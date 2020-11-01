SUNBURY — Shikellamy and Selinsgrove both had multiple chances in the second half and overtime to score the game-winning goal Saturday in a District 4 Class 3A girls soccer semifinal.
Neither offense was able to convert until Selinsgrove senior Sydney Shatzer struck with 4:54 remaining in double-overtime to give the Seals a 2-1 win.
The good news for Shatzer is her goal pushed the Seals into the district final. The bad news is she doesn’t remember much about her thrilling winner that came with an assist from Lilian Poust.
“Honestly, I don’t really know what happened,” Shatzer said. “I just kicked it and it went in. Then I collapsed. ... I kind of blacked out.”
When Shatzer got back to her feet, she was mobbed by teammates celebrating the win.
The Seals (11-5-3) will take on Mifflinburg in the district final.
In the first overtime period, Poust ripped a shot that hit the crossbar and the back post before bouncing away from the goal and being cleared by Shikellamy. The Braves had a trio of breakaways that were thwarted by Selinsgrove goalkeeper Alivia Ravy during the overtime periods.
“(Ravy) saved our butts so many times,” Selinsgrove senior Annalise Bond said. “She’s going to do it again, and she’s done it before.”
While Shatzer scored the winner for the Seals, the Braves were left to rue their missed chances.
“I think we even dominated most of overtime,” Shikellamy coach Mick Bilger said. “We just could not find that goal. We had four or five breakaways, and we didn’t finish them. It’s kind of on us for not finishing those.”
It’s also on Ravy for not allowing the Braves to finish those breakaways. She finished with 11 saves, and she was aggressive off her line to bat away or catch at least a half-dozen dangerous crosses by the Braves.
“In those situations, I can’t hesitate,” Ravy said. “If I decide to go out, I have to go out. Hesitating will put you in a dangerous position. Those saves, I just went with it and hoped for the best.”
Other than the breakaways, Selinsgrove’s defense mostly forced the Braves to fire from long-range, as more than half of Shikellamy’s shots came from well outside the 18.
“We’re a team defense,” Bond said. “For the defensive four and the defensive mid, we work all the time on moving as a unit. ... We were able to be condensed, which didn’t leave many gaps. When they did get it over our heads, we hustled back.”
Selinsgrove seemed to have the bulk of possession early in the game, and the Seals were rewarded with a goal midway through the first half.
“Our goal was to get the first goal to set the momentum,” Selinsgrove coach Cheryl Underhill said. “We stuck to the plan. We came out with bringing the intensity and got the first goal.”
The goal came when Bond did a flip throw-in to Poust, who flicked the ball with her head to Jessica Smith in the center of the box. Smith headed it into the goal for the lead.
“I’m supposed to aim for (Poust) to flick it,” Bond said. “Her getting to the ball gives the rest of the team the opportunity. I trust her with her head; she uses it so many times.”
It took more than 75 minutes for the Seals to beat goalkeeper Cassi Ronk (10 saves) and the Braves defense again.
Selinsgrove’s level of play seemed to dip slightly after the initial goal.
“We started off really strong and intense,” Shatzer said. “When we got that goal, we let up a little bit.”
Shikellamy (10-4-2) made some halftime adjustments to raise its level of play at the same time.
“We moved some players just to try to ignite that spark a little bit,” Bilger said. “It seemed to work pretty well.”
The Braves evened the score with 13:29 left in the second half. Wiley Egan sent a ball toward the far post that Ravy couldn’t get enough of a hand on. The only player near the ball was Shikellamy sophomore Mckenna Zellers, who calmly finished to even the score.
“When that goal went in, we knew we had to play as a team,” Bond said. “We didn’t put our heads down. We built ourselves back up, and we knew we needed to prove ourselves.”
Shikellamy had better chances over the final 13 minutes to end the game before overtime.
“I think overall, we had the better of the play for at least 50, 60 minutes,” Bilger said. “We just couldn’t find the back of the net.”
The Seals were able to regroup between the end of the second half and the beginning of overtime.
“Once we realized we were going into overtime, I think everyone was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we need to pick it up,’” Shatzer said. “Overtime can be really dangerous. We just had to pick up the intensity.”
That’s exactly what the Seals did, and they advanced in the tournament.
“I think we played really, really well against a very talented team,” Bond said. “We prepared all week ... so we were mentally strong, and we played well that way, as well.”
While the Seals celebrate and plan for the district final, the Braves end their season on a sour note.
“The girls battled hard,” Bilger said. “They left it all on the field. I just feel terrible for our seniors.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A
Girls soccer semifinal
SELINSGROVE 2, SHIKELLAMY 1, 2OT
First half
Sel-Jessica Smith (Lilian Poust), 19:03.
Second half
Shik-Mckenna Zellers (Wiley Egan), 66:31.
Second overtime
Sel-Sydney Shatzer (Poust), 105:06.
Shots: Sel, 20-18. Shots on goal: Tied, 12-12. Corners: Sel, 6-3. Saves: Selinsgrove 11 (Alivia Ravy); Shikellamy 10 (Cassi Ronk). Fouls: Selinsgrove 8; Shikellamy 6. Cards: Shikellamy coach Mick Bilger, yellow, 93:36.