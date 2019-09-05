SUNBURY — Lilian Poust’s goal in the 52nd minute pushed Selinsgrove past rival Shikellamy in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls soccer match Wednesday.
The defenses allowed just eight shots overall, five by the Seals. Poust’s icebreaker was scored with an assist from Jessica Smith.
“We had many opportunities on crosses or passes from the outside flanks,” said Selinsgrove coach Cheryl Underhill. “We just have to keep working on getting that last touch.”
Cassi Ronk made four saves for the Braves, while Olivia Ravy stopped three for the Seals (2-1 overall, 1-0 HAC-I).
Selinsgrove 1, Shikellamy 0
Second half
Sel-Lilian Poust (Jessica Smith), 52:00.
Shots: Sel 5-3. Corners: 2-2. Saves: Selinsgrove 3 (Olivia Ravy); Shikellamy 4 (Cassi Ronk).
JV score: 1-1. Goal: Sel-Tyeana Barge (Carolyn Proger).
n Midd-West 2,
Jersey Shore 0
JERSEY SHORE — Arianna Rich assisted on one goal and scored another within a six-minute span late in the second half to lift Midd-West.
Despite doubling Jersey Shore in shots (14-7), the Mustangs didn’t break through until Rich set up Erin Tompkins in the 71st minute. Shortly after, Rich tallied the insurance goal.
Leah Ferster was credited with four saves in the shutout.
Midd-West 2, Jersey Shore 0
Second half
MW-Erin Tompkins (Arianna Rich), 71:48; MW-Rich, 77:45.
Shots: MW 14-7. Corners: MW 7-1. Saves: Midd-West 4 (Leah Ferster); Jersey Shore 10 (Elisabeth Fishel).
n Mifflinburg 4,
Central Mountain 0
MILL HALL — Cara Snook scored two first-half goals and assisted on another after halftime to spark Mifflinburg in a road win.
Snook scored goals eight minutes apart to stake the Wildcats to a 2-0 lead at the break. Olivia Walter scored off Grace Weber’s second assist. Snook then helped Emily Walls cap the scoring in the 67th minute.
Mifflinburg 4,
Central Mountain 0
First half
M-Cara Snook (Peyton Yocum), 18:00; M-Snook (Grace Weber), 26:00.
Second half
M-Olivia Walter (Weber), 47:00; M-Emily Walls (Snook), 67:00.
Shots: M 15-1. Corners: M 7-0. Saves: Mifflinburg 1; Central Mountain 11.
n South Williamsport 7,
Mount Carmel 6
MOUNT CARMEL — Mia Chapman scored a trio of first-half goals to help Mount Carmel keep pace with South Williamsport, but Haley Neidig’s fourth goal was the difference for the Mountaineers.
Neidig scored back-to-back goals in the first half to erase the Red Tornadoes’ 2-1 lead. Chapman scored twice in the final 13 minutes of the half to tie the score at 4. The Mounties ultimately built a 7-5 edge.
South Williamsport 7,
Mount Carmel 6
First half
MC-Erin Bossler, 5:53; SW-B. Lentz, 8:20; MC-Rachel Witkoski (Mia Chapman), 12:21; SW-H. Neidig, 13:40; SW-H. Neidig, 15:15; SW-P. Minier, 24:37; MC-Chapman (penalty kick), 27:13; MC-Chapman, 37:22.
Second half
SW-H. Neidig (penalty kick), 26:10; MC-Valeria Mangiapane, 32:09; SW-B. Lentz, 35:58; SW-H. Neidig, 36:53; MC-Talia Mazzatesta, 37:54.
Shots: MC 21-19. Corners: SW 9-4. Saves: South Williamsport 9 (B. Gurser); Mount Carmel 11 (Gabby McGinley 6, Payton Carl 5).
n Lourdes Regional 10,
Weatherly 0
COAL TOWNSHIP — Kaitie Sandri scored four goals, including the first three of the game, and Jocelyn Olvany added a pair in the first half of Lourdes Regional’s rout.
The Red Raiders scored seven times before halftime. Julia Pitcavage had a goal and an assist in the outburst.
Emily Shaffer made two saves for the shutout.
Lourdes Regional 10,
Weatherly 0
First half
LR-Kaitie Sandri; LR-Sandri; LR-Sandri (Julia Pitcavage); LR-Jocelyn Olvany (Bella Trujillo); LR-Mackenzie Catino; LR-Pitcavage (Terri Reichard); LR-Olvany.
Second half
LR-Sandri; LR-Trujillo; LR-Caitlin Shulski.
Shots: LR 28-2. Saves: Weatherly 18 (Kelly Royer); Lourdes Regional 2 (Emily Shaffer).
n Central Columbia 9,
Shamokin 2
ALMEDIA — Central Columbia scored five goals in a 10-minute span that bridged the halves and ran away from Shamokin.
Sadie Komara’s goal in the 27th minute pulled the Indians to within 2-1. Shamokin’s Sarah Hoover capped the scoring with 48 seconds to play in the game.
Central Columbia 9, Shamokin 2
First half
CC-Ellie Rowe (Grace Klingerman), 9:08; CC-Lindsey Bull, 26:35; S-Sadie Komara, 27:23; CC-Bull (Alyx Flick), 31:14; CC-Lauren Bull (Madison Whitesell), 32:12; CC-Flick, 38:34.
Second half
CC-Gracia Eckenrode, 40:58; CC-Klingerman, 41:37; CC-La. Bull, 42:30; CC-La. Bull, 48:53; S-Sarah Hoover (Rylee Pensyl), 79:12.
Shots: CC 16-6. Corners: CC 6-1. Saves: Shamokin 8 (Olivia Haupt); Central Columbia 4 (Alaina Humphrey).
n Montoursville 3, Milton 0
MONTOURSVILLE — Lily Saul scored two of Montoursville’s three first-half goals.
Taylor Snyder ripped four shots to pace Milton.
Montoursville 3, Milton 0
First half
Montoursville-Lily Saul (2), Mackenzie Cohick.
Shots: Mont 23-8. Corners: Mont. 7-2. Saves: Milton 20 (Kamryn Snyder); Montoursville 8.
n Southern Columbia 6,
Bloomsburg 0
BLOOMSBURG — The Tigers allowed a pair of goals in the first 25 minutes of their opener, and found themselves in an early hole.
From there, Southern Columbia (1-0) took control.
Morgan Marks, Maggie Morrison, Karly Renn, Riley Reed, Evelyn Cook and Emma Myers all scored for the Tigers.
Cassidy Savitski, Evelyn Cook, and Maggie Morrison each had two assists and Morgan Marks and Grace Sacharczyk both added assists.
Southern Columbia is the defending state champion.