After missing nearly half of the regular season last year due to a shoulder injury, Shamokin’s Grace Nazih wanted to make sure she played as much high school basketball as she could in her senior season.
“Over the last two years, she probably played one full season combined,” Shamokin coach Jordan Rickert said. “She tried to make the best of every opportunity she had.”
That was never more apparent than in the district playoffs. Nazih scored 29 points and had 27 rebounds in three games, sparking a decisive rally in the Indians’ district semifinal win, and helping lead Shamokin to its first district final since 2012.
“I realized because of COVID that nothing was promised,” Nazih said. “That was an eye-opener. We had to work hard and be ready every game, because any game could be our last. It was important for me to make sure everyone was there for the right reason and was committed.
“I had to step up as a leader.”
Shamokin’s season ended with a loss in the district final. In a normal season, reaching the district final would have put the Indians into the state tournament, but Nazih said she was pleased because she gave it everything she had.
“As a whole, this was definitely my favorite season out of all my years,” Nazih said. “I was really enjoying it all. I was happy. It was fun this year.
“Our last game, I can say I couldn’t do anything more so I’m content.”
Nazih’s performance on the court, her academic performance (97% GPA) and her commitment to community service are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
In both of Shamokin’s district playoff wins, Nazih got a quick talking to from Rickert on the sideline and sparked the Indians when she re-entered the game.
“She just reminded me what I was capable of,” Nazih said. “I need to be a leader. She asked me what I wanted and what my goals were. Once she said all that, I switched it up and started playing a lot better.”
The Indians, who finished 11-6, needed that boost from one of their senior captains.
“Her leadership was a big key,” Rickert said. “She’s a very athletic player, and her experience really helped us.
“Grace has the ability to be a big presence, and make a big difference. She made everybody around her better.”
Nazih is hoping to continue to do that next season at Elizabethtown College, where she also plans to play basketball.
“Academically, Grace is very strong and always does well,” Rickert said. “Athletically, I think the surface is just starting to get scratched for her. It should be a good fit. Elizabethtown is a good school, and it’s not too far away, so her family can go watch her play. I think she’ll do very well there.”
Nazih said she felt at home during her visit to Elizabethtown.
“I really loved the campus and I could really see myself there,” Nazih said. “I loved the coach. Coach (Veronica) Nolt was very welcoming. She reminds me of my mother. ... I was really drawn in by her.”
Nazih is getting a leg up on her college studies, as she’s a dual-enrollment student this year through Bloomsburg University’s Accelerated College Experience (ACE) program.
“I’m really happy I did the ACE program,” Nazih said. “It’s been very helpful, and helped prepare me for college next year.
“It was a struggle at first because I really don’t like online classes.”
By the time this school year is over, Nazih will have completed eight courses, including classes in biology, chemistry, business and psychology.
“Organization is key for me,” Nazih said. “If I wasn’t organized, I wouldn’t have nearly the grades that I do.”
She’s been able to maintain her high GPA with the advanced course load, despite having to deal with the additional obstacle of online learning.
“I know academics are so important,” Nazih said. “As an athlete, you can’t play your sport without good grades. I’ve always been good with grades, so I’m in competition with myself to see how well I can do.”
Those science courses will come in especially handy, as Nazih is planning to major in exercise science and minor in bio-chem at Elizabethtown. That shoulder injury, which cost Nazih the first 10 games of her junior season, helped focus her interest in exercise science.
“It played into it because I would want to help someone like me,” Nazih said. “When you go through a bunch of injuries, you try to learn as much as you can.”
Nazih dislocated her shoulder during an AAU tournament in Kentucky the summer before her junior year. She did three months of rehab in preparation for the season, when one day during a class she reached behind her to grab a paper and couldn’t move her arm.
It was soon discovered she had a torn labrum and would need surgery.
“I did so much training,” Nazih said. “I was in the gym every day — three times a day — and it was horrible. But it was important because the stronger you go in, the stronger you come out. I came back three months early.
“It sucked having to sit there and watch my team without being able to help. If I wouldn’t have done all that extra work, I wouldn’t have played at all.”
That experience increased her drive and pushed her to lead during this pandemic-plagued season.
“Both Grace and (fellow captain) Ari (Nolter) brought a lot to the table in terms of leadership and being thankful for games,” Rickert said. “With Grace, in particular, she was working through a lot of adversity last year. She had that crazy shoulder injury that required surgery and didn’t play until about halfway through the season. She wanted to play as much her senior year as possible.”
Outside of school and her summer job as a lifeguard, Nazih volunteers with the Shamokin Basketball Camp, which is for elementary school players.
“I love helping kids; I love being around kids,” Nazih said. “I like to help with anything basketball, really. ... It was fun and a good experience. I hope we can have it again and I can help.”
She also helped with Shamokin junior high girls basketball team this year, and volunteers with a recycling pickup and kindergarten registration, which often involves a carnival.
“I don’t think about it as a chore,” Nazih said of community service. “I like to help out. I’m a very helpful person.”