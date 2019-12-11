LEWISBURG — Some Lewisburg players needed time to shrug off some nerves in their first home game, Nick Shedleski figured he needed to shoulder the load until his teammates settled in.
Even in the closing moments, Shedleski was still busy doing his thing.
Shedleski had a double-double (22 points/11 rebounds) and C.J. Mabry chipped in 12 points as Lewisburg pulled away to a 58-49 victory over neighboring Mifflinburg in a Heartland Athletic Conference hoops crossover Tuesday.
“Obviously, first home game and we were really excited,” Shedleski said. “It was a full house, the energy was high. We started out a little slow, but we picked it up.”
Jake Young dropped in 20 points, and Dylan Doebler added 13 for Mifflinburg, which played without junior standout Isaiah Valentine for much of the contest. Cannon Griffith stepped in when Valentine went out and scored six points and dealt five assists.
Valentine suffered a fractured left wrist some two minutes in when he crashed to the floor while trying to get to the basket. He’ll be out indefinitely.
“You don’t replace an Isaiah. I know I’m talking, but many times Isaiah is one of the best players on the floor,” Mifflinburg coach Andre Roupp said. “He’s worked so hard in the offseason to get to where he is now.
“So now, we’ve got to pick ourselves up and move forward.”
Although Shedleski buoyed Matt Salsman’s Green Dragons (2-1) with his play throughout the first half — Shedleski had 13 at the break — Lewisburg was able to haul a 28-26 lead into the locker room on Dante Sims’ late stickback.
“We started out a little slow so I just tried to get some momentum going and luckily they went in,” said Shedleski, whose nine points in the opening quarter included two 3-pointers. “And then we started rolling after that.”
“We kind of addressed that in our breakdown there in the locker room, how Shed was really able to keep us in it in the first half,” Salsman said. “Our execution in the first half wasn’t what we were hoping for, but Shed kept hitting tough shot after tough shot.”
Mifflinburg (0-1) hung with the host side because the undersized Young used his assortment of post moves to collect 14 of his 20 points before the break. He even buried a trey while collecting the last eight points of the half for the Wildcats.
The third quarter was back and forth — Lewisburg carried a 40-35 edge into the fourth quarter — it wasn’t until the final stanza that the Dragons opened things up behind the 6-foot-3 tandem of Shedleski and Mabry.
Those two shared eight of their 12 fourth-quarter points during Lewisburg’s pivotal run. Mabry added six rebounds, while 6-2 wing Peter Lantz dropped four dimes for a Green Dragons side that played without junior point guard Ben Liscum — who was playing in a club soccer event in Florida.
Freshman blur Cam Michaels also played a leading role down the stretch, complementing Shedleski and Mabry by collecting six points as the Dragons parlayed a 14-4 spurt into a decisive 54-41 advantage with 3:22 to go.
Even though Roupp’s Wildcats continued to play with passion, they couldn’t draw closer than nine points the rest of the way as Shedleski & Co. held firm.
“The bottom line is we’ve got to step up and be a composed team, a smart team and get better,” said Roupp, whose Wildcats open HAC-I play Friday night at Danville.
“It was a great way to start the week,” Shedleski said of the Dragaons, who will welcome HAC-II rival Loyalsock later this week. “Hopefully we can continue it on Friday.”
LEWISBURG 58, MIFFLINBURG 49
Mifflinburg (0-1) 49
Dante Colon 2 0-0 4; Dylan Doebler 6 0-0 13; Seth Kline 1 0-0 2; Isaiah Valentine 1 0-0 2; Jake Young 9 1-1 20; Cannon Griffith 2 2-2 6; Rylee Stahl 0 2-2 2. Totals: 21 5-5 49.
3-point goals: Doebler, Young.
Did not score: None.
Lewisburg (2-1) 58
Dante Sims 3 0-2 7; Nick Shedleski 8 4-5 22; Peter Lantz 2 0-0 4; C.J. Mabry 4 4-8 12; Forrest Zelechoski 2 0-0 4; Cam Michaels 4 1-5 9. Totals: 23 9-20 58.
3-point goals: Sims, Shedleski 2.
Did not score: Kaden Wuerdeman, Brett Herman.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg`14`12`9`14 — 49
Lewisburg`14`14`12`18 — 58