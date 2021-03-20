MECHANICSBURG — When Kimberly Shannon touched the wall first at Cumberland Valley’s High School pool, she carried on a District 4 tradition dating back four years.
Shannon, a Lewisburg freshman, won the state title in both the 200-yard individual medley and 500 freestyle. It is the fourth straight year a District 4 girls swimmer grabbed the gold medal in both of those events.
Shannon won the 200 IM in 2:03.25 to become the Class 2A state champion. As she looked up at the times and saw hers was the fastest, tears of joy started to flow.
“It was almost like instant shock,” Shannon said. “I knew the race was going to be tough, but I knew I was prepared.”
Shannon trained with Abby Doss — a Shamokin graduate, who won the state title in the 200 IM and 500 freestyle of the last three seasons — throughout the club season. After the race, she was well aware of the accomplishment.
“Being a club teammate and training with her for years, it was really exciting to win,” Shannon said. “It was definitely cool to win after her. I didn’t come into the race looking for anything huge. I’m glad I got to follow Abby.”
Prior to the race opening, Shannon got to test the water and check her nerves. She said breathing and composure are the keys to a good swim, and she felt sense of calm as she hit the water.
“I tried to keep my nerves down as much as possible,” Shannon said. “I didn’t really want to overthink anything. Getting in the water for warmups I felt really good. I was just excited to race.”
With one gold medal in the bag, Shannon won the 500 freestyle in 4:56.48. Doss won the gold medal in that event for four straight years.
Shannon jumped out to an early lead, and pulled away from the pack as the longest high school race continued.
“It’s exciting,” Shannon said. “I’m glad I got to have the experience of being down here with my team. I was very proud to see that our relay team made it. It was really exciting to swim with them.”
Lewisburg’s 200 medley relay team of Shannon, Alexandra Decker, Delaney Humphrey and Emma Gerlinski placed ninth, one spot off the podium. Shannon, Decker and Humphrey teamed with Jewels Hepner to place 10th in the 400 freestyle relay.
While Shannon was happy to follow in Doss’ footsteps, the Lewisburg freshman already has a leg up on her former club teammate. Doss finished her career with seven state golds, winning one as a freshman.
“This is the first time, at least to my knowledge, that Lewisburg has had a freshman win gold,” Lewisburg coach Derek Updegraff said. “I’m excited to go through the season with Kimmy. I’m really excited for the next three years.”
The only other Valley girls swimmer to medal was Danville sophomore Brenna Ross. Ross placed fifth in the 50 freestyle in 24.45.
Also for the Ironmen, Coyla Bartholomew was 14th in the 100 freestyle. Ross and Bartholomew teamed with Alivia Shen and Caroline Spahr to place 11th in the 400 freestyle relay and 12th in the 200 medley relay.
Humphrey was 13th in the 200 freestyle.
Shamokin’s Gabby Doss said it was difficult to get into the right headspace as she prepared to compete, with no fans in the stands due to coronavirus prevention measures.
“There were a lot less people standing on the deck,” Gabby Doss said. “It wasn’t as crowded, which can make it seem more like a practice. Usually, you have a lot of people, and they are screaming about something. You get the noise, and you get the crowd and splashing, and it’s just chaos.”
Doss said she missed the madness of states, as she placed 10th in the 100 breaststroke and 12th in the 100 butterfly.
“I do block out most of the noise, but it affected me a little bit,” Doss said. “As you are swimming you can hear it and see people in the stands. It definitely affected me a little bit, but I’m not sure how much.”
On the boys side, Danville senior Kaleb Hause won a pair of individual medals.
He placed fifth in the 200 IM in 1:56.55, and was seventh in the 100 backstroke in 52.53 seconds.
“I dropped time in everything, and I’m proud of myself,” Hause said. “It’s just amazing to get to do that.”
Hause also teamed with his brother, Ryan Hause, Nick DelGotto and Holden Dent for a 13th-place finish in the 200 medley relay.
“For my last high school meet ever, I got to swim with my brother,” Kaleb Hause said. “It’s way more fun when there are more people down here. Having my teammates here, they are like brothers.”
Hause posted personal best times in both of his individual events as well as his leg of the 200 medley relay.
Mifflinburg junior Sean Witmer finished 10th in the 100 breaststroke.