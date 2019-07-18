Selinsgrove Juniors trail in fourth inning of suspended game

LOCK HAVEN — Selinsgrove finally got out of the top of the fourth inning after Keystone scored five runs to take a 9-4 lead when dark clouds rolled in and forced a suspension.
Keystone took the field for the bottom of the fourth inning, but a small shower quickly turned into a downpour, and forced the teams into their dugouts. The game was suspended at that point and will be continued today at 3:30 p.m. with the loser playing an elimination game against Wellsboro afterward. Selinsgrove defeated Wellsboro 4-0 on Tuesday in the tournament opener.
Keystone scored four runs in the opening inning when Braylen Corter reached on an error and Dallas Alexander move him to third with a single. Kelvin Probst hit a double, and Gavin Burnell hit a single to score runs for Keystone. Alexander then hit a double in the fourth to score three and help Keystone take a 9-4 lead.
Selinsgrove tied the game at 4-4 in the third inning when Mikey Felty, Bryce Shaffer, and Mark Pastore all drew walks. In the middle of the parade of runners on base created by the walks, Josh Domaracki hit a single and Tucker Teats reached on an error to help score four runs.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
SECTION 3 JUNIOR DIVISION
at Lock Haven University
KEYSTONE 9, SELINSGROVE 5,
suspended after top of fourth
Keystone 400 5 — 9-6-1
Selinsgrove 004 — 4-2-1
Gabe Johnson, Braylen Corter (2), Levi Schlesinger (3), and Kelvin Probst, Gabe Johnson (2). Jacob Anders, Mark Pastore (1), Caleb Hicks (2), Josh Domaracki (3), and Tucker Teats.