DANVILLE — Selinsgrove’s early-season dominance in boys tennis is starting to seem as if it might be a dominant run through the entire season.
The Seals swept Danville with every win coming in straight sets Wednesday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys tennis.
Selinsgrove (7-1) will try to avenge its only loss of the season later today at Williamsport.
“In the past two weeks, we’ve worked with them individually and as a team,” Selinsgrove coach Luke Auker said. “They each have their own strengths and weaknesses. I spent some time with each one of the singles players. The doubles players have been working well as teams.”
In the top singles spot, Austin Imhoof used a second-serve slice to keep Danville’s Luke Friscia off-balance in a 6-4, 6-1 win.
“It’s mostly good for a second serve,” Imhoof said. “With the first serve you usually want to go with a straight serve, but it can be really effective at getting the person to come to the ball. It’s definitely a hard serve for people to get to.”
Imhoof jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first set, but lost three consecutive games as Friscia evened the set. Imhoof then focused and took the next two games to grab the opening set.
“I just made him make the mistakes and played to his disadvantages,” Inhoof said. “The biggest thing is staying concentrated, but also just having fun with the game.”
At second singles, Ethan Harris cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 win over Danville’s Stefan Kupas.
Harris forced the issued by often charging the net to volley.
“He was floating them to the net a lot, and I was able to put away a lot of shots,” Harris said. “It definitely takes touch. You have to be able to place it.”
Eli Markle won 6-0, 6-0 over Nate Girmay in the No. 3 singles spot.
Andrew Wolfe and Sabastian De Osambela have been partnered in the top doubles spot all year. The pair delivered a 6-0, 6-0 win over Danville’s Luke Hilkert and Andrew Francis.
“They weren’t communicating at the beginning of the year,” Auker said. “They’ve learned a lot about the communication in doubles and how necessary it is in tennis. When you’re in doubles it’s all about what your partner is doing. They’ve had to learn that along the way.”
Wolfe and De Osambela have been a strong spot for Selinsgrove all season.
For Danville, the building blocks continue to pile for a team with seven freshmen and two sophomores.
“We’re so young, and we’re just getting better every day,” Danville coach Roger Legg said. “I told these guys from Day 1, I didn’t think this was a district championship team, but we’re laying the foundation. When these guys are juniors and seniors, we’re really going to have a solid team.”
SELINSGROVE 5, DANVILLE 0
Singles
Austin Imhoof (S) def. Luke Friscia 6-4, 6-1; Ethan Harris (S) def. Stefan Kupas 6-1, 6-2; Eli Markle (S) def. Nate Girmay 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Andrew Wolfe-Sabastian De Osambela (S) def. Luke Hilkert-Andrew Francis 6-0, 6-0; Luke Lybarger-Sean Dagle (S) def. Collin Cummins-Tyler Francis 6-1, 6-3.