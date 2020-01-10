COAL TOWNSHIP — Corinna Petrus reached a career milestone 84 seconds into Danville’s game Thursday.
Ironmen scoring leader Linae Williams returned to the court after missing four games with a knee injury.
And Melanie Egan apparently ate her Wheaties. Google it — it’s a thing.
Together, the Ironmen seniors created a tsunami of momentum that led to a 21-point first-half lead over Shamokin.
Although the Indians cut their deficit to single digits in the third quarter, they lost traction by missing their first 11 shots of the fourth and fell, 52-32, in a make-up game between the longtime league and district rivals.
“I think it was in the cards tonight for us to play well,” said Danville coach Steve Moser, who, after announcing his intention to retire at season’s end, coached his last game against Shamokin and in the “Purple Palace,” barring a postseason matchup.
“We got great efforts basically from almost everyone that played. It’s real good to have Linae back; I’m glad Corinna scored her 1,000th real early; and Mel was very pleasant surprise.”
Petrus needed just two points to become the sixth girl in Danville history (and first since sophomore Amber Renz in 2014) to score 1,000 in a career. She hit her first shot — a short, step-back jumper from the left baseline that got a roll — which brought the game to a halt while both teams acknowledged the achievement.
“Congratulations to Corinna,” said Indians coach Jordan Rickert. “She’s a great player.”
It was the only time Petrus was slowed in the quarter. The 5-foot-10 senior had six points, six rebounds and three blocks in the period. She finished with game-highs of 21 points, 15 boards, six blocks and five steals.
Williams, meanwhile, added seven points in the quarter, helping the Ironmen close with a 10-2 run for a 15-7 lead.
“I think when you lose time playing with your teammates, you might lose a little bit of chemistry,” said Williams, who averaged 15.5 points in six games prior to sustaining an injury before the holidays. “But we’ve all played together for so long now that I think even that bit came back close to perfect tonight.”
Egan, Danville’s sixth player, scored the Ironmen’s final basket of the first quarter off a Petrus steal, then dropped in seven of her team’s first nine second-quarter points. Her nine first-half points — scored on 4-of-4 shooting (including a 3-pointer) in about four minutes — were one off her career-best.
“I thought she was possessed the first half,” said Moser. “I thought she played very, very well.”
Williams stepped into her second 3-pointer of the game for a 27-10 lead. Petrus then made back-to-back buckets to make it 31-10 with 1:40 to play in the half.
Shamokin (5-8), which got back junior Grace Nazih from shoulder surgery at the beginning of the week, closed the half with a 7-0 run that included five of Nazih’s eight points.
The Indians’ 2-2-1 press factored into a string of turnovers that fueled a 10-5 run, cutting the margin to 36-27 midway through the third. Kaitlyn Dunn had five of her team-high nine points in the spree, while Nazih’s second trey made it a nine-point game.
Williams’ third triple helped Danville end the third up 10, and the Indians’ ice-cold start to the fourth fed an 11-0 Danville run.
“You get the game down to 10 points going into the fourth quarter, and then you go cold,” said Rickert.
Williams finished with 15 points and five boards despite sitting the final three minutes. She upped her team-leading total to 19 3-pointers.
“I think today was definitely the game to come back,” said Williams. “With Corinna scoring (1,000), the momentum was there to push through even if there was a little pain. I want to be on the court for this game.”
DANVILLE 52, SHAMOKIN 32
Danville (9-2) 52
Olivia Outt 0 0-1 0, Kylee Cush 1 1-2 3, Emily Heath 1 0-0 2, Corinna Petrus 9 3-7 21, Linae Williams 6 0-0 15, Melanie Egan 4 0-0 9, Ella Dewald 0 2-3 2. Totals 21 6-13 52.
3-point goals: Williams 3, Egan.
Did not score: Savannah Dowd, Riley Maloney.
Shamokin (5-8) 32
Emma Tomcavage 2 0-4 6, Grace Nazih 3 0-0 8, Kaitlyn Dunn 4 0-0 9, Sophie Rossnock 3 2-2 8, Emma Kramer 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 3-8 32.
3-point goals: Nazih 2, Tomcavage 2, Dunn.
Did not score: Ari Nolter, Emily Slanina, Annie Hornberger.
Score by quarters
Danville`15`16`8`13 — 52
Shamokin`7`10`12`3 — 32
JV score: Danville 35-27.