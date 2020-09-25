SELINSGROVE — Lexi Freed scored a goal and added an assist, and Selinsgrove won a rematch of last year’s District 4 Class 2A field hockey championship game, 3-0 over Shikellamy on Thursday night.
Freed, a freshman, assisted on the game’s first goal by junior Emily Fry with two minutes to play in the first quarter. The 1-0 lead held through halftime of the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I matchup thanks in large part to Braves goalie Reagan Wiest, who made 16 total saves.
The Seals tacked on two goals within five minutes of the third quarter, first with Freed converting a Jess Alba assist. Hannah Day then made it 3-0 with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Selinsgrove (7-0 overall, 5-0 HAC-I) amassed a 21-0 edge in shots and 13-0 advantage in penalty corners. Riley Batdorf and Lonna Temple split time in the cage for the Seals.
Shikellamy suffered its third consecutive loss, dropping to 2-3-1 (1-2-1 HAC-I).
Selinsgrove 3, Shikellamy 0
First quarter
S-Emily Fry (Lexi Freed), 2:01.
Third quarter
S-Freed (Alba), 9:15; S-Hannah Day, 4:56.
Shots: Sel 21-0. Corners: Sel 13-0. Saves: Shikellamy 16 (Reagan Wiest); Selinsgrove 0 (Riley Batdorf, Lonna Temple).
Mifflinburg 3, Milton 0
MILTON — Camille Finerghty scored two goals, and Brook Karchner added a third as Mifflinburg posted a HAC-I shutout.
Karchner’s goal early in the first goal was enough for the Wildcats (3-3-1 overall, 3-1-1 HAC-I).
Larissa Shearer made 22 saves for Milton (0-5, 0-4).
Mifflinburg 3, Milton 0
First quarter
M-Brook Karchner, 9:21.
Second quarter
M-Camille Finerghty, 7:14.
Fourth quarter
M-Camille Finerghty, 0:41.
Shots: M 25-4. Corners: M 10-4. Cards: Mifflinburg (Evelyn Osborne, 3rd, 9:33, green; Camryn Murray, 4th, 4:23, green). Saves: Milton 22 (Larissa Shearer); Mifflinburg 2 (Jaden Keister).
Susquenita 7, East Juniata 0
MCALISTERVILLE — Hailey Brenny scored two goals and assisted on another in a seven-minute span of the third quarter as Susquenita pulled away to a Tri-Valley League shutout.
The Blackhawks (2-0-1 overall, 1-0-1 TVL) scored late in the first and second quarters for a 2-0 halftime lead before adding four goals in the third. Hailey Yeater had four saves for East Juniata (0-3, 0-2).
Susquenita 7, East Juniata 0
First quarter
S-Sophia Kline (Mia Taube), 0:51.
Second quarter
S-Katelyn McCorkle (Paige Brouse), 3:19.
Third quarter
S-Eden Bradney (Kline), 13:01; S-Bradney (Hailey Brenny), 10:10; S-Brenny, 7:32; S-Brenny (Taube), 3:44.
Fourth quarter
S-Addy Graupensperger, 6:35.
Shots: S 10-1. Corners: S 6-1. Saves: Susquenita 2 (Ava Taube); East Juniata 4 (Hailey Yeater).
Newport 2, Greenwood 1
NEWPORT — Newport spoiled defending Tri-Valley League champion Greenwood’s opener.
The Buffaloes (2-0 overall and TVL) broke a scoreless tie with 8:02 to play in the second quarter. Greenwood converted a penalty corner with 3:23 left in the half, but Newport surged ahead after three quarters and held on.
Southern Columbia 4, Danville 2
DANVILLE — Southern Columbia doubled up Danville for its second consecutive HAC-I victory.
Line Mountain 0, Muncy 0 (OT)
MUNCY — Line Mountain battled to its second draw to open the season.
WEDNESDAY
Lewisburg 5, Warrior Run 0
TURBOTVILLE — Rylee Dyroff scored two goals, and Kara Koch added a goal and an assist for Lewisburg in a HAC-II victory.
The Green Dragons (3-1 overall, 2-1 HAC-II) scored twice in the final 45 seconds of a quarter.
Lewisburg 5, Warrior Run 0
First quarter
L-Maddie Ikeler (Kara Koch), 6:09; L-Rylee Dyroff, 0:45.
Second quarter
L-Olivia Bartlett, 11:57; L-Dyroff, 11:28.
Third quarter
L-Koch, 0:45.
Shots: L 6-1. Corners: L 10-0. Saves: Lewisburg 1 (Kerstin Koons); Warrior Run 1 (Hailey Carper).
JV score: Lewisburg 3-0.
Forbes Road 3, East Juniata 1
MCALISTERVILLE — Karah Goss broke through for East Juniata in the third quarter, and Hailey Yeater made 18 saves for the Tigers in a nonleague loss.
Forbes Road 3, East Juniata 1
Second quarter
FR-Emma Gellin (Quincy McMahon), 10:36.
Third quarter
FR-Madison Hays (Gellin), 9:12; EJ-Karah Goss (Kaylyn Walters), 5:37.
Fourth quarter
FR-Hays (Heidi Strait), 7:30.
Shots: FR 24-5. Corners: EJ 10-2. Saves: Forbes Road 3; East Juniata 18 (Hailey Yeater).