forfeit.
Montoursville 62, Midd-West 12
MIDDLEBURG — Avery Bassett needed only 29 seconds to earn a pin at 160 pounds for the Mustangs in HAC-II action.
Conner Heckman also won by fall for Midd-West, grabbing the six points in 3:58 at 132 pounds.
Montoursville 62, Midd-West 12
152: Isaac Corry (Mon) tech. fall Jeffrey Yount, 15-0, 3:34; 160: Avery Bassett (MW) pinned Evan Bloom, 0:29; 172: Caleb Moser (Mon) pinned Ben Umstead, 3:43; 189: Cael Crebs (Mon) pinned Trey Lauver, 1:02; 215: Dylan Bennett (Mon) pinned Elijah Grove, 0:16; 285: Lane Stutzman (Mon) by forfeit; 106: Brandon Wentzel (Mon) by forfeit; 113: Jackson Watkins (Mon) by forfeit; 120: Cole Johnson (Mon) by forfeit; 126: Lucas Sherwood (Mon) by forfeit; 132: Conner Heckman (MW) pinned Hunter Miller, 3:58; 138: Broc Lutz (Mon) pinned Austin Aucker, 2:38; 145: Kayden Frame (Mon) dec. Caden Wolfley, 5-3.
WEDNESDAY
Lewisburg 41, Central Columbia 28
LEWISBURG — Hagen Persun won by second-period fall at 152 pounds to lead the Green Dragons to the HAC crossover win.
Kaiden Wagner started the match with a tech fall at 132 pounds, and Lewisburg won five matches by forfeit to claim the victory.
Lewisburg 41, Central Columbia 28
132: Kaiden Wagner (L) tech. fall Colton Chipelski, 16-1, 4:40; 138: Daniel Leao (L) by forfeit; 145: Isaac Kester (CC) dec. Logan Bartlett, 3-2, TB-1; 152: Hagen Persun (L) pinned Gage Chipelski, 2:31; 160: Troy Johnson (CC) pinned Trent Wenrich, 1:59; 172: Greyson Shaud (CC) dec. Derek Shedleski, 9-6; 189: Hayden Runyon (L) by forfeit; 215: Dylan Devlin (CC) by forfeit; 285: Logan McWilliams (CC) by forfeit; 106: Jace Gessner (L) by forfeit; 113: Quinton Bartlett (L) by forfeit; 120: Thomas Lyons (L) by forfeit; 126: Alexander Hosler (CC) m. dec. Derek Gessner, 9-1.