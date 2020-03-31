Nate Sestina was about to step into a scene he couldn’t have imagined — not a year before when, as a senior at Bucknell, he was one of the best players in the Patriot League, and certainly not as a kid in Emporium, a town of 2,000 in Cameron County.
Sestina was starting for No. 2 Kentucky against top-ranked Michigan State in Madison Square Garden in a nationally-televised game on the first night of the 2019-20 college basketball season.
“(Kentucky junior) Nick (Richards) was hurt, so I got the start and that took me by surprise,” Sestina said. “If I was 18 — in my first game — I would have played like crap. It being my last first game, I wanted to play to my training. I wanted to trust everything I’d been doing for the last four months.”
The Wildcats led by four with 12 minutes to play when they took over. Kentucky went on a 9-0 run to take control on its way to a 69-62 win. During that stretch, Sestina grabbed a rebound and assisted on a 3-pointer, and then grabbed another rebound and hit a 3-pointer of his own.
“I started playing out of my mind,” Sestina said. “I got a rebound and then hit a 3, and that put this overwhelmingly calm feeling throughout my body.”
Sestina finished with seven points and six rebounds, capping the night with a thunderous fastbreak dunk with 11 seconds to play.
“That was an exclamation point,” Sestina said. “My parents were there; my sister was there; my brother was there, so it wasn’t just me.”
That game helped Sestina know he could play at a high-major level.
“I was little nervous at first, but after that game I was like, ‘I’m good. I know I can do this,’” Sestina said. “Plus, I knew coach (John) Calipari and the coaching staff wouldn’t have wanted me if they didn’t think I could perform at that level.”
Calipari said Sestina was a large part of why the Wildcats won their opener.
“If he doesn’t play in that first game against Michigan State, we don’t win that game,” Calipari said. “The way he played against LSU, making shots, we don’t win that game on the road at LSU (without him).”
Sestina also achieved a personal goal in the 79-76 win over LSU on Feb. 18.
“I needed one point to get to 1,000 points in my career,” Sestina said. “That was a goal I set for myself in fourth grade. You can ask my brother Andrew. I wanted to score 1,000 points in high school, and 1,000 points in college.
“My coaches believed in me. My teammates believed in me. I think they were more happy for me than I was.
“That made me confident for the rest of the season.”
Sestina was struggling with his play before that game.
“I was probably at my lowest point other than my freshman year at Bucknell,” Sestina said. “I couldn’t buy a bucket. ... I was a liability on defense. Everything that could go wrong was going wrong.
“The only good thing about that time was I was getting good grades.”
Sestina missed his first couple shots of the game, but was able to reset himself mentally.
“Instead of shutting down, I was like, ‘I need to be better for my team,’” Sestina said. “Then I got an alley-oop to get 1,000, which allowed me to put that out of my head.”
Sestina then hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points to help Kentucky seal the win.
Sestina’s favorite game during his season at Kentucky came in Las Vegas, when Sestina scored a season-high 17 points in a 71-65 loss to Ohio State.
The points didn’t matter as much to Sestina as who was in the stands. His brother, Andrew, and Matt O’Reilly, a former teammate at Bucknell, were there to see him play.
“They hadn’t seen me play in a Kentucky uniform in person,” Sestina said. “It was my second game back after I broke my wrist. I ended up hitting five 3s, and scoring a season-high 17 points.
“It meant so much that Andrew, Matt, my mom’s best friend from home and her husband, and two family friends were there. My people got to watch my best game, and that meant so much to me.”