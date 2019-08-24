SELINSGROVE — One of the top goals for Selinsgrove's football team in the 2019 season was a big improvement in its running game.
Through one game, it certainly looks like the Seals took a step forward.
Nate Schon ran for 155 yards and a score, while Danny Shoch threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter as Selinsgrove picked up a 28-8 win over Lewisburg to open Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I play.
"Night One, so we aren't going to sit back and rest on it," Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said. "Our goal coming into the season was for that O-line to improve from last year and open up some holes."
The Seals (1-0 overall and HAC-I) jumped on top early, scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions of the season to open a 14-0 lead.
Senior Dean Hollenbach returned the opening kickoff 42 yards to give the Seals the ball in Lewisburg territory. On the fifth play of the first drive, Shoch (12-of-17, 150 yards) found a streaking Josh Nylund down the middle for a 23-yard TD pass and a 7-0 lead with 9:31 left in the first quarter.
After forcing a Green Dragons punt, Selinsgrove's second possession was five plays and 58 yards. Shoch capped it with a 21-yard TD to tight end Wyatt Metzger for a two-score lead just 7:17 into the game.
The 14-0 score stood until halftime, but Lewisburg was never able to get its offense going.
Max Moyers broke the Green Dragons' career rushing mark early in the second quarter. He finished the game with 3,260 career yards, surpassing the 3,217 by Merle Moscarello from 2009-2011. However, Selinsgrove held Moyers to just 51 yards on 17 carries.
"That defense is a nightmare to prepare for. Then you have guys like Schon who is a force on both sides of the ball," Lewisburg coach Marc Persing said. "Our running backs were getting the ball with two guys already on them."
"(Lewisburg has) a tough one-two punch to prepare for," Hicks said. "If you stack the line too much to stop Max, (Lewisburg quarterback Nick Shedleski) can certainly beat you. I thought the defense played really well."
Schon took over in the second half, carrying the ball 13 times for 84 yards.
"I did feel like I felt stronger in the second half," Schon said. "I felt really good coming out in the second half."
Selinsgrove went 60 yards to score in nine plays — eight of which came on the ground. Shoch hit Christian Kantz for a 14-yard gain to set up Shoch's 1-yard quarterback sneak for a 21-0 lead with 4:07 left in the third quarter.
The Seals forced another punt before making 28-0 with a 67-yard, 11-play drive, capped by Schon's 6-yard TD run with 10:57 left in the game. Selinsgrove converted a third-and-18 on the drive when Nylund stole an underthrown ball for a 19-yard gain.
Lewisburg's lone score came on its next drive. Shedleski rolled to his left, motioned for Ethan Dominick to go deep, and then hit the sophomore with a perfect 47-yard pass in the end zone with 7:40 left in the game.
SELINSGROVE 28, LEWISBURG 8
Lewisburg (0-1)`0`0`0`8 — 8
Selinsgrove (1-0)`14`0`7` — 28
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Sel-Josh Nylund 23 pass from Danny Shoch (Kyle Ruhl kick)
Sel-Wyatt Metzger 19 pass from Shoch (Ruhl kick)
Third quarter
Sel-Shoch 1 run (Ruhl kick)
Fourth quarter
Sel-Nate Schon 6 run (Ruhl kick)
Lew-Ethan Dominick 47 pass from Nick Shedleski (Max Moyers run)
TEAM STATISTICS
`Lew`Sel
First downs`12`25
Rushes-net yards`28-80`47-212
Passing yards`161`150
Passing`11-18-0`12-17-0
Fumbles-lost`2-0`1-0
Penalties-yards`3-40`9-90
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lewisburg: Max Moyers 17-51; Ethan Dominick 2-18; Cam Michaels 2-12; Michael Farronato, 1-2. Selinsgrove: Nate Schon, 24-155, TD; Dean Hollenbach 9-51; Ryan Aument 3-17; Danny Shoch 7-(-2), TD; Conner Grove 1-(-4); Devin Pardoe 3-(-5).
PASSING — Lewisburg: Shedleski 11-18-0, 161 yards, TD; Selinsgrove: Shoch 12-17-0, 150 yards, 2 TDs.
RECEIVING — Lewisburg: Dominick 5-92, TDs; Dante Sims 2-39; Simeon Beiler 2-24; Ethan Spaulding 1-5; Moyers 1-1. Selinsgrove: Josh Nylund 4-56, TD; Christian Kantz 3-32; Wyatt Metzger 2-36, TD; Schon 2-18; Aument 1-8.