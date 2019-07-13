STATE COLLEGE — For Penn State long snapper and Uplifting Athletes chapter vice president Chris Stoll, Life for Lift is personal.
Stoll’s grandfather, Kevin Stoll, suffers from Lewy body dementia, so when Penn State quarterback and chapter president Sean Clifford texted his teammate and asked him to help with this year’s Lift for Life, Stoll didn’t hesitate to offer his assistance.
“I think that me being here is kind of a calling, that I can be a part of probably the biggest event for this Uplifting Athletes community,” said Stoll, a redshirt sophomore. “If I can raise awareness to have just one more person give that one more donation, it probably won’t be able to help my grandpa, but it might be able to help someone else’s grandpa in the future.”
Several hundred Nittany Lion fans of all ages packed Holuba Hall on Friday evening for Penn State’s 17th Lift for Life.
More than 80 Nittany Lion players competed in a number of strength and exercise competitions during the event, which was aimed at raising awareness and funds in the fight against rare diseases. As of Friday evening, Penn State’s Uplifting Athletes chapter raised $35,299.
Ten years have passed since former Nittany Lion wide receiver and 2010 team captain Brett Brackett buttoned the chin strap of his white Penn State helmet. While he no longer plays on Saturdays, he still finds ways to contribute to the football program’s biggest philanthropic offering. Brackett is now Uplifting Athlete’s general manager and director of sports impact.
While the players over the years have changed, Brackett said the school's passion for fighting rare diseases remains the same.
“What keeps it the same is the quality of individuals, the people in the program, the coaching staff, the community, the fans, the supporters,” Brackett said. “I was talking to someone earlier, and the message hasn’t changed… Consistently, the guys get it, they believe in helping others, and from there, it’s easy. They just want to help, and this is a platform for them to do so.”
For Clifford, the role of quarterback consists of more than just directing an offense. He said he wanted to use his visibility to help further a greater cause.
“Everyone talks about the quarterback being the leader, and this is just one thing that I saw as an opportunity, so I went ahead and I took it,” said Clifford, a redshirt sophomore. “And I’m really happy that I did because it’s been a blast with everybody.”
For two hours Friday, Penn State teammates turned competitors.
Offensive players donned blue Lift for Life T-shirts, while the defense sported white ones. Holuba Hall’s indoor turf practice field was split into six sections and was abuzz with activity. On one end of the field, the sounds of weights being heaved during the bench-press completion could be heard over music that pumped through the speakers. On the other end, young fans ran through drills during a youth football clinic.
As a freshman last year, Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher worked mainly with the young Lift for Life participants at the kids’ clinic. Now a sophomore, Mustipher said he looked forward to participating in the weightlifting competitions and playing a more direct role in helping those with rare diseases.
“It means a whole lot to be out here doing something for the kids and doing something for people who need it,” Mustipher said. “It means a lot to us because we’re doing something for people who are going through stuff. We think we’re going through a hard workout or a tough day on the field, these people are going through real-life situations. So just to give back — for coach (James) Franklin and our AD and this team — is wonderful."