SELINSGROVE — Jacob Beddall didn’t want to wait.
With Beddall’s play on Monday night, Selinsgrove manager Brent Bastian likely didn’t mind.
Beddall had three hits, swinging early in each at-bat, to help Selinsgrove to an 11-1 victory over Juniata County in District 13 Major Division play at East Snyder Park. Selinsgrove will play Central Columbia on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
“I like to go after it,” Beddall said. “If I like the first pitch, I like to swing at it.”
The lefty led off the third inning for Selinsgrove, stepping in for the first time in a scoreless game. He quickly helped Selinsgrove threaten, swinging at the first pitch from Juniata starter Caden Swailes and finding a hole for a single.
He didn’t stay there for long, taking second on a ball in the dirt with Andrew Shoch working a walk behind him. His stays on second base and third were equally short with Jace Diehl moving him over to third before Griffin Parker brought him home on a deep lineout.
With two outs, Riley Romig came to the plate looking to pad the Selinsgrove lead and the first baseman did just that, lacing a ball into left field that found a gap, allowing him to motor around to third, scoring Diehl and giving Selinsgrove a 2-0 lead.
The triple was the first of three hits for Romig as he added another RBI triple in the sixth inning along with a fifth-inning single to finish 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
With Beddall and Romig pacing Selinsgrove offensively, it gave Diehl all the run support he needed.
After his offense gave him an early lead, Diehl worked out of trouble in the bottom of the third as Connor Boreman found the right-field gap for a one-out triple. Diehl responded by getting Joey Bomberger, who had singled in his first at-bat, to pop up before a strike out ended the inning.
Juniata’s Matthew Spriggle came in as a substitute in the fourth inning and ended Diehl’s shutout bid with an RBI single, but the righthander settled in to retire the next two hitters after receiving more run support in the top half of the inning courtesy of Beddall on an RBI triple.
“I didn’t know I hit it that far,” Beddall said. “I was just listening to (my coaches) hoping to be safe. I wanted to score a run.”
Taking a 4-1 lead into the fifth inning, Selinsgrove tacked on another run on an error before opening the game in the sixth, batting around and sending 11 hitters to the plate.
Justin Zeigler and Jayden Beaver reached base safely to open the inning before five straight Selinsgrove hitters took a turn around the bases sandwiched around an RBI sacrifice fly from Brennan Kline.
Beddall brought home his second run of the game on a single before Parker drove in two on a double and Romig added his third hit of the night to bring in a run.
With a seven-run sixth inning, Selinsgrove demonstrated an aspect of its makeup that Bastian stressed after the game.
“It was a team effort,” Bastian said. “They knew from the get-go they were going to have to win as a team. We don’t have a super-dominant kid that’s going to shut anyone down.”
Aside from Beddall and Romig supplying three hits each, Andrew Shoch reached base safely in all three of his plate appearances, Justin Zeigler worked a pair of walks from which he later scored, and Diehl struck out 10 in a complete-game win.
Diehl retired Juniata on three pitches in the bottom of the sixth to close out the win and avoid having to hand the ball off to a teammate with his pitch count rising.
“Jace Diehl pitched a heck of a game tonight, making it all six innings on his 85 pitches, only giving up one run,” Bastian said.
DISTRICT 13 LITTLE LEAGUE
MAJOR DIVISION
SELINSGROVE 11, JUNIATA 1
Selinsgrove 002 117 – 11-9-0
Juniata 000 100 – 1-6-3
Jace Diehl and Brennan Kline. Caden Swailes, Kelton Bonnell (4), Ryder Smith (6) and Gage Harlon.
WP: Diehl. LP: Swailes.
Selinsgrove: Jacob Beddall, 3-for-3, triple, 2 RBIs, run; Riley Romig, 3-for-4, 2 triples, 2 RBIs, run; Griffin Parker, double, 2 RBIs, run; Andrew Shoch, 1-for-2, walk, 3 runs; Jayden Beaver, single, run.
Juniata: Matthew Spriggle, RBI single; Connor Boreman, 2-for-2, double, triple; Bonnell, 1-for-3, double, RBI, Joey Bomberger, 2-for-3.