SELINSGROVE — Coach Ethan Hummel gave the customary senior night honor to the five seniors on the Selinsgrove boys basketball team by starting each of them.
The seniors delivered by putting the Seals on their backs to clinch the game.
Selinsgrove’s seniors keyed a game-clinching run in the fourth quarter while a balanced Seal lineup sank 10 3-pointers to claim a 68-62 victory Friday over Milton in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover boys basketball.
“The whole season has been a little long for us, and we’ve learned a lot about each other in both good and tough times,” Hummel said. “Beyond working hard, the seniors we honored tonight are all really nice kids with promising futures.”
Ben Heim, Bennett Beiler, Dylan DeFazio, Jaron Clark and Ivan DeJesus scored 40 combined points to lift the Seals.
“It was nice to get a win tonight,” Beiler said. “Everybody fought hard tonight.”
At different stages of the game, each senior had a moment to remember. Clark started strong out of the gate, with five of Selinsgrove’s first 14 points, making his presence known also as a rebounder.
“I guess I was pretty motivated (at the start),” said Clark. “The whole team was amped up.”
DeJesus led Selinsgrove with 16 points, one of three Seals to finish in double-figures in scoring. He hit a pair of 3-pointers in a first half in which the Seals would sink six treys in all.
“We don’t necessarily look for the 3s,” DeJesus said. “We just have a team with very good shooters. We worked all season for this night.”
Milton (2-18) didn’t back down. The Black Panthers and Seals traded baskets and momentum for the better part of three quarters, with Milton using a 9-2 run to build a 40-35 third-quarter lead. Selinsgrove fired right back with 10 of the next 15 to tie the game at 45, but the Black Panthers forged back ahead with five of the third’s final seven points. Jace Brandt and Xzavier Minium scored 10 of the Panthers’ 20 third-quarter points.
“That was great senior leadership helping those kids make those plays,” said Milton coach Ryan Brandt. “Take nothing away from Jace and Xzavier. They had great games. But the play of our seniors making passes, rebounds, setting up those opportunities were big.”
It all set the stage for Selinsgrove’s fourth quarter.
“We started trapping and fell into a zone to mix up our looks,” Hummel said. “We shook it up because they had hurt us all game in man.”
The defensive switch worked. Selinsgrove forced three Milton turnovers, and Heim scored the first two of his seven points in the period to make it a 50-49 game.
“When we went to the press, I just happened to be right in the middle of it,” Heim said. “The momentum shifted, and the crowd got into it and that really helped us, too.”
If Heim started it, DeFazio helped finish it, sinking his only basket of the game, a go-ahead 3-pointer, for a 52-50 lead. The Seals led from there, as Heim, Clark and DeJesus combined for the next 13 Seal points.
“It felt good to get up and then stay up,” DeFazio said.
Selinsgrove built its lead to eight (64-56) and eventually ended the night with three Brett Foor free throws to seal the game. In addition to DeJesus and Clark, Foor added 12 points, Heim nine, and Tyrell Gates and Ryan Reich seven apiece for the Seals.
Milton was paced by Caesar Allen’s game-high 20 points, with Minium adding 16 and Jace Brandt 14 in the loss.
SELINSGROVE 68, MILTON 62
Milton (2-18) 62
Kenley Caputo 0 3-6 3; Xzavier Minium 6 2-3 16; Caesar Allen 7 6-9 20; Colton Loreman 1 1-1 3; Jace Brandt 5 0-0 14; Eric Baker 2 2-2 6. Totals 21 14-21 62.
3-point goals: Brandt 4, Minium 2.
Did not score: Dominic Savidge, Kyle Wagner.
Selinsgrove (6-15) 68
Brett Foor 3 3-4 12; Ben Heim 4 0-0 9; Ethan Harris 1 0-0 2; Ryan Reich 2 1-2 7; Dylan Defazio 1 0-0 3; Jaron Clark 4 3-3 12; Tyrell Gates 3 1-1 7; Ivan DeJesus 5 4-6 16. Totals 23 12-16 68.
3-point goals: Foor 3, Reich 2, DeJesus 2, Clark, Defazio, Heim.
Did not score: Bennett Beiler.
Score by quarters
Milton`15`15`20`12 — 62
Selinsgrove`14`19`14`21 — 68